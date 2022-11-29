WHITE SALMON — Volunteering takes a community to work, but one main person to lead the way. You may have heard of Community Partners in Bingen and White Salmon, but if you haven’t, you certainly have seen their work. The group is responsible for the decorating of Dock Grade Road and the White Salmon Christmas Tree, including the decorating and tree lighting event. In addition, they provide the downtown haunted house for Halloween, planting and maintenance of the flower beds downtown, Springfest and Huckfest event assistance and the painting of the salmon stencils on the main street crosswalks in White Salmon. This does not include the numerous other activities the group has their hands in, such as the efforts for the new pool in White Salmon. The group has been working towards the betterment of their communities since 2010, and one name always comes to mind as the group’s leader: Lloyd DeKay.

