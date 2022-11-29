Goldie Hawn is an actress known for projects like ‘The First Wives Club.’. She’s been married twice and has three kids. She has seven grandchildren between her kids. Goldie Hawn has been a Hollywood staple for decades! After making her debut in the sketch comedy series Rowan And Martin’s Laugh-In, she became a household name, and she’s gone on to many other major roles, like when she starred in the 1980 film Private Benjamin and was nominated for an Academy Award. Goldie, 77, has since gone on to other adored projects like The First Wives Club and more recently The Christmas Chronicles films.

