kymkemp.com
HCSO Deputies Arrest McKinleyville Man for Elder Abuse and More
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 30, 2022, at about 8:13 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
Felony Warrant Suspect Arrested with Meth and Ammo, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 29, 2022, at about 4:59 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
EPD K-9 Unit Yeti Sniffs Out Fentanyl and Meth During Eureka Traffic Stop
On November 29, 2022 at about 10:37 p.m., an officer with the Eureka Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the 3000 block of Broadway for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Carolyn Marie Baker, 46 years old of Carlotta. During the traffic stop, the officer utilized his K-9 partner “Yeti”, to conduct a narcotics detection sweep. The K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Deputies Make Fentanyl Arrest After Finding Two Women Passed Out in Car Outside Glendale Business, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 29, 2022, at about 2:05 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Blue Lake area conducted an investigation of an occupied vehicle outside a business on the 1400 block of Glendale Drive. Deputies located two adult...
kymkemp.com
K-9 Yeti Alerted Officer to Drugs, Says EPD
kymkemp.com
HCSO Releases Information on Early Morning Home Invasion in Carlotta
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 29, 2022, at about 2:27 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Says Early Morning Assault was Unprovoked
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 23, 2022, at about 7:45 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
kymkemp.com
Marijuana Confiscation 1983
Photographer Kim Sallaway shares this image of Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies unloading a truckload of marijuana plants at the HCSO substation in Garberville in 1983. That same year, CAMP (Campaign Against Marijuana Planting) was formed. Cal Poly Humboldt (formerly Humboldt State University) archives have the 1983 CAMP final report.
kymkemp.com
[Update: Family Pets Perished & Missing] Two-Alarm Residential Fire on Elk River Court
A two-alarm structure fire has been reported around 8:30 a.m. on November 29. Two Humboldt Bay engines are at a single-story family residence on the 7500 block of Elk River Court southeast of Eureka center. The incident commander reported that they’re may not have enough 2″ hose to reach the...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Bay Fire Release Photos and Information About Residential Fire on Elk River Court
At 8:18 a.m. on Tuesday November 29, 2022, Humboldt Bay Fire units, including 3 engines, a ladder truck, a water tender and two duty chiefs, were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a residence at the 7500 block of Elk River Court in Eureka. The first responding engine reported seeing smoke in the area and set up for a long hose lay. The bridge on Elk River Court is deemed a “do not cross bridge” by Humboldt Bay Fire so no apparatus were able to make it directly to the residence. This delayed access and water supply to the fire. Once the first responding engine crew made their way to the residence on foot they reported a working structure fire with smoke showing from one of the corners of the structure. During this time a second alarm was requested and two additional engines and two additional water tenders were dispatched to scene, along with two additional engines to cover HBF jurisdiction. The first two arriving units stretched 1,500 feet of hose to the fire and set up water supply operations for additional units arriving on scene. The closest hydrant was over a mile away.
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Office Offers Winter Driving Tips
Information from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. Winter is upon us! Please keep these winter driving tips in mind when you’re out and about. • Be prepared and check road conditions and weather conditions often. • Be prepared for chain requirements. • Remove ice and snow from all...
kymkemp.com
Last Call for the Free Holiday Decoration Exchange
Press release from Eureka Center for Spiritual Living:. The Eureka Center for Spiritual Living (ECSL) at 239 Buhne Street in Eureka will be be hosting its highly popular Free Holiday Decoration Exchange, this Saturday, December 3, 2022. ECSL is excited to announce that the Free Holiday Decoration Exchange will be...
lostcoastoutpost.com
As We Enter a Cold and Wet Winter, Local Nonprofits Are Seeking Warm Items to Donate to the Homeless
In case you somehow haven’t noticed, it’s been cold outside! And it is going to be that way for a bit. As we enter the darkest, coldest and wettest months of the year, now is a good time to think about donating warm items (you know that coat that you never wear that’s just taking up space in your closet?) to people who need it.
kymkemp.com
4 New Hospitalizations, 146 New Cases
Humboldt County Public Health reported today four new hospitalizations, a resident in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s. No new deaths were reported. An additional 114 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 32 new probable cases for...
opb.org
Archeologists near Oregon-California border use canine forensics to find cremated remains after McKinney Fire
Your browser does not support the audio element. Lynne Engelbert guides her dog Piper around the site of a home that burned down during the McKinney Fire this year. It devastated the small town of Klamath River near the Oregon-California border. She’s at Valerie Linfoot’s home, where a specially trained...
kymkemp.com
Trinity County COVID Vaccination & Testing Clinics Cancelled Due to Weather
Due to weather conditions, the SNAP Nurse COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will be canceled over the next several days. The Weaverville SNAP Nurse site at the Veterans Hall on November 30, 2022 (today) will close at 12:30. The following upcoming SNAP Team COVID- 19 testing and vaccination clinics will...
kymkemp.com
EPD Seeking Driver That Fled the Scene of the Major Injury Accident on Broadway
The Eureka Police Department is investigating a late-night crash last week that left a woman with major injuries as the driver who ran a red light fled the scene, according to Brittany Powell, EPD’s Public Information Officer. This collision occurred on November 23, 2022, at about 11:50 p.m. It...
kymkemp.com
Local Cannabis Retailer Makes Donation to the Betty Kwan Chinn Foundation
Proper Wellness Center donated 50 tents to The Betty Kwan Chinn Foundation this week. Both of the Proper Wellness Center locations (517 5th St in Eureka and 116 Wildwood Ave in Rio Dell), will be drop off spots for blankets, pillows, socks, coats and shoes through the end of the year. New items are preferred, but please make sure any gently used items are clean. All of these donations will go directly to the Betty Kwan Chinn Foundation as well.
mendofever.com
Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, and Humboldt County Tribes Recieve State Funding to ‘Prevent and End Homelessness’
The following is a press release issued by the Office of California State Governor Gavin Newsom:. Governor Gavin Newsom today announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities. The...
krcrtv.com
EPD: Driver fled scene after causing four-car collision on Broadway
EUREKA, Calif. — The Eureka Police Department has provided new information regarding a collision that occurred on Nov. 23 at the intersection of Broadway and West Henderson that left at least one person injured. According to officials, the incident occurred just before midnight when a driver reportedly ran a...
