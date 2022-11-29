Get ready for big impacts arriving in your forecast across northern California today. You'll want to bundle up and have your ice scraper handy before you head out the door Wednesday morning, and you'll also want to get your umbrella and tire chains handy as well. A trough of low pressure tracking southeast towards northern California from the Gulf of Alaska will bring cloudy skies, cooler temperature, gusty south winds, and rain & snow to northern California starting through today and lasting through at least Thursday. We have clouds increasing across northern California early Wednesday, and some scattered showers have already started to track inland into the Northern Mountains this morning. The best chance for wet weather will stay in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County through late morning, and then we'll have the potential for more widespread rain and snow showers from this afternoon into tonight. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued down to 2000' in areas of the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains starting at 4pm Wednesday, and a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect down to 3000' in the Sierra at 10pm Wednesday night. Snow levels could dip to around 2000' to 2500' in areas of Trinity and Shasta Counties, and we'll have the potential for snow down into the 3000' to 3500' range in the Sierra Wednesday. That means the upper foothills could get some snowfall Wednesday night into early Thursday. The Winter Storm Warnings will expire through the day on Thursday in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains, while the Sierra has the Winter Storm Warning staying in effect through 10am Friday. Clouds have already started to increase for the start of your morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 20's to 30's in the valley and foothills, and our mountain zones are ranging from the teens to 30's early today. Winds will be out of the south to 15mph, and we'll have the potential for gusts up to 25mph in the afternoon. Stronger south winds will be possible tonight, with gusts up to 35mph in the valley. Gusts up to 60mph will be possible in our mountain areas tonight through early Thursday as the main band of moisture moves through. This could drive whiteout conditions and hazardous travel impacts in our higher elevations. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40's to upper 50's in the valley, upper 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones Wednesday afternoon.

