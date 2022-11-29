Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Theft Of Packages, Male In Pickup Truck – Ukiah Police Logs 11.28.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Petaluma man arrested for assault using a rock
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police arrested a Petaluma man Tuesday night on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an attack using a rock. Officers responded to a 9:49 p.m. report by the victim of an assault in the 1000 block of Lakeville Steet, according to a news release shared late Tuesday […]
ksro.com
Women Arrested in Ukiah with Stolen Credit Cards and Drugs
Two women have been arrested in Ukiah after allegedly having drugs in their motel room and using a stolen credit card. On Saturday, a woman reported that a credit card and other items were stolen from her unlocked car on Grove Avenue. Police followed credit card activity at three businesses and found surveillance footage of the two suspects. They then went to Walmart on Airport Park Boulevard after the credit card was used again. That’s where they arrested Angela Rivera and Veronica Orozco. The women were found carrying 6 grams of methamphetamine, plus four bank cards and a California driver’s license that each had different names. Police searched their motel room at the Sunrise Inn and found shaved keys for stealing vehicles, a rifle, shotgun ammunition and narcotics that included small amounts of meth, heroin, fentanyl pills, and oxycodone pills.
mendofever.com
Found Firearm, Trespassing Inside Store – Ukiah Police Logs 11.25.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
The Mendocino Voice
Tis the season! Holiday events around Mendocino County
MENDOCINO Co., 11/30/22 – The holiday season is here which means festivities abound throughout Mendocino County. This month you can show off your artsy skills with Christmas crafts, enjoy wondrous light displays, snap a selfie with Santa, share a meal with your neighbors, or even sing holiday songs at karaoke. There’s no shortage of fun this holiday. Looking for holiday shopping markets and pop-ups? Check out our round-up here.
ksro.com
County of Sonoma and Sheriff Sanctioned Over Video of In-Custody Suicide
A federal judge is sanctioning Sonoma County and its Sheriff’s Office following the destruction of video that captured an in-custody suicide. Nino Bosco committed suicide in jail in 2019. A federal judge has ruled jail officials deliberately failed to preserve critical footage of his death. Because of the sanctions, the county’s actions will now be described to a jury during a trial connected with a lawsuit against the county. A court order says members of the Sheriff’s Office allowed the 14 minutes of video footage to be lost. Jury members will be told to presume county officials did so with intent, and because the footage cast the county in a negative light.
ksro.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Two Vehicles Near Rohnert Park
We have more information concerning the pedestrian that was struck and killed near Rohnert Park early Monday morning. The CHP reports that a man was walking along the right shoulder of Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue. As a Ford truck approached, the pedestrian walked into the traffic lane in front of the oncoming truck. The driver tried to avoid the man but was unable to. He stopped after the crash and called 911. CHP believe a second vehicle then hit the pedestrian but did not stop, possibly unaware they had hit someone. The man was declared dead at the scene and his name is being withheld until family is notified.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Located]Search Underway for At-Risk Elderly Woman in Ukiah
The following is a post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. Jane Jenkins was last seen today (11-26-22) at 4:00 PM in the area of Motel 6 North located in the 1300 block of North State Street in Ukiah, California. Jenkins is described as being a 61-year-old...
ksro.com
Two Burn Piles in Santa Rosa Cause Small Rural Fires
Three acres of land in Santa Rosa are burned up after flames escaped two burn piles. The first fire was reported at about 10:30 Tuesday morning, on a rural residential property in the Mark West Springs area. The fire burned about an acre-and-a-half of grass and brush, but no one was hurt, and no structures were damaged. The second fire started on private property north of Hood Mountain at about 11:15 a.m. That fire also burned an acre-and-a-half of land without damaging structures or causing injuries.
Pedestrian dies after reportedly walking in front of a vehicle in south Santa Rosa
A pedestrian died after he reportedly stepped into oncoming traffic and was struck by two vehicles in south Santa Rosa near Rohnert Park, according to the Santa Rosa California Highway Patrol.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Tesla plans to open Sonoma County service center, store
Work has started to transform a former furniture showroom in northwest Santa Rosa’s furniture retail district into a Tesla service center and store. The Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle maker signed a 10-year lease for a 32,000-square-foot space at 3286 Airway Drive on May 20, according to the building owner and deal broker.
mendofever.com
Man and Woman Allegedly Ditch Daughter With Stranger and Take Off Into the Mendocino Headlands
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-22-2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a...
Driver facing homicide charge after DUI crash: Santa Clara police
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A 28-year-old man is facing homicide and DUI charges following a fatal crash in Santa Clara on San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real. Isaias Mendoza-Inijuez, of Sonoma, was driving a Volvo at a high rate of speed when he ran a red light and collided with a BMW, according […]
Crews putting out hotspots in Lake County brush fire
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Lake County, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) announced on Twitter. Officials reported the fire was approximately 0.25 acres near Joseph Trail and May Hallow Road in Lower Lake. The fire was first tweeted out at 4:42 p.m. Cal Fire then announced at […]
ksro.com
Camper Trailer Destroyed in Fire in Sebastopol
A camper trailer was destroyed in a fire in Sebastopol. The blaze broke out Saturday morning on the 7000 block of Occidental Road. Four fire departments responded to prevent the fire from spreading. Once on site, they had it put out in 14 minutes with just minor damage done to a barn next to the trailer. No injuries were reported.
mendofever.com
Deputies Arrest Ukiah Man After Investigations Deem Alleged Criminal Threats Credible
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-15-2022 at 7:52 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were approached by an adult...
Motorcyclist dies after Harley Davidson crashes into guardrail
GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A motorcyclist died in a crash on Sunday afternoon in Geyserville, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just after 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, CHP officers received a call about a crash involving a motorcylce on Rockpile Road, on the west side of Boat Launch Road. The early investigation by CHP shows […]
The Mendocino Voice
Winter storm forecast for Northern California beginning Wednesday evening
MENDOCINO Co., 11/30/22 — A wintry mix of rain, mountain snow, and high winds is forecast to reach Northern California this evening, which will likely impact roads across the North Coast and could bring the first significant winter precipitation to the area. The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a winter storm warning and winter weather advisories for inland portions of the North Coast, with snowfall possible as low as 1500 feet elevation, and mountainous areas across the northern portion of the state are also expected to get significant snow starting Wednesday evening.
kymkemp.com
One Vehicle Hits House, One Lands in Creek After Head-On Collision North of Laytonville
Two vehicles collided head-on this evening north of Laytonville resulting in one vehicle veering into a creek adjacent to Highway 101 and the other hitting a house near the roadside. Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page indicate initial reports came in around 9:48 p.m. The...
mendofever.com
Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, and Humboldt County Tribes Recieve State Funding to ‘Prevent and End Homelessness’
The following is a press release issued by the Office of California State Governor Gavin Newsom:. Governor Gavin Newsom today announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities. The...
