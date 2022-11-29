Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
CDFW Announces the Availability of $200M in New Grant Funding Under Drought, Climate and Nature-Based Solutions Initiatives
Press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW):. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has announced the availability of over $200 million in new funding for multi-benefit ecosystem restoration and protection projects under Drought, Climate and Nature-Based Solutions Initiatives. This new funding for restoration and protection of critical habitat and watersheds statewide also supports key initiatives including conserving 30 percent of California’s lands and coastal waters by 2030 under California’s 30×30 initiative, Nature-Based Solutions, and increasing the pace and scale of restoration through Cutting the Green Tape.
kymkemp.com
CHP Offers Free Driving Classes for Senior Citizens
It is important that all travelers on California roadways be well-equipped with knowledge and tools to help them operate their vehicles as safely as possible. As such, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) will continue to provide free classes to assist and educate drivers age 65 and older, as well as promote safe travel for all, with the Keeping Everyone Safe (KEYS) grant funded by the Office of Traffic Safety. As part of the grant, the Age Well, Drive Smart classes will continue to emphasize that a driver’s performance determines a person’s fitness to drive, not their age.
kymkemp.com
Shipwreck at Shelter Cove
Last night, a 30 foot sailboat broke free of its mooring in Shelter Cove and washed up on the beach between the launch and Deadman’s Gulch. According Nick Pape, Chief of Shelter Cove Fire, his department has been assisting with the situation. Pape told us via text today, “Shelter Cove Fires duty officer made sure there was no life threatening situation and made the correct notifications to the [US Coast Guard] in order to start the process of getting it removed in order to prevent it from becoming a beach hazard.”
Comments / 0