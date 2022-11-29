ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernell’s Ghost
2d ago

😂Actually, gay marriage is divorced from reality. But like most things these days, the truth has been inverted by the morally corrupt. But, like the tares and the wheat, the truth and the lie grow side by side until the harvest.

Jor El
2d ago

We went from "let us get married" to "we're grooming your kids" real fast. It's against our nature/design, you can't reproduce that way and it leads to an insatiable desire to force it own everyone else. In short, it's depravity and it should never have been encouraged.

Rick Bors
2d ago

Only straight people can be married. This was the arrangement that God set up from the beginning with the very first couple. Male and female. That’s it. Nothing else. I am saying this as a gay man who was in a long term relationship. But once you find out “who do you love more?” (God Jehovah or the world) the choice becomes God.

