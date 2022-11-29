ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

“I don’t want to see him again this year” Stephen A. Smith HAMMERS Zach Wilson for his attitude and reveals how his teammates are happy with him being benched

By Lakshya Chopra
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching

Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Jets' Mike White praises Zach Wilson for handling of benching

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has received praise from his replacement for his handling of what's become a much-publicized benching. "I look at Zach as my friend before my teammate, and he’s been awesome," fellow Jets signal-caller Mike White told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio after White guided Gang Green to an impressive 31-10 home win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. "I can’t speak highly enough of him and his attitude and how he’s approached this. He’s been 100 percent supportive through and through, there for whatever needs. He’s always there and he’s like, 'Hey, when I was running this and this kind of happened in the game,' and just little things like that, and he’s been awesome. He’s attacked it with a great mindset, and that’s just the type of guy he is and the type of teammate he is."
NEW YORK STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Hits Packers With Aaron Rodgers Advice

Stephen A. Smith has always been a huge Aaron Rodgers fan. Stephen A. Smith loves Aaron Rodgers. This is a well-documented fact that Smith has never shied away from. Over the years, Smith has made sure to be one of Rodgers’ biggest defenders, even when the quarterback is playing poorly. Unfortunately, Smith hasn’t been given much to defend this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy