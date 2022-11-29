Read full article on original website
Package thief caught on camera; Shasta County deputies warn locals of holiday thefts
REDDING, Calif. — The local Sheriff's office is warning residents about package thieves after a recent Sunday-morning theft was caught on camera outside of a home in Shasta Lake. A video posted to Shasta County Sheriff's Office's (SCSO) social media shows the theft at around 8 a.m. on Sunday...
Humboldt Bay Fire Release Photos and Information About Residential Fire on Elk River Court
At 8:18 a.m. on Tuesday November 29, 2022, Humboldt Bay Fire units, including 3 engines, a ladder truck, a water tender and two duty chiefs, were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a residence at the 7500 block of Elk River Court in Eureka. The first responding engine reported seeing smoke in the area and set up for a long hose lay. The bridge on Elk River Court is deemed a “do not cross bridge” by Humboldt Bay Fire so no apparatus were able to make it directly to the residence. This delayed access and water supply to the fire. Once the first responding engine crew made their way to the residence on foot they reported a working structure fire with smoke showing from one of the corners of the structure. During this time a second alarm was requested and two additional engines and two additional water tenders were dispatched to scene, along with two additional engines to cover HBF jurisdiction. The first two arriving units stretched 1,500 feet of hose to the fire and set up water supply operations for additional units arriving on scene. The closest hydrant was over a mile away.
[Update: Family Pets Perished & Missing] Two-Alarm Residential Fire on Elk River Court
Significant Rain and Snow Predicted for Trinity and Shasta Counties Between Now and Sunday
Information from Caltrans District 2 for those traveling east and for those traveling on Hwy 5:. REDDING – The National Weather Service is forecasting significant rain and snow for the Northern California area starting late Wednesday and lasting through Sunday. Snow levels are currently forecasted to drop to 1,000-2,500 feet locally over the weekend. Motorists should plan for chain controls in higher elevations and are advised to check weather and roadway conditions prior to and during breaks in travel. Travelers are also reminded to slow down and drive carefully during inclement weather and allot extra time for delays, slow travel, and possible highway impacts.
Elder Abuse Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Into Mad River Near McKinleyville Transient Encampment
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 30, 2022, at about 8:13 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the McKinleyville area located a transient encampment along the Mad River, near Mill Creek. While conducting a patrol check of the encampment, deputies observed 38-year-old Rob Oneil Harvey, who was wanted as the suspect of an elder abuse investigation last month in McKinleyville. Upon seeing deputies, Harvey attempted to flee by wading into the river, but was quickly apprehended.
Man arrested on 2 counts of arson in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested in Redding for two counts of arson after firefighters responded to reports of smoke at the Empire Recovery Center twice within a week. Firefighters responded to the center on Nov. 22 and again on Monday for reports that people could smell smoke. When...
EPD K-9 Unit Yeti Sniffs Out Fentanyl and Meth During Eureka Traffic Stop
On November 29, 2022 at about 10:37 p.m., an officer with the Eureka Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the 3000 block of Broadway for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Carolyn Marie Baker, 46 years old of Carlotta. During the traffic stop, the officer utilized his K-9 partner “Yeti”, to conduct a narcotics detection sweep. The K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
Wanted Suspect Arrested in McKinleyville in Possesion of Meth and Ammo, Says HCSO
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 29, 2022, at about 4:59 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the McKinleyville area observed a vehicle associated with a felony warrant suspect. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of School...
1 dead after collision with deer in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after a collision with a deer near Igo Tuesday afternoon, according to the Redding CHP. The CHP said it received a report at about 2:09 p.m. that a person riding a motorcycle collided with a deer on Clear Creek Road, east of Cloverdale Road.
BREAKING: Police activity at Sagewood Apartments in Redding, arrest made
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 30, 8:30 PM:. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) released additional information regarding the scene at Sagewood Apartments tonight. According to the RPD, they received a call to the apartments at 7:25 p.m. on Wednesday night. The reporting party told officers two men,...
HCSO Releases Information on Early Morning Home Invasion in Carlotta
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 29, 2022, at about 2:27 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
Deputies Make Fentanyl Arrest After Finding Two Women Passed Out in Car Outside Glendale Business, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 29, 2022, at about 2:05 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Blue Lake area conducted an investigation of an occupied vehicle outside a business on the 1400 block of Glendale Drive. Deputies located two adult...
K-9 Yeti Alerted Officer to Drugs, Says EPD
Heavy Snow Accumulation Predicted for Higher Elevations of Humboldt and Trinity Counties
A winter storm watch has been issued for higher elevations of Humboldt interior regions as well as all of Trinity County from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Those higher elevations could see between 7″ – 24″ of snow accumulation. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service...
EPD Seeking Driver That Fled the Scene of the Major Injury Accident on Broadway
The Eureka Police Department is investigating a late-night crash last week that left a woman with major injuries as the driver who ran a red light fled the scene, according to Brittany Powell, EPD’s Public Information Officer. This collision occurred on November 23, 2022, at about 11:50 p.m. It...
EPD: Driver fled scene after causing four-car collision on Broadway
CHP responds to big rig crash near Hooker
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CHP is responding to a big rig crash north of Red Bluff, off Interstate 5 and Hooker Creek Road, CHP officials say. Officials say one party was transported to a hospital. Additionally, a crew is working on moving the truck. The crash is under investigation. This...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Heavy rain & snow ahead this week!
Get ready for big impacts arriving in your forecast across northern California today. You'll want to bundle up and have your ice scraper handy before you head out the door Wednesday morning, and you'll also want to get your umbrella and tire chains handy as well. A trough of low pressure tracking southeast towards northern California from the Gulf of Alaska will bring cloudy skies, cooler temperature, gusty south winds, and rain & snow to northern California starting through today and lasting through at least Thursday. We have clouds increasing across northern California early Wednesday, and some scattered showers have already started to track inland into the Northern Mountains this morning. The best chance for wet weather will stay in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County through late morning, and then we'll have the potential for more widespread rain and snow showers from this afternoon into tonight. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued down to 2000' in areas of the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains starting at 4pm Wednesday, and a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect down to 3000' in the Sierra at 10pm Wednesday night. Snow levels could dip to around 2000' to 2500' in areas of Trinity and Shasta Counties, and we'll have the potential for snow down into the 3000' to 3500' range in the Sierra Wednesday. That means the upper foothills could get some snowfall Wednesday night into early Thursday. The Winter Storm Warnings will expire through the day on Thursday in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains, while the Sierra has the Winter Storm Warning staying in effect through 10am Friday. Clouds have already started to increase for the start of your morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 20's to 30's in the valley and foothills, and our mountain zones are ranging from the teens to 30's early today. Winds will be out of the south to 15mph, and we'll have the potential for gusts up to 25mph in the afternoon. Stronger south winds will be possible tonight, with gusts up to 35mph in the valley. Gusts up to 60mph will be possible in our mountain areas tonight through early Thursday as the main band of moisture moves through. This could drive whiteout conditions and hazardous travel impacts in our higher elevations. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40's to upper 50's in the valley, upper 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones Wednesday afternoon.
4 New Hospitalizations, 146 New Cases
Humboldt County Public Health reported today four new hospitalizations, a resident in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s. No new deaths were reported. An additional 114 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 32 new probable cases for...
Oregon man hit, killed in I-5 collision in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Oregon man who stopped his vehicle in the east shoulder of Interstate 5 in Red Bluff early Monday morning died after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the CHP. Officers said 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford, Oregon, pulled his vehicle over to the...
