Primetimer

Only Murders in the Building Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Only Murders in the Building wrapped up Season 2 this summer with another bloody installment, leaving fans dying for a third season. The finale, "I Know Who Did It," set up a whole new mystery for our trio to solve; after butting heads with Charles (Steve Martin) backstage at Oliver's (Martin Short) latest production, Broadway star Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) seemingly dropped dead mid-monologue, much to the horror of the full house.
Primetimer

Ellen Pompeo Leaving Grey's Anatomy After 19 Seasons

Ellen Pompeo is hanging up her white coat. The actress confirmed today that she would be departing Grey's Anatomy after 19 years. The news comes following her character's scaled back presence in the current season of Shonda Rhimes' medical drama and decision to move to Boston and research Alzheimer's disease, a cause close to Meredith's heart.
Primetimer

Emily in Paris Takes on a Love Triangle & Life Choices in the Season 3 Trailer

Our leading lady has some big decisions to make in the Emily in Paris Season 3 trailer. It's been a year since Emily (Lily Collins) uprooted her American life and moved to Paris for her dream job, and now she's hit a complicated fork in the road. With big decisions regarding her love life and her career looming, Emily must make difficult choices and consider her future in Paris and beyond.
Popculture

Hulu Renews New Series for Season 2

Hulu subscribers got a dose of good news on Tuesday. The Disney-owned streamer renewed Tell Me Lies, a new drama series based on Carola Lovering's novel that debuted in September. Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous relationship between a couple played by Grace Van Patten and Jackson White. Tell Me...
IndieWire

Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Francesca Was Cut from ‘Bones and All’

Francesca Scorsese was among the departed in the final cut of “Bones and All.” After working with director Luca Guadagnino on 2020 series “We Are Who We Are,” Scorsese, daughter of auteur Martin Scorsese, filmed scenes for “Bones and All” opposite stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. Scorsese shared a set photo on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Rip Harmony lol,” citing her character’s name. Scorsese is seen driving a car with Russell in the front seat and Chalamet in the back. She added, “For those asking, Harmony is no longer in the film, she had fun though!!” Scorsese’s fellow “We Are Who...
The Hollywood Gossip

Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!

Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
The Hollywood Gossip

Jenny Slatten Gets Bad News About Bringing Sumit to America

Sometimes, it’s good to know your options — just in case. On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jenny Slatten spoke to an immigration attorney. She wanted to know about the odds of Sumit being able to immigrate to the US with her....
soaphub.com

B&B Recap For November 30: Ridge Spills Thomas’s Sordid Tale To Brooke

The B&B recap for Wednesday, November 30, 2022, sees a wrong righted…or at least explained. Whether or not the messenger will be forgiven, and the matter swept under the rug, remains to be seen. B&B Recap Highlights. In this episode, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) dipped out of his wedding...
Variety

Scarlett Johansson to Lead Amazon Limited Series ‘Just Cause’ Based on John Katzenbach Novel

Scarlett Johansson is set to star in a limited series adaptation of the John Katzenbach novel “Just Cause” at Amazon, Variety has confirmed. Amazon has given the project a straight-to-series order. It will mark Johansson’s first major television role. Originally published in 1992, “Just Cause” centers on Miami reporter Matt Cowart. According to an individual with knowledge of the production, Johansson will be playing a female version of the character named Madison “Madi” Cowart. In the book, Cowart receives a letter from a death row inmate who claims to be innocent. As the investigation unfolds, not only does the case against...
In Touch Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Star Tim Malcolm Reacts to ‘Single Life’ Tell-All Pants Backlash: ‘I Agree’

90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm reacted to the major backlash he’s received from fans for his “pink” pants on the 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 tell-all. “Y’all don’t know this logistical s—t about TV, that y’all don’t really get to hear or see. It’s not as simple as like, why would he wear that?” the North Carolina native, 42, told fans via an Instagram Live session while watching the tell-all on Monday, November 28.
digitalspy.com

John Wick spin-off is bringing back another original star

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum star Anjelica Huston is bringing The Director to spin-off Ballerina. This thrilling casting news arrived via The Hollywood Reporter, with director Len Wiseman (Underworld) currently rolling the cameras for Ana De Armas's kickass debut as the assassin Rooney. Shay Hatten (Rebel Moon) and Emerald...
Vibe

Tyler Perry Secures Four-Picture Film Deal With Amazon Studios

Tyler Perry is shifting gears from one streamer to the next. After briefly taking his talents to Netflix with A Madea Homecoming, A Fall From Grace, and A Jazzman’s Blues, the entertainment mogul has inked a four-picture film deal with Amazon Studios. “I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” Perry, 52, announced in a statement. “Jennifer Salke [Head of Amazon Studios] and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms. I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.”More from...
A.V. Club

Robert De Niro to star in new Netflix TV series Zero Day

It’s been a grip since Robert De Niro last hopped over into the world of TV; outside of the occasional cameo (usually as himself), De Niro’s only major expedition on the small screen came in 2017, with HBO’s The Wizard Of Lies, where he played professional Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff for his old pal Barry Levinson.
Primetimer

Female Friendship Remains a Refuge in Netflix’s Dead to Me

Sex And The City once proposed a dream scenario for how women should treat each other. “Maybe we can be each other’s soulmates,” Charlotte said. “And then we can let men just be these great, nice guys to have fun with." The show never quite embodied that vision, but decades later, it’s been fully realized by Dead to Me. In its final season, the Netflix series proves that beneath all the murders, cover-ups, and bad romances, it’s really a love story about two female friends. The men come and go, but the women are forever.
