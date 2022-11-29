Read full article on original website
‘George & Tammy’ Star Jessica Chastain Reflects On Tammy Wynette’s Life Of Pain: “When She Sang, It Felt Primal”
Incase ya haven’t heard Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain are starring as George Jones and Tammy Wynette in the upcoming Showtime drama called George & Tammy, slated to premiere on December 4th. It’s meant to document the tumultuous relationship between the two over the years, fueled by alcoholism, opioid...
Ashton Kutcher Has First Interview With His Twin Brother Michael on 'The Checkup': Watch the Trailer
Ashton Kutcher is sitting down for his first joint interview with his twin. In the trailer for Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old actor has an emotional discussion with his twin brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant. In the...
Hugh Jackman's Hat Bought by Nicole Kidman for Six-Figure Price
Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman paid $100,000 for Hugh Jackman's The Music Man hat at an auction benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fight AIDS over the weekend. Jackman shared video of the surprising moment on Twitter on Sunday, revealing not only his own surprise at Kidman's generous bid, but the audience's as well. In the video, Jackman and his costar Nicholas Ward encourage the audience to beat the top bid of $19,000 when Kidman shouts out her six-figure bid.
'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie "Fame" and then belted out the era-defining hit "Flashdance ... What a Feeling" from 1983's "Flashdance," has died. She was 63.Her publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced the news on social media, writing that a cause of death was "currently unknown." Moose also confirmed the death to an Associated Press reporter on Saturday. Cara died at her home in Florida. The exact day of her death was not disclosed."Irene's family has requested privacy as they process their grief," Moose...
Jake Flint’s Wife Speaks Out After His Unexpected Death at 37: ‘People Aren’t Meant to Feel This Much Pain’
Jake Flint's new wife, Brenda, has opened up in public for the first time since his unexpected death at the age of 37, sharing how utterly devastated her loss has left her. The Red Dirt country artist and Oklahoma native died just hours after he married the former Brenda Wilson on Saturday (Nov. 26). His manager, Brenda Cline, turned to Facebook to share the tragic news, calling him "the funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career."
Fifth Time's A Charm! Patrick Duffy & Linda Purl Getting Hitched: Sources
After taking a brief time-out on their romance, happy days are here again for Dallas stud Patrick Duffy and his sitcom queen Linda Purl, with insiders saying they're getting married, RadarOnline.com has learned. But their trip to the bridal path didn't come easy, according to spies who revealed the former Happy Days hottie, 67, got a serious case of cold feet and widower Duffy, 73, demanded me time after they returned from touring Britain together in the play Catch Me If You Can.But now the lovebirds realize they can't live without each other, insiders claimed."Linda thought she was done with...
Toby Keith Hopes to Get Back to Performing After ‘Debilitating’ Cancer Battle
In his first interview since he revealed his stomach cancer diagnosis in June, Toby Keith took a measured, but optimistic, long view of his future and eventual return to the road. "I'm thinking about getting back to fightin' shape," the singer explains to CMT Hot 20 Countdown's Cody Alan. "I...
Tim Allen's The Santa Clause Gets the Series Treatment, Finale Time for AHS: NYC
Nearly 30 years after Scott Calvin first brought holiday cheer to the big screen, Tim Allen reprises the iconic role in a sequel series for Disney+, The Santa Clauses. Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz will reprise their roles from the film series alongside newcomers Kal Penn and Laura San Giacomo.
Goldie Hawn’s Grandchildren: Meet Her Beautiful 7 Grandkids With Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn is an actress known for projects like ‘The First Wives Club.’. She’s been married twice and has three kids. She has seven grandchildren between her kids. Goldie Hawn has been a Hollywood staple for decades! After making her debut in the sketch comedy series Rowan And Martin’s Laugh-In, she became a household name, and she’s gone on to many other major roles, like when she starred in the 1980 film Private Benjamin and was nominated for an Academy Award. Goldie, 77, has since gone on to other adored projects like The First Wives Club and more recently The Christmas Chronicles films.
Meet Cheryl Ladd’s Daughter And Stepdaughter
Charlie’s Angels star Cheryl Ladd has two amazing daughters in her life: Jordan Ladd and Lindsay Russell. Her only biological child, Jordan, was born in 1975 during her marriage with David Ladd. And throughout the beautiful girl’s childhood, all she knew was movies, and not surprisingly, she followed the path of her mother to become an established actress.
Richard Belzer Never Auditioned For His Role On Law & Order: SVU
Despite his long acting career, Richard Belzer never intended to be a thespian. According to The Comic's Comic, Belzer aspired to be a journalist before gravitating toward comedy. He worked at clubs around New York and then landed a job as the warm-up act for "Saturday Night Live," even appearing in a few sketches. The "in-your-face" comic was so appealing that musician Warren Zevon brought Belzer on tour with him (via The Baltimore Sun).
‘Spoiler Alert’ Review: Jim Parsons & Ben Aldridge In Adaptation Of Michael Ausiello’s Memoir
Spoiler Alert is about as funny and upbeat a film you could possibly make when the subject is the illness and death of one of the partners in the central relationship. It’s a gay Love Story with laughs, albeit with a twist, as the film challenges itself to be both amusing and emotionally involving where matters of life and death are concerned. Fortunately, it manages to more or less succeed on both counts due to its ever-ready wise-crack nature and sympathetic direction. “I’ve always imagined that my life was like a typical romantic comedy,” announces Michael (Jim Parsons), a dweeby-but-funny New...
Jim Parsons & Ben Aldridge Discuss Their Emotional Film Spoiler Alert - Exclusive Interview
Many fans of TV and film head online to read the latest happenings in entertainment. For journalist Michael Ausiello, this is his life's passion. The founder of TVLine has spent much of his career reporting on stories straight from the big screen. Yet just behind the scenes, he has his own special story to share.
Ben McKenzie Wants The O.C. Cast to Be on The White Lotus – and Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke Agree!
Ben McKenzie is ready to pack his bags and head to the White Lotus: "Let's do this" Ben McKenzie has given his seal of approval to the suggestion that the cast of The O.C. join The White Lotus. On Monday, the actor joined the recent meme where TV fans have been posting photos of beloved small-screen characters they want to "send" to the high-end fictional resort from the HBO series. McKenzie, 44, tweeted an old cast shot of his early 2000s teen drama with the caption: "Let's do...
‘Exorcist’ Star Linda Blair Once Admitted She Actually Hates Horror Movies
Linda Blair recently opened up about her time working on the popular horror film The Exorcist. She is best known for her incredibly scary character, Regan MacNeil. Even though she stars in one of the scariest movies of all time, she admitted that she hates horror movies, especially the ones they create these days.
3 Moments of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Controversy and How They Changed the Show
'Gilligan's Island' like many TV shows was prone to controversy, and much of the drama took place behind-the-scenes.
'The Voice': Morgan Myles Performs Powerful Rendition of 'Tennessee Whiskey'
Morgan Myles has shown her exceptional vocal capabilities throughout the entirety of this season of The Voice. On Monday night's episode, she reinforced that notion with a performance of Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey." This week, the fans got the chance to choose the songs for each contestant. Myles proved that...
Trevor Noah Shows Off His Presidential Impressions in the Trailer for I Wish You Would
Trevor Noah is back with a new Netflix special. In the first trailer for I Wish You Would, the soon-to-be former host of The Daily Show posits that all one needs to win a United States election is a "strange voice". He then shows off impressions of John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Donald Trump.
Paramount+ To Debut Dr. David Agus Docuseries Featuring Conversations With Ashton Kutcher, Nick Cannon And Other Celebrities About Their Health Struggles
CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus is headlining a new docuseries for Paramount+ in which he will talk with Ashton Kutcher, Amy Schumer, Nick Cannon and other celebrities about some of their personal health struggles. The Checkup with Dr. David Agus will debut its first three episodes on Dec. 6, and the final three will drop on Dec. 12. Kutcher will chat about his battle with a rare life-threatening disease, and is interviewed with his twin brother Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and recently had a heart transplant. Cannon will talk about the loss of his son Zen to...
