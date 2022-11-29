Read full article on original website
Top Ten Christmas Customs of Texans
The Christmas season is here and it hits a little differently here in West Texas. There are traditions we Texans hold dear that you won't encounter anywhere else. Altogether these traditions define what makes the holiday season so special here in Texas. These are Some of the Top Texas Christmas...
Texas Hunters, Forget The Hunting Dogs How About Hunting Emus?
Raising emus, you know the bird from the Liberty Insurance commercials, was a huge fad in the late 90s. Like most fads, the emu fad went bust, although a few emu farms around our area still do great business. At one time, farmers were turning emus loose in Texas, because...
Can you Catch Covid From A Deer in Texas?
I know this sounds crazy. Scientists in Texas say many white-tailed deer here in Texas are carrying the virus that causes Covid. Further, scientists say there are documented cases of deer giving humans the virus. Not many cases, but it has happened. How psycho is that?. This could be especially...
The Tradition Behind Christmas Tamales in Texas and How to Make Them
It's true, tamales around Christmas time are a TexMex heritage tradition and religious holiday custom. While tamales in the summer just do not make sense because of the hot summer months and nobody wants to be in a hot kitchen making those tasty corn-husk-wrapped wonders. While I start as early...
Do Posted Construction Zone Speed Limits Always Apply in Texas?
It seemed like forever that the 45-mile-an-hour construction zone speed limit signs were up along that stretch of U.S. 87 between San Angelo and Wall. There was a long time when no construction was actually going on, even though the road work was not finished. Since the speed limit on...
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday, one of the largest earthquakes in Texas history struck 35 miles northwest of Pecos. It was centered near the New Mexico border and measured 5.4. The epicenter was close to the area where a 5.0 earthquake hit in March 2020. This...
Flashing Headlights or Hazard Lights..En”LIGHT”ening Texas Law
It is the mantra of Texas Driving. "Drive Friendly, It's the Texas Way". So, where does flashing your headlights or driving with your emergency flashing lights on in bad weather fit into this?. Let's start with flashing headlights. Some people flash headlights at oncoming traffic to warn them of an...
You Don’t Need A Wedding License to Be Legally Married in Texas
Weddings are often a complicated and expensive affair. You could hardly blame any couple for eloping. In Texas, there are three ways a person can become married. 1) Ceremonial process: This is the traditional marriage. It complies with all the statutory requirements of the State of Texas Family Code. This requires obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony.
What Year Round Daylight Savings Time Means for Texas
In March, The United States Senate passed a bill to make Daylight Savings Time permanent. No more "springing forward" in the Spring or "falling back" in the Fall. Unfortunately, the United States House of Representatives never took up the bill. Here in Texas, our legislature has considered legislation on daylight...
I Hate To Say It But Texas is Looking a Bit Weird Lately
When it comes to crazy states, no one comes close to Florida. There is a running joke around the country about "Florida Man". The joke originated because so many weird news stories around the country begin with "A Florida man did... Deep in the heart of Texans, we know that...
Is It Illegal to Sleep in Your Car In Texas?
The busy holiday travel season is upon us. Try finding a hotel for less than one hundred dollars a night. Hotels used to be reasonably priced, but nowadays, like everything else, overnight accommodations are more expensive. Hearing the call of the road today often means hearing the sound of a...
3 Texas Cities Are in the Top 20 Best Cities for Thanksgiving
According to WalletHub's latest findings. Last year we Texans spent an average of $300 a person during the four-day weekend of Thanksgiving. From Black Friday to Cyber Monday we Texans were shop-a-holics and it also depends on where you were on that given weekend and how much you spent. WalletHub...
Why Thanksgiving is Better in Texas Than Anywhere Else
Thanksgiving this year is November 24th. Time to start thinking about that all-important holiday meal. There are tons of surveys about the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in this state or that state. The most recent poll says green bean casserole is the number one Thanksgiving side dish in Texas. What? A vegetable?
Savory Texas Squirrel Meat Can Be a Recipe For Disaster
There are a lot of things our forefathers ate out of necessity. Squirrel meat used to be very popular. Hunting squirrel is a popular sport. It is a great introduction to skills needed to go after other games, like deer. Here in Texas, with the exception of the panhandle and...
Help to Better Protect Your Home and Property From the West Texas Wildfires
Due to the recent catastrophic wildfires earlier this year here in West Texas and since it is now tree planting season we should all take a look at how to better protect our homes, landscape, and our land from destructive wildfires. While our county commissioners, area Volunteer Fire Departments, and Texas A&M Forrest Service are working together to keep us safe we too must work to fireproof our properties.
November is Alzheimer’s Awareness and Family Caregivers Appreciation Month
Looking at my calendar and at the very top, it reminded me that November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month too. First off, anytime our local Abilene Alzheimer's Association is doing anything I am there to support them because our family has not been immune to Alzheimer's or dementia.
If A Meteor or Space Junk Hits Your House, Are You Covered?
The odds of a meteor or a piece of space junk slamming into your house seem pretty high. According to wired.com, actually, they're 1 in 3,921.910.064,328. Yet, in Northern California, a house was destroyed, and the homeowner claims a meteorite hit it. Several witnesses came forward and reportedly saw a ball of light descending from the sky at the time of the fire.
