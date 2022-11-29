Read full article on original website
Related
bookriot.com
Unexpected and Compelling Biblical Retellings
Growing up going to a religious day school, by the time school let out, the last thing I wanted to do was anything religious. This included reading anything religious. Even as an adult, I wouldn’t exactly pick up the Bible for fun reading. And for those who do, more power to you, it just isn’t my thing, but I know many people find solace in it, as well as friendship and community in Bible groups.
Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own
The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
Christianity was not the same after the largest pandemic in history
Despite the plague, people were able to rekindle science and rethink the meaning of religion. The plague pandemic influenced humanism by allowing people to acquire the freedom to practice their ideas and not what people in power thought was best. The plague left Europe crippled and it was snatched of its economic development. Ibn al-Wardi, the Arabic historian, writes that “They perfumed their homes with camphor, flowers, and sandal. They wore ruby rings and put onions and sardines together with the daily meal.” This emphasizes that people were desperate and by all means find a way to postpone their inevitable deaths. After the plague subsided, social classes began to take their place in society. Royalty was at the top and peasants at the bottom hence the term feudalism.
For many Native Americans, hair tells a life story
From long hair to three-strand brands, the ways in which Indigenous people wear their hair is a reflection of their identity and their life.
bookpage.com
Best Fiction of 2022
The year’s best fiction included a remarkable number of groundbreaking story collections—some deeply interconnected like Oscar Hokeah’s and Jonathan Escoffery’s, others bound mostly by theme and setting, such as Manuel Muñoz’s. We also reveled in several major releases from well-established authors, including Celeste Ng, Ian McEwan, Yiyun Li and Gabrielle Zevin.
bookriot.com
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
Bible verse of the day: We have reason to hope and trust, even in the worst of times
Today's Bible verse in this Advent season is Romans 8:28, one of the Bible's best-known verses. The faithful may be tempted toward despair, but we can trust God will work all things for good.
'American Antisemitism Inspired Me to Share Our Heartbreaking Family Story'
Suzette Sheft shares her grandmother's story in this exclusive Newsweek essay.
Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Footage of an upcoming documentary about Harry and Meghan released Thursday shows the couple is once again prepared to tackle their rift with the royal family head on and in their own words. Netflix's release of roughly a minute of footage of "Harry...
Kirkus Reviews
The ‘New York Times’ Names Its Best Books of 2022
The New York Times unveiled its list of the 10 best books of 2022, with titles by Hernan Diaz, Jennifer Egan, and Ed Yong among those making the cut. Diaz’s Trust was one of five fiction books to make the list. The newspaper called the novel, about a wealthy New York couple in the early 20th century, “an exhilarating pursuit.” Earlier this year, the novel was the winner of the Kirkus Prize for fiction.
Bible verse of the day: Decisions we make in life bring 'blessings and curses,' so choose wisely
Deuteronomy 30:19 shares that while believers must have faith, they must also make decisions that lead to "blessings, not curses." Fr. Jeffrey Kirby comments on this Old Testament verse.
According to the census, we’re now a land of many faiths. There is no place for an established church
England and Wales are no longer Christian: shock. Christians a minority for the first time since the dark ages. We are among the most godless nations on Earth. According to the 2021 census, the number of us ticking the Christian box has fallen to less than 48%. While Christian Pentecostalism is booming, barely 12% are members of the national Church of England. More of us now go to a mosque each week than to a parish church. Those of “no religion” have tripled since the millennium, to 37%.
As Christmas nears, it's time to 'reclaim' the season of Advent, says South Carolina faith leader
As Christmas nears, Fr. Jeffrey Kirby of Indian Land, South Carolina, explains why we need to reinvigorate our observance of Advent: It's a "demanding teacher" that offers hope.
The Jewish Press
Torah Shorts: Parshat Vayetze: Prophetic Vision
The encounter with God is often a nebulous affair. It seems that prophetic visions are challenging for most mortals to withstand, let alone fully and deeply comprehend. The sages liken the prophetic experience as seeing someone through a clouded window. The most prominent exception is Moses, who is described as perceiving God clearly, through a “clear window” (Asplakariah Meirah is the term that’s used).
‘Jeopardy!’ Producers Speak Out About Controversy Over Bible Clue
A controversy of biblical proportions, literally, has been at the center of Jeopardy! for a period of time. It all... The post ‘Jeopardy!’ Producers Speak Out About Controversy Over Bible Clue appeared first on Outsider.
newbooksnetwork.com
Heathen: Religion and Race in American History
In Heathen: Religion and Race in American History (Harvard University Press, 2022), Kathryn Gin Lum shows how the idea of the “heathen” has been maintained from the colonial era to the present in religious and secular discourses—discourses, specifically, of race. Race continues to operate as a heathen inheritance in the United States, animating Americans’ sense of being a world apart from an undifferentiated mass of needy, suffering peoples. Heathen thus reveals a key source of American exceptionalism and a prism through which Americans have defined themselves as a progressive and humanitarian nation even as supposed heathens have drawn on the same to counter this national myth.
CONCERNING A BOOK THAT WAS NEVER WRITTEN
The New Machiavelli by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. CONCERNING A BOOK THAT WAS NEVER WRITTEN. Since I came to this place I have been very restless, wasting my energies in the futile beginning of ill-conceived books. One does not settle down very readily at two and forty to a new way of living, and I have found myself with the teeming interests of the life I have abandoned still buzzing like a swarm of homeless bees in my head. My mind has been full of confused protests and justifications. In any case I should have found difficulties enough in expressing the complex thing I have to tell, but it has added greatly to my trouble that I have a great analogue, that a certain Niccolo Machiavelli chanced to fall out of politics at very much the age I have reached, and wrote a book to engage the restlessness of his mind, very much as I have wanted to do. He wrote about the relation of the great constructive spirit in politics to individual character and weaknesses, and so far his achievement lies like a deep rut in the road of my intention. It has taken me far astray. It is a matter of many weeks now—diversified indeed by some long drives into the mountains behind us and a memorable sail to Genoa across the blue and purple waters that drowned Shelley—since I began a laboured and futile imitation of “The Prince.” I sat up late last night with the jumbled accumulation; and at last made a little fire of olive twigs and burnt it all, sheet by sheet—to begin again clear this morning.
dctheaterarts.org
Chamber trio Beau Soir to perform original composition by Mexican Composer Eduardo Angulo
Chamber trio Beau Soir Ensemble is an acclaimed flute, viola, and harp trio dedicated to the performance of standard and contemporary chamber music. Founded in 2007 by harpist Michelle Lundy, the group features Lundy on harp, Tsuna Sakamoto on viola, and Carole Bean on flute. Sakamoto and Bean are current members of the National Symphony Orchestra. Playing with Beau Soir gives them the opportunity to practice their craft in intimate settings including art galleries, mansions, and even private homes. A typical Beau Soir concert includes the opportunity to speak with the musicians, learn about chamber music and even try your own hand at the harp.
maloriesadventures.com
The Occult Origins of Christmas (and a Full History of The Holiday)
Christmas, the ‘traditional’ holiday filled with gingerbread, stockings, warm fires, and family gatherings, has been so deeply rooted as a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, that it can be hard to believe that it originated from Pagan roots. But like most major holidays we celebrate, Christmas is much more deeply rooted in other religions than most people realize. Though we may want to desperately believe the claymation classic tale Santa Claus is Coming to Town, I’m sorry to tell you that isn’t the real origin story of Christmas. Today, we’re going to discuss the origins of Christmas and where some of our favorite holiday traditions actually came from-spoiler alert, most came from occult origins. So, I give you the occult origins of Christmas. Enjoy!
owlcation.com
Three Poems by Oft-Quoted Poet/Philosopher Saadi
Poetry became my passion after I fell in love with Walter de la Mare's "Silver" in Mrs. Edna Pickett's sophomore English class circa 1962. Considered one of the greatest Persian poets, Saadi was born in Persia, whose name was changed to Iran in 1935. Saadi lived from 1184 to 1283 AD. From 1195-1226, he engaged in the study of Islamic science and Arabic literature at Nizamiyyah University in Baghdad, Iraq.
Comments / 0