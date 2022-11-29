Read full article on original website
thelumberjack.org
Personal Fave Mexican Places in HumCo
Growing up in the East Bay, specifically Oakland, I consider myself a foodie at heart. Food has always been significant to my identity, culture, relationships, and overall experience of enjoying life. My favorite memories have always been the ones where food has been involved. I have lived in Humboldt County...
kymkemp.com
Delno (Del) Malcom Shuster: ‘A Heart of Gold’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. In 1981 Delno meet the love of his life on a blind date....
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Bay Fire Release Photos and Information About Residential Fire on Elk River Court
At 8:18 a.m. on Tuesday November 29, 2022, Humboldt Bay Fire units, including 3 engines, a ladder truck, a water tender and two duty chiefs, were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a residence at the 7500 block of Elk River Court in Eureka. The first responding engine reported seeing smoke in the area and set up for a long hose lay. The bridge on Elk River Court is deemed a “do not cross bridge” by Humboldt Bay Fire so no apparatus were able to make it directly to the residence. This delayed access and water supply to the fire. Once the first responding engine crew made their way to the residence on foot they reported a working structure fire with smoke showing from one of the corners of the structure. During this time a second alarm was requested and two additional engines and two additional water tenders were dispatched to scene, along with two additional engines to cover HBF jurisdiction. The first two arriving units stretched 1,500 feet of hose to the fire and set up water supply operations for additional units arriving on scene. The closest hydrant was over a mile away.
kymkemp.com
Friends of the Arcata Marsh Hosting Seven Walks/Tours December 3-January 1
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, December 3. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
lostcoastoutpost.com
As We Enter a Cold and Wet Winter, Local Nonprofits Are Seeking Warm Items to Donate to the Homeless
In case you somehow haven’t noticed, it’s been cold outside! And it is going to be that way for a bit. As we enter the darkest, coldest and wettest months of the year, now is a good time to think about donating warm items (you know that coat that you never wear that’s just taking up space in your closet?) to people who need it.
kymkemp.com
Marijuana Confiscation 1983
Photographer Kim Sallaway shares this image of Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies unloading a truckload of marijuana plants at the HCSO substation in Garberville in 1983. That same year, CAMP (Campaign Against Marijuana Planting) was formed. Cal Poly Humboldt (formerly Humboldt State University) archives have the 1983 CAMP final report.
kymkemp.com
Last Call for the Free Holiday Decoration Exchange
Press release from Eureka Center for Spiritual Living:. The Eureka Center for Spiritual Living (ECSL) at 239 Buhne Street in Eureka will be be hosting its highly popular Free Holiday Decoration Exchange, this Saturday, December 3, 2022. ECSL is excited to announce that the Free Holiday Decoration Exchange will be...
mendofever.com
Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, and Humboldt County Tribes Recieve State Funding to ‘Prevent and End Homelessness’
The following is a press release issued by the Office of California State Governor Gavin Newsom:. Governor Gavin Newsom today announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities. The...
kymkemp.com
4 New Hospitalizations, 146 New Cases
Humboldt County Public Health reported today four new hospitalizations, a resident in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s. No new deaths were reported. An additional 114 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 32 new probable cases for...
kymkemp.com
[Update: Family Pets Perished & Missing] Two-Alarm Residential Fire on Elk River Court
A two-alarm structure fire has been reported around 8:30 a.m. on November 29. Two Humboldt Bay engines are at a single-story family residence on the 7500 block of Elk River Court southeast of Eureka center. The incident commander reported that they’re may not have enough 2″ hose to reach the...
kymkemp.com
2nd Annual Holiday Decorating Contest is Underway in Rio Dell & Scotia
The second annual holiday decorating contest is underway for businesses and residents of Rio Dell and Scotia. Sponsored by the Rio Dell-Scotia Chamber of Commerce with $1,000 in prizes again offered by the volunteer fire department that serves both communities, the contest is accepting entries until midnight December 15, after which voting by the public for the winners will take place through Christmas Day.
kymkemp.com
Local Cannabis Retailer Makes Donation to the Betty Kwan Chinn Foundation
Proper Wellness Center donated 50 tents to The Betty Kwan Chinn Foundation this week. Both of the Proper Wellness Center locations (517 5th St in Eureka and 116 Wildwood Ave in Rio Dell), will be drop off spots for blankets, pillows, socks, coats and shoes through the end of the year. New items are preferred, but please make sure any gently used items are clean. All of these donations will go directly to the Betty Kwan Chinn Foundation as well.
lostcoastoutpost.com
YESTERDAY in SUPES: Board Takes Action on Wind Energy, Cell Tower Regs, Homelessness, and They Selected Next Year’s Chair
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors returned to its windowless courthouse chambers on Tuesday for the first time since Election Day. The extended break came thanks to a couple of holiday-impacted weeks, and while Tuesday’s agenda was relatively light — at least compared to the all-day sessions typical of their recent proceedings — the supes wrangled with such hefty matters as offshore wind development, homelessness, cell tower regulations and more.
opb.org
Archeologists near Oregon-California border use canine forensics to find cremated remains after McKinney Fire
Your browser does not support the audio element. Lynne Engelbert guides her dog Piper around the site of a home that burned down during the McKinney Fire this year. It devastated the small town of Klamath River near the Oregon-California border. She’s at Valerie Linfoot’s home, where a specially trained...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Nov. 29
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Nov. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
Significant Rain and Snow Predicted for Trinity and Shasta Counties Between Now and Sunday
Information from Caltrans District 2 for those traveling east and for those traveling on Hwy 5:. REDDING – The National Weather Service is forecasting significant rain and snow for the Northern California area starting late Wednesday and lasting through Sunday. Snow levels are currently forecasted to drop to 1,000-2,500 feet locally over the weekend. Motorists should plan for chain controls in higher elevations and are advised to check weather and roadway conditions prior to and during breaks in travel. Travelers are also reminded to slow down and drive carefully during inclement weather and allot extra time for delays, slow travel, and possible highway impacts.
thelumberjack.org
Cal Poly Humboldt lab safety under scrutiny
From admin to student, everyone on campus has responsibility for the dangers of working with hazardous waste and materials. Spills, breaks, and general accidents are expected in any lab. No one can prevent a beaker from breaking, but the university should give students and employees the tools, equipment, and training to react appropriately. Instead, departments create patchwork standards without direction from the administration. A messy lab can indicate a campus-wide issue.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Nancy Kaye Delaney, 1950-2022
Nancy died on November 22 in her lifelong home of Eureka. She was born November 17, 1950. She graduated from Eureka High School in 1968 and earned her undergraduate degree in Mathematics and Speech Communication from Humboldt State University in 1972, followed by a Masters in Speech Communication in 1973. She then attended Hastings Law School in San Francisco, where she met her husband, Walter. They settled back in Eureka where they were both highly respected attorneys and eventual partners at Mitchell Law Firm (then Mitchell, Dedekam and Angell). They were also attentive and adoring parents to their three daughters, Erin, Mary and Catherine. After Walter’s death in 1993, Nancy continued her parenting and law practice with equal fierceness and brilliance. She worked for more than 40 years altogether at Mitchell Law Firm, representing many individuals and entities in Humboldt County. Throughout this time, she deeply valued her decades-long friendship with colleague Kathy Radford.
kymkemp.com
Toys For Tots Looking for Volunteers and Donations
Our 2022 Toys for Tots Campaign has started. We will need volunteers for toy collection sites at Costco North, Costco South, and Target from 10-4pm. We need at least one adult and two additional adults/teens for each site every Saturday and Sunday ending Sunday December 18th. We will assess the weather and contact the volunteers the evening prior to canceling.
krcrtv.com
EPD's K9 Yeti finds drugs during traffic stop in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — A traffic stop on Broadway in Eureka led to the discovery of fentanyl and methamphetamine after K-9 Yeti was able to detect the drugs inside the car. According to The Eureka Police Department, on Tuesday around 10:37 p.m. an officer made a traffic stop on the 3000 block of Broadway for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as 46-year-old Carolyn Marie Baker of Carlotta.
