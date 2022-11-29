Read full article on original website
Related
Only Murders in the Building Season 3: Everything We Know So Far
Only Murders in the Building wrapped up Season 2 this summer with another bloody installment, leaving fans dying for a third season. The finale, "I Know Who Did It," set up a whole new mystery for our trio to solve; after butting heads with Charles (Steve Martin) backstage at Oliver's (Martin Short) latest production, Broadway star Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) seemingly dropped dead mid-monologue, much to the horror of the full house.
Tim Allen's The Santa Clause Gets the Series Treatment, Finale Time for AHS: NYC
Nearly 30 years after Scott Calvin first brought holiday cheer to the big screen, Tim Allen reprises the iconic role in a sequel series for Disney+, The Santa Clauses. Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz will reprise their roles from the film series alongside newcomers Kal Penn and Laura San Giacomo.
Ellen Pompeo Leaving Grey's Anatomy After 19 Seasons
Ellen Pompeo is hanging up her white coat. The actress confirmed today that she would be departing Grey's Anatomy after 19 years. The news comes following her character's scaled back presence in the current season of Shonda Rhimes' medical drama and decision to move to Boston and research Alzheimer's disease, a cause close to Meredith's heart.
Emily in Paris Takes on a Love Triangle & Life Choices in the Season 3 Trailer
Our leading lady has some big decisions to make in the Emily in Paris Season 3 trailer. It's been a year since Emily (Lily Collins) uprooted her American life and moved to Paris for her dream job, and now she's hit a complicated fork in the road. With big decisions regarding her love life and her career looming, Emily must make difficult choices and consider her future in Paris and beyond.
Popculture
Hulu Renews New Series for Season 2
Hulu subscribers got a dose of good news on Tuesday. The Disney-owned streamer renewed Tell Me Lies, a new drama series based on Carola Lovering's novel that debuted in September. Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous relationship between a couple played by Grace Van Patten and Jackson White. Tell Me...
The Hollywood Gossip
Anna Duggar: Finally Coming to Terms With the Fact That Josh Isn't Coming Home, Source Says
Anna Duggar has stuck by her husband’s side through an awful lot. The mother of seven was raised in a culture that teaches women to to be subservient to their husbands in all matters, and clearly, Anna took those lessons to heart. In situations where most women would have...
Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Francesca Was Cut from ‘Bones and All’
Francesca Scorsese was among the departed in the final cut of “Bones and All.” After working with director Luca Guadagnino on 2020 series “We Are Who We Are,” Scorsese, daughter of auteur Martin Scorsese, filmed scenes for “Bones and All” opposite stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. Scorsese shared a set photo on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Rip Harmony lol,” citing her character’s name. Scorsese is seen driving a car with Russell in the front seat and Chalamet in the back. She added, “For those asking, Harmony is no longer in the film, she had fun though!!” Scorsese’s fellow “We Are Who...
The Hollywood Gossip
Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!
Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jenny Slatten Gets Bad News About Bringing Sumit to America
Sometimes, it’s good to know your options — just in case. On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jenny Slatten spoke to an immigration attorney. She wanted to know about the odds of Sumit being able to immigrate to the US with her....
soaphub.com
B&B Recap For November 30: Ridge Spills Thomas’s Sordid Tale To Brooke
The B&B recap for Wednesday, November 30, 2022, sees a wrong righted…or at least explained. Whether or not the messenger will be forgiven, and the matter swept under the rug, remains to be seen. B&B Recap Highlights. In this episode, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) dipped out of his wedding...
The Hollywood Gossip
Ronald Breaks the Camera on the 90 Day The Single Life Tell All Part 1 (Recap)
Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life was full of messes and twists, including multiple not-so-ex spouses. It is no surprise that the Tell All had tears and brand new conflicts almost immediately. Part 1 of the Tell All covered a lot of Natalie and Josh’s drama. It...
Scarlett Johansson to Lead Amazon Limited Series ‘Just Cause’ Based on John Katzenbach Novel
Scarlett Johansson is set to star in a limited series adaptation of the John Katzenbach novel “Just Cause” at Amazon, Variety has confirmed. Amazon has given the project a straight-to-series order. It will mark Johansson’s first major television role. Originally published in 1992, “Just Cause” centers on Miami reporter Matt Cowart. According to an individual with knowledge of the production, Johansson will be playing a female version of the character named Madison “Madi” Cowart. In the book, Cowart receives a letter from a death row inmate who claims to be innocent. As the investigation unfolds, not only does the case against...
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Tim Malcolm Reacts to ‘Single Life’ Tell-All Pants Backlash: ‘I Agree’
90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm reacted to the major backlash he’s received from fans for his “pink” pants on the 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 tell-all. “Y’all don’t know this logistical s—t about TV, that y’all don’t really get to hear or see. It’s not as simple as like, why would he wear that?” the North Carolina native, 42, told fans via an Instagram Live session while watching the tell-all on Monday, November 28.
digitalspy.com
John Wick spin-off is bringing back another original star
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum star Anjelica Huston is bringing The Director to spin-off Ballerina. This thrilling casting news arrived via The Hollywood Reporter, with director Len Wiseman (Underworld) currently rolling the cameras for Ana De Armas's kickass debut as the assassin Rooney. Shay Hatten (Rebel Moon) and Emerald...
Elle
'Blonde' Star Ana De Armas To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves In 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina'
Get ready for a new powerful duo to take over our screens: Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves. The 34-year-old Blonde star and The Matrix actor are teaming up for a new film titled Ballerina - a spin-off to the latter's hit action franchise John Wick, with de Armas in a leading role.
Stranger Things Creators Say Their Pitch for the Final Season Got 'Executives to Cry'
The final season of Stranger Things is set to be an emotional one. At an event in Los Angeles this weekend, Stranger Things creators Ross and Matt Duffer revealed that the upcoming final season of the Netflix original is "full steam ahead" - and that it's going to elicit some serious tears.
The Hollywood Gossip
Michael Considers Finally Leaving Angela on 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After (Recap)
On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7, Episode 14, several conflicts took on new forms. Angela has to reassure Michael’s family that she’s not a threat, even though she is. Big Ed immediately breaks a promise to Liz. Libby and Andrei have to face reality. Jenny’s...
Tyler Perry Secures Four-Picture Film Deal With Amazon Studios
Tyler Perry is shifting gears from one streamer to the next. After briefly taking his talents to Netflix with A Madea Homecoming, A Fall From Grace, and A Jazzman’s Blues, the entertainment mogul has inked a four-picture film deal with Amazon Studios. “I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” Perry, 52, announced in a statement. “Jennifer Salke [Head of Amazon Studios] and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms. I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.”More from...
A.V. Club
Robert De Niro to star in new Netflix TV series Zero Day
It’s been a grip since Robert De Niro last hopped over into the world of TV; outside of the occasional cameo (usually as himself), De Niro’s only major expedition on the small screen came in 2017, with HBO’s The Wizard Of Lies, where he played professional Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff for his old pal Barry Levinson.
Female Friendship Remains a Refuge in Netflix’s Dead to Me
Sex And The City once proposed a dream scenario for how women should treat each other. “Maybe we can be each other’s soulmates,” Charlotte said. “And then we can let men just be these great, nice guys to have fun with." The show never quite embodied that vision, but decades later, it’s been fully realized by Dead to Me. In its final season, the Netflix series proves that beneath all the murders, cover-ups, and bad romances, it’s really a love story about two female friends. The men come and go, but the women are forever.
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0