Read full article on original website
Related
columbiagorgenews.com
Adult-sized coats wanted
THE DALLES — North Central Public Health District is holding its first ever coat drive to help support the Mid-Columbia Community Action Council. Donations of coats for men and women in all sizes (no child coats please) can be dropped off at the NCPHD office, located at 419 E. Seventh St. in The Dalles.
columbiagorgenews.com
St. Mary's dinner to support local family
THE DALLES — On Thursday, Dec. 1, St. Mary’s Academy will be hosting a soup dinner and silent auction fundraiser to support local couple Kim and Greg Johnson. A science teacher, Greg has taught at St. Mary’s for the last eight years. He and Kim own Renken farms in The Dalles, and, according to South Wasco Alliance, are the fifth generation to live on their family’s farm, which was established by Greg’s great-great grandfather in 1862. Many community members may remember the Renken Farms Pumpkin Patch and the annual Harvest Fest the Johnsons hosted on behalf of Great n Small Child Development Center (both closing in 2019 due to Greg and Kim getting off-the-farm jobs). Greg also currently serves as treasurer to the North Wasco County PUD board of directors.
columbiagorgenews.com
Lloyd DeKay leads community work
WHITE SALMON — Volunteering takes a community to work, but one main person to lead the way. You may have heard of Community Partners in Bingen and White Salmon, but if you haven’t, you certainly have seen their work. The group is responsible for the decorating of Dock Grade Road and the White Salmon Christmas Tree, including the decorating and tree lighting event. In addition, they provide the downtown haunted house for Halloween, planting and maintenance of the flower beds downtown, Springfest and Huckfest event assistance and the painting of the salmon stencils on the main street crosswalks in White Salmon. This does not include the numerous other activities the group has their hands in, such as the efforts for the new pool in White Salmon. The group has been working towards the betterment of their communities since 2010, and one name always comes to mind as the group’s leader: Lloyd DeKay.
columbiagorgenews.com
Tree of Remembrance honors grief during holiday season
Anderson’s Tribute Center will host its 16th annual Tree of Remembrance memorial service Dec. 6 in The Dalles and Dec. 8 in Hood River. Both events will start at 5:30 p.m. In The Dalles, Anderson’s is located at 204 E. Fourth St., and in Hood River, at 1401 Belmont Ave.
columbiagorgenews.com
Chamber on the hunt for 'distinguished citizens'
THE DALLES — Nominations for the annual Distinguished Service Awards are now open, according to The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce. All community members are eligible to nominate award winners, simply fill out the online form available on the chamber's website. Selected nominees will be honored at the annual banquet on Jan. 19.
columbiagorgenews.com
What's happening: Week of Nov. 28, 2022
What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com. Now thru Nov. 30 — 2022 Hood River County Christmas Project Signups. Register online / more information at www.hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com. Nov. 29 — NORCOR Special Board Meeting, 9-10 a.m. in...
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Donovan Doroski
Donovan Keith Doroski of Hood River, Ore., passed away On Nov. 20, 2022, surrounded by family at OHSU in Portland, Ore. He was born on Aug. 29, 1993, in Mons, Belgium, to Isabelle Alicia Amory Doroski and Keith Thomas Doroski. He attended schools in Hood River, graduating from HRVHS with the class of 2011.
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Anita Kramer
Anita Joyce Kramer (Clapp) born Dec. 1, 1954, to Joyce (Newlin) and Richard Clapp in Paris Ill. Anita died on Nov. 18, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert J. Kramer, aka “Big Bob,” and three brothers, Raymond Clapp, Charles Richard Clapp, and Kenneth Nay. She is survived by her daughter, Tara (Todd) Williams of Hood River, and a brother, Charles Nay of Paris, Ill., along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews all over the country.
columbiagorgenews.com
Gorge Local — In Business: Immersion Research settles into new location
HOOD RIVER — The Columbia River Gorge is a mecca for recreation sports like skiing and snowboarding, but few are aware that the Gorge is also known as one of the premiere spots for whitewater kayaking in the world. Co-founders of Immersion Research, John and Kara Weld, are revolutionizing kayaking, one stitch at a time. Their downtown Hood River store attracts some of the greatest from around the world.
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: David Mooney
David Dee Mooney (Dave) was born in The Dalles, Ore., on May 6, 1954, to Neol and Renita Mooney (currently Caron). David had four younger brothers, Joel Mooney, John Mooney, James Hines and Daniel Hines. David resided primarily in Hood River, Ore., and passed away Nov. 17, 2022, in Hood River. He graduated from Wy'east High School in 1972.
columbiagorgenews.com
The Dalles initiates ‘Operation Clean Sweep’
As weather cools, many trees scatter leaves across lawns and streets. Fallen leaves can block storm water catch basins and cause flooding. They also create a slip hazard when they freeze onto the streets. The City of The Dalles is asking for help to dispose of leaf piles and keep streets safe.
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Jessie "Owen" Stembridge
Jessie "Owen" Stembridge passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at the age of 80. Owen was born in Kosciusko, Miss., on June 14, 1942, to Charles and Stella Stembridge, who preceded him in death. Owen is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Maryann Stembridge; his children Annette Wahner and Carey Butler; grandchildren Crystal Wahner, Jessica DeLong, Ed and John Wahner, Kathryn and Rachel Butler and Terrus Pimley; and great-grandchildren Wyatt and Grayson DeLong, Athena Pruit and Marley Pimley. Owen now joins his daughter Diane Stembridge, older brothers Walter and JC Stembridge in restful peace.
columbiagorgenews.com
This week in history: Nov. 30, 2022
White, radiophone station of the Hood River News, will probably be on the air again early next week. The transmitting aerial has been completely overhauled for the winter and a new microphone has been added to the set. It is planned to give uninterrupted service through the winter as soon as the new license arrives from Washington in the next few days. — Hood River News.
columbiagorgenews.com
Sherman sheriff, others file to block new gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Nov. 18 filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division...
columbiagorgenews.com
Board explores school-based health services
THE DALLES — The expansion of school-based health services are being considered by the North Wasco County School District (NWCSD) board of directors. During the superintendent’s report at the Nov. 17 NWCSD school board meeting, the school board heard a presentation from Kristen Nicolescu, a physician’s assistant as well as School Based Health Center (SBHC) director for One Community Health regarding bringing school-based health services to NWCSD.
columbiagorgenews.com
"All The Little Impossibles": Student-made short film explores anxiety
Amid AP classes and college applications, Hood River Valley High School senior Zan Lapp, along with a team of cast and crew, put together a 16-minute short film portraying her struggle with an anxiety disorder, which is set to premiere 7 p.m., Dec. 8 at Hood River Valley High School’s auditorium.
columbiagorgenews.com
The Dalles swimmers go through preseason paces
The Dalles High Riverhawks swim team started practice Nov. 14 at the Gorge Athletic Club in The Dalles with 15 swimmers on the boys and girls squads. The Riverhawk swimmers, guided by head Coach Shea Macnab and assistant coach Nate Timmons, start a 13-event schedule Dec. 9 with a meet at Scappoose High School. They’ll follow with back-to-back meets as they’ll also compete in the Dec. 10 Lions Invitational meet in the Eisenschmidt Pool in St. Helens.
columbiagorgenews.com
Kegler's Corner: Mixed League up for grabs
The last night of the first half in the Tuesday Nite Mixed league is on tap this week. Going in, Team Who Gives A Split is leading with 26 points, but the next four teams, Hood River Supply, Take Ten, Gutter Dawgs and Double A Orchards can still win as they are only two points behind.
columbiagorgenews.com
The Dalles wrestlers seek to build on past successes
A large 26-member The Dalles High Riverhawks wrestling team opens the 2022-23 season Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the Dennis Radford Memorial Triad at The Dalles High School’s Kurtz Gym. The Hood River Valley High Eagles and the Pendleton High Buckaroos will also compete in the meet.
columbiagorgenews.com
HRV boys must replace nine seniors on varsity
An entirely new league and an entirely new varsity starting lineup await Hood River Valley boys basketball fans this winter. The Eagles graduated nine seniors off of last year’s state playoff team, which finished second in the Intermountain Conference. HRV is competing in the Northwest Oregon Conference this season, the eighth under Head Coach Christopher Dirks.
Comments / 0