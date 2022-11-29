THE DALLES — On Thursday, Dec. 1, St. Mary’s Academy will be hosting a soup dinner and silent auction fundraiser to support local couple Kim and Greg Johnson. A science teacher, Greg has taught at St. Mary’s for the last eight years. He and Kim own Renken farms in The Dalles, and, according to South Wasco Alliance, are the fifth generation to live on their family’s farm, which was established by Greg’s great-great grandfather in 1862. Many community members may remember the Renken Farms Pumpkin Patch and the annual Harvest Fest the Johnsons hosted on behalf of Great n Small Child Development Center (both closing in 2019 due to Greg and Kim getting off-the-farm jobs). Greg also currently serves as treasurer to the North Wasco County PUD board of directors.

THE DALLES, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO