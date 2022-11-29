Read full article on original website
Related
columbiagorgenews.com
What's happening: Week of Nov. 28, 2022
What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com. Now thru Nov. 30 — 2022 Hood River County Christmas Project Signups. Register online / more information at www.hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com. Nov. 29 — NORCOR Special Board Meeting, 9-10 a.m. in...
columbiagorgenews.com
Tree of Remembrance honors grief during holiday season
Anderson’s Tribute Center will host its 16th annual Tree of Remembrance memorial service Dec. 6 in The Dalles and Dec. 8 in Hood River. Both events will start at 5:30 p.m. In The Dalles, Anderson’s is located at 204 E. Fourth St., and in Hood River, at 1401 Belmont Ave.
columbiagorgenews.com
Winter shelter closed, but services continue to grow
THE DALLES — For the first time in a decade, there is no warming shelter in The Dalles this winter. According to St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) Executive Director Dave Lutgens, SVDP notified the city of The Dalles in March that they wouldn’t be managing a warming shelter this winter.
columbiagorgenews.com
St. Mary's dinner to support local family
THE DALLES — On Thursday, Dec. 1, St. Mary’s Academy will be hosting a soup dinner and silent auction fundraiser to support local couple Kim and Greg Johnson. A science teacher, Greg has taught at St. Mary’s for the last eight years. He and Kim own Renken farms in The Dalles, and, according to South Wasco Alliance, are the fifth generation to live on their family’s farm, which was established by Greg’s great-great grandfather in 1862. Many community members may remember the Renken Farms Pumpkin Patch and the annual Harvest Fest the Johnsons hosted on behalf of Great n Small Child Development Center (both closing in 2019 due to Greg and Kim getting off-the-farm jobs). Greg also currently serves as treasurer to the North Wasco County PUD board of directors.
What’s my altitude? List of elevations in Portland, SW Wash., Willamette Valley
When the meteorologist says there’s a chance of snow at elevations above 500 feet or a winter weather watch in effect for areas above 2,000 feet, it can be informative – but only if you know the elevation you’re at or traveling to.
columbiagorgenews.com
Adult-sized coats wanted
THE DALLES — North Central Public Health District is holding its first ever coat drive to help support the Mid-Columbia Community Action Council. Donations of coats for men and women in all sizes (no child coats please) can be dropped off at the NCPHD office, located at 419 E. Seventh St. in The Dalles.
columbiagorgenews.com
Dementia support group meets in TD
THE DALLES — Columbia Basin Care will host weekly HOPE Dementia Support groups every other Tuesday at 6 p.m., starting with Dec. 6. The in-person meetings will be hosted by Steve Watkins, a The Dalles resident, at Columbia Basin Care.
columbiagorgenews.com
Entertainment Update, week of Nov. 30 - Dec. 6
Featured in Entertainment Update this week, Columbia Gorge Orchestra's Jazz Collective Big Band holiday performance at The Granada in The Dalles this Friday kicks off the holiday season; CGOA's Voci choir concert performances will come later this month (photo); plus, we highlight an upcoming premiere of a short film made by current and former students from Hood River Valley High School.
columbiagorgenews.com
Death notices and service announcements: Nov. 30, 2022
Gary L. McKee, 67, died Nov. 14, 2022, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Gary was born Oct. 3, 1955. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family. Shadley Steven Turner, 44, a resident of...
100 affordable housing units to open in Portland’s Old Town
As part of a $33 million project, 100 new affordable housing units will open in Portland's Old Town neighborhood on Thursday.
Madras tops 8,000
Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
Citizen: Will the former landfill forever define Oregon City?
Lynda Orzen: Money developers are asking of city is less than half of the overall cost needed to clean upOMG, here we go again! I'm beginning to believe this city is happy having a garbage dump welcoming visitors into our community. When entering the city from the south, visitors are greeted with the Metro transfer station, Home Depot and a huge garbage dump! Why isn't the city welcoming this newest development by Summit? Don't we need more housing, which this has along with parking. The development would mean people could live and work in the same location, go grocery shopping,...
columbiagorgenews.com
How to help: Nov. 30, 2022
Though expenses have gone up this past year — bags of cat food have increased by 50% — Sally’s Cat Fund was able to fix 150 cats and kittens, as well as socialize 58 adoptable kittens as pets. “That’s 208 cats from the Gorge that, thanks to spay/neuter, will no longer contribute to cat overpopulation and will have much better lives,” said a press release. “We also donated cat food on a regular basis to local cat caregivers feeding 11 colonies of fixed, free-roaming cats.”
KGW
City removes homeless encampment on North Columbia Blvd
The encampment was years in the making. Neighbors said the city didn’t take action fast enough, but residents said the approach wouldn’t help people living in the ca.
rtands.com
For Chelatchie Prairie Railroad, a $4.7MM Upgrade
Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. The first phase of a $4.7 million rehabilitation project will start this fall on the 33-mile Chelatchie Prairie Railroad in Washington state. Covered by Washington transportation funds, line owner Clark County, Wash., will use $1.5 million to improve 14 miles between Vancouver...
Fed up, five business threaten to move out of Portland
Community meeting happens before the City Council to approve $27 million for sanctioned homeless camps.The day before the City Council is expected to approve $27 million to help create six large sanctioned homeless camps, five local businesses told city and state leaders they are on the verge of moving out of Portland because of crime and homelessness. The businesses are Salt & Straw, Stumptown, Olympia Provisions, Revant Optics, and Smith Teamaker. All of them are located in the central eastside. "One of our employees on his way into our central kitchen was held up at gunpoint, a gun in his...
'We’ll come back after it’s clean’: City clears large homeless camp in North Portland; homeless plan their return
PORTLAND, Ore. — The sound of Portland Bureau of Transportation tow trucks echoed from a large homeless encampment buried in the woods off North Columbia Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon. It’s a camp that’s been growing in the St. John’s neighborhood for years. “It’s taken a toll...
columbiagorgenews.com
Gorge Local — In Business: Immersion Research settles into new location
HOOD RIVER — The Columbia River Gorge is a mecca for recreation sports like skiing and snowboarding, but few are aware that the Gorge is also known as one of the premiere spots for whitewater kayaking in the world. Co-founders of Immersion Research, John and Kara Weld, are revolutionizing kayaking, one stitch at a time. Their downtown Hood River store attracts some of the greatest from around the world.
kptv.com
Thousands without power in Portland metro area; Hwy 26 back open
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people are without Wednesday morning after a night of heavy rain and strong wind. As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting about 9,252 customers were without power, while Pacific Power says 1,711 customers in the Portland area reported outages. Clark County PUD was reporting there were 463 outages and 3,096 outages recently restored.
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Donovan Doroski
Donovan Keith Doroski of Hood River, Ore., passed away On Nov. 20, 2022, surrounded by family at OHSU in Portland, Ore. He was born on Aug. 29, 1993, in Mons, Belgium, to Isabelle Alicia Amory Doroski and Keith Thomas Doroski. He attended schools in Hood River, graduating from HRVHS with the class of 2011.
Comments / 0