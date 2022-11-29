ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Vicky Graham
1d ago

Why does anyone think it's any of their business what is happening in a woman's private uterus? Seriously people! Mind your own business. Smart women and rich women will always get abortions! You can only force impoverished disenfranchised drug addicted women to carry unwanted pregnancies. Just mind your own business! Women will have babies when they are ready!

Reply
4
Vicky Graham
1d ago

"The unborn" are a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you; they are morally uncomplicated, unlike orphans, they don't need money, education, or childcare; they allow you to feel good about yourself without any work at creating or maintaining relationships; and when they are born, you can forget about them, because they cease to be unborn. It's almost as if, by being born, they have died to you. You can love the unborn and advocate for them without substantially challenging your own wealth, power, or privilege, without re-imagining social structures, apologizing, or making reparations to anyone. They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to claim you love Jesus but actually dislike people who breathe. Prisoners, immigrants, the sick, the poor, widows, orphans. All the groups that are specifically mentioned in the Bible, they all get thrown under the bus for the unborn

Reply
3
Vicky Graham
1d ago

"Pro life" forced birthers murder doctors, burn down clinics and constantly harass women for decades. Google Dr George Tiller, Dr Barnett Slepian, Dr David Gunn, all doctors murdered by forced birthers!

Reply
2
Related
Mother Jones

Doctors Should Break the Law to Offer Abortions Sometimes, Says New Guidance From Medical Leaders

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The people who write laws banning abortion are usually not doctors. As a result, medical providers in states that have restricted abortion access after the fall of Roe v. Wade have been left in the dark about when the termination of a pregnancy is legally permitted. One particular point of confusion: How close must a woman be to dying to qualify for an abortion exemption to “save the life of the mother”?
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Anti-abortion group that helped overturn Roe v Wade sues FDA to revoke approval of abortion drug

A right-wing group that has supported anti-abortion litigation across the US, including the landmark Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v Wade, is suing the Food and Drug Administration to reverse its approval of a commonly used abortion drug.Mifepristone is used in medication abortion, a procedure that accounts for a majority of abortions in the US. It is also commonly used to treat miscarriages. Mifepristone and misoprostol are the only drugs recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to treat an early pregnancy loss.Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit in Amarillo, Texas on 18 November against the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Law & Crime

‘It Is an Injustice’: Justice Thomas Slams Sixth Circuit for ‘Profound Disrespect’ to Death Penalty Jurors, Murder Victims and Even Congress

Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday waged yet another head-on attack on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, penning a furious dissent over the Supreme Court’s refusal to reconsider Shoop v. Cunningham. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch joined Thomas’ dissent, which slammed the 6th Circuit for...
OHIO STATE
People

Feds Launch First Investigation into Allegations that a Woman Was Denied a Medically-Necessary Abortion

A Missouri hospital is under investigation after allegedly denying abortion services to a woman whose life was at risk due to a pregnancy that was no longer viable The federal government has launched an investigation after a Missouri hospital allegedly denied abortion services during a medical emergency. In October, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services launched an investigation after doctors at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Missouri denied abortion services to a woman, violating the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act, according to Kaiser...
JOPLIN, MO
coloradopolitics.com

GOP is divorced from reality on gay marriage | BIDLACK

My regular reader (Hi Jeff!) will likely recall my many references to my regular reader, Jeff. As it turns out, Jeff is a real person and is a regular reader. He’s been a very close friend for decades, and he’s a remarkable chap. He is just returned from an adventure that fulfilled a life-long goal — walking on the ice of Antarctica. Through the magic of modern technology, even near the bottom of the Earth (though I hear Australians and folks from New Zealand disagree) Jeff was able to keep his many social media followers up to date on such things as penguins, blue ice and a near-constant feeling of seasickness while transiting the Drake Passage, the roughest waters in the world.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Hospital refuses women in labour most common form of pain relief

A Kent hospital has withdrawn gas and air for women in labour due to ventilation issues impacting staff.The most common pain relief method used while giving birth, also known as Entonox, is a mixture of oxygen and nitrous oxide gas.But there is a problem with the ventilation system on the maternity ward at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent.To prevent dangerous levels of nitrous oxide building up the hospital has banned its use for up to two weeks.While it is safe for mother and baby, medical staff on the ward could be affected by periods of exposure to it on...
The Hill

Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress to step in

Over the past decade, hospital-driven acquisition of independent physician practices nationwide has been well-documented. According to one report, the pandemic accelerated this trend, with hospitals gobbling up over 3,200 physician practices in 2019 and 2020 alone, resulting in an 8 percent jump in the number of hospital-owned practices. This underscores the pressure independent physicians are facing as they navigate rising administrative and financial burdens.
MedicalXpress

Study: Due to masculine dominance, gynecological science focuses on reproduction rather than women's health

A new preliminary study from Tel Aviv University reveals that due to masculine dominance of the gynecological science field, most gynecological research focuses on childbirth and reproduction rather than women's health and well-being. Mapping scientific journals in the category of gynecology and obstetrics, the study found that the majority deal with fertility, pregnancy, fetuses, and childbirth, while many topics that are much more critical to women's quality of life receive little attention, both in scientific research and in the clinic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy