kymkemp.com
Significant Rain and Snow Predicted for Trinity and Shasta Counties Between Now and Sunday
Information from Caltrans District 2 for those traveling east and for those traveling on Hwy 5:. REDDING – The National Weather Service is forecasting significant rain and snow for the Northern California area starting late Wednesday and lasting through Sunday. Snow levels are currently forecasted to drop to 1,000-2,500 feet locally over the weekend. Motorists should plan for chain controls in higher elevations and are advised to check weather and roadway conditions prior to and during breaks in travel. Travelers are also reminded to slow down and drive carefully during inclement weather and allot extra time for delays, slow travel, and possible highway impacts.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Heavy rain & snow ahead this week!
Get ready for big impacts arriving in your forecast across northern California today. You'll want to bundle up and have your ice scraper handy before you head out the door Wednesday morning, and you'll also want to get your umbrella and tire chains handy as well. A trough of low pressure tracking southeast towards northern California from the Gulf of Alaska will bring cloudy skies, cooler temperature, gusty south winds, and rain & snow to northern California starting through today and lasting through at least Thursday. We have clouds increasing across northern California early Wednesday, and some scattered showers have already started to track inland into the Northern Mountains this morning. The best chance for wet weather will stay in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County through late morning, and then we'll have the potential for more widespread rain and snow showers from this afternoon into tonight. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued down to 2000' in areas of the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains starting at 4pm Wednesday, and a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect down to 3000' in the Sierra at 10pm Wednesday night. Snow levels could dip to around 2000' to 2500' in areas of Trinity and Shasta Counties, and we'll have the potential for snow down into the 3000' to 3500' range in the Sierra Wednesday. That means the upper foothills could get some snowfall Wednesday night into early Thursday. The Winter Storm Warnings will expire through the day on Thursday in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains, while the Sierra has the Winter Storm Warning staying in effect through 10am Friday. Clouds have already started to increase for the start of your morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 20's to 30's in the valley and foothills, and our mountain zones are ranging from the teens to 30's early today. Winds will be out of the south to 15mph, and we'll have the potential for gusts up to 25mph in the afternoon. Stronger south winds will be possible tonight, with gusts up to 35mph in the valley. Gusts up to 60mph will be possible in our mountain areas tonight through early Thursday as the main band of moisture moves through. This could drive whiteout conditions and hazardous travel impacts in our higher elevations. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40's to upper 50's in the valley, upper 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones Wednesday afternoon.
kymkemp.com
Prescribed Burns in Sproul Creek and Bald Hills Areas – Weather Conditions Permitting
Weather conditions permitting, Green Diamond Resource Company plans to conduct prescribed burning for fuel hazard reduction in the Sproul Creek area on Tuesday (11/29) and Wednesday (11/30). Burning operations are implemented in coordination with CAL FIRE and the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District. Please note that smoke may...
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Office Offers Winter Driving Tips
Information from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. Winter is upon us! Please keep these winter driving tips in mind when you’re out and about. • Be prepared and check road conditions and weather conditions often. • Be prepared for chain requirements. • Remove ice and snow from all...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Nov. 29
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Nov. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Bay Fire Release Photos and Information About Residential Fire on Elk River Court
At 8:18 a.m. on Tuesday November 29, 2022, Humboldt Bay Fire units, including 3 engines, a ladder truck, a water tender and two duty chiefs, were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a residence at the 7500 block of Elk River Court in Eureka. The first responding engine reported seeing smoke in the area and set up for a long hose lay. The bridge on Elk River Court is deemed a “do not cross bridge” by Humboldt Bay Fire so no apparatus were able to make it directly to the residence. This delayed access and water supply to the fire. Once the first responding engine crew made their way to the residence on foot they reported a working structure fire with smoke showing from one of the corners of the structure. During this time a second alarm was requested and two additional engines and two additional water tenders were dispatched to scene, along with two additional engines to cover HBF jurisdiction. The first two arriving units stretched 1,500 feet of hose to the fire and set up water supply operations for additional units arriving on scene. The closest hydrant was over a mile away.
kymkemp.com
4 New Hospitalizations, 146 New Cases
Humboldt County Public Health reported today four new hospitalizations, a resident in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s. No new deaths were reported. An additional 114 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 32 new probable cases for...
kymkemp.com
[Update: Family Pets Perished & Missing] Two-Alarm Residential Fire on Elk River Court
A two-alarm structure fire has been reported around 8:30 a.m. on November 29. Two Humboldt Bay engines are at a single-story family residence on the 7500 block of Elk River Court southeast of Eureka center. The incident commander reported that they’re may not have enough 2″ hose to reach the...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Part 2 – Shasta County Election Postmortem: Redding City Council Shockers; Extremists Infiltrate School Boards. Will Shasta County Survive?
Shasta County citizens, buckle your seatbelts. We’re in for a tumultuous ride. Last night, all across Shasta County, citizens, candidates and their supporters adjusted to the reality of the final results of the entire Midterm Election. However, in one of the most significant races, a pair of far-right candidates won both open seats on the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, resulting in an eventual hard-right 4-1 majority. This portends serious course changes that will touch every aspect of Shasta County government and its people’s well-being and way of life.
mendofever.com
Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, and Humboldt County Tribes Recieve State Funding to ‘Prevent and End Homelessness’
The following is a press release issued by the Office of California State Governor Gavin Newsom:. Governor Gavin Newsom today announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities. The...
lostcoastoutpost.com
As We Enter a Cold and Wet Winter, Local Nonprofits Are Seeking Warm Items to Donate to the Homeless
In case you somehow haven’t noticed, it’s been cold outside! And it is going to be that way for a bit. As we enter the darkest, coldest and wettest months of the year, now is a good time to think about donating warm items (you know that coat that you never wear that’s just taking up space in your closet?) to people who need it.
kymkemp.com
A Look Back at Eureka, Circa 1890s
The town site of ‘Eureka’ was founded in the 1850’s as a supply post for the mining industry in the Trinity Mountains to the east. The City of Eureka is the oldest city in Humboldt County, and was incorporated on April 18, 1856. The City was established as a planned development by a land company that divided the land into lots, delineated streets and roads and managed the land for members and investors. Early settlers claimed large pieces of property, eventually selling off smaller portions to other buyers. Some families bought entire blocks, building on one portion and subdividing the rest into streets and lots.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Elder Abuse Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Into Mad River Near McKinleyville Transient Encampment
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 30, 2022, at about 8:13 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the McKinleyville area located a transient encampment along the Mad River, near Mill Creek. While conducting a patrol check of the encampment, deputies observed 38-year-old Rob Oneil Harvey, who was wanted as the suspect of an elder abuse investigation last month in McKinleyville. Upon seeing deputies, Harvey attempted to flee by wading into the river, but was quickly apprehended.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP responds to big rig crash near Hooker
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CHP is responding to a big rig crash north of Red Bluff, off Interstate 5 and Hooker Creek Road, CHP officials say. Officials say one party was transported to a hospital. Additionally, a crew is working on moving the truck. The crash is under investigation. This...
kymkemp.com
Friends of the Arcata Marsh Hosting Seven Walks/Tours December 3-January 1
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, December 3. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
opb.org
Archeologists near Oregon-California border use canine forensics to find cremated remains after McKinney Fire
Your browser does not support the audio element. Lynne Engelbert guides her dog Piper around the site of a home that burned down during the McKinney Fire this year. It devastated the small town of Klamath River near the Oregon-California border. She’s at Valerie Linfoot’s home, where a specially trained...
krcrtv.com
Package thief caught on camera; Shasta County deputies warn locals of holiday thefts
REDDING, Calif. — The local Sheriff's office is warning residents about package thieves after a recent Sunday-morning theft was caught on camera outside of a home in Shasta Lake. A video posted to Shasta County Sheriff's Office's (SCSO) social media shows the theft at around 8 a.m. on Sunday...
kymkemp.com
Usher in the Holidays with Eureka Symphony’s Winter Festival
Usher in the holidays this weekend by joining the Eureka Symphony for a delightful mix of lively and cheerful music, from the charming. Christmas Overture by British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor to Peter Jaffe’s lighthearted and witty Symph-Hanukkah. Concerts are at the sparkling Arkley Center for the Performing Arts December 2 & 3, 2022 at 8 p.m.
lostcoastoutpost.com
150 Humboldt County Residents Will Get $1,000 a Month Through Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program
A hundred and fifty Humboldt County residents will soon receive monthly payments of $1,000 cash for a year and a half, no strings attached, as part of a state-funded guaranteed basic income pilot program, the first of its kind in California. Last Monday, the California Department of Social Services announced...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Releases Information on Early Morning Home Invasion in Carlotta
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 29, 2022, at about 2:27 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
