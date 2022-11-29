Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The brothers giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Denny's Restaurant was Closing After ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenOakland Park, FL
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel confident Terron Armstead will return, unsure if it will be vs. 49ers
MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins hope they won’t have to face one of the best pass rushers in the NFL on Sunday without either of their starting offensive tackles. Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that the team is “gathering information” on both the pectoral injury suffered by left tackle Terron Armstead and the ankle injury suffered by right tackle Austin Jackson in the 30-15 victory over the Houston Texans. ...
Ryan Fitzpatrick issues big statement on Tua Tagovailoa: ‘There isn’t a better passer in the league right now’
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the midst of the best season of his young career, and the team is really benefiting from that. The Dolphins are now 8-3 after Sunday’s win over the lowly Houston Texans and sit in second place in the AFC, only a game behind the Kansas City Chiefs.
49ers Notebook: Bosa looking to silence Dolphins-loving friends; McGlinchey ready for ‘fun challenge’; Mason impressing
Nick Bosa grew up in Fort Lauderdale. He spends his time off during the offseason there, training with his brother, Joey. The Miami Dolphins are his hometown team. On Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the San Francisco 49ers defensive end will be looking to end the Dolphins' winning streak and maybe silence some of his friends.
49ers announce practice squad moves ahead of Dolphins game
The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to the team's practice squad. To make room on the practice squad, the team released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman. Turay (6-5, 253) was waived by the team on November 26 after defensive lineman T.Y. McGill was promoted to the active roster....
Miami football 2023 commits continue Hurricanes dedication
After the Miami football team ended its disappointing season with a loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday 2023 Hurricanes’ commits reaffirmed their pledges via Twitter. Offensive tackle Frankie Tinilau, tight end Jackson Carver and wide receivers Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington all posted to Twitter. The Miami football program is...
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on facing 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Nick Bosa
There are a lot of storylines surrounding the upcoming Week 13 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins. First, it features Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel going up against his former mentor, Kyle Shanahan. It will also feature running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. returning to Levi's Stadium for the first time.
Dolphins entering tough stretch, but Tua Tagovailoa is more than ready
Look at the Miami Dolphins' schedule, and it would be easy to say the toughest stretch remains ahead of Tua Tagovailoa. He might respectfully disagree. Sure, on paper, the Dolphins have a punishing midwinter immediately before them, with five teams on the docket all above .500 who have a combined record of 34-21, plus the who-knows-what-now Green Bay Packers.
It's beginning to look a lot like it's prime time for Deion Sanders to make the FBS jump
Sanders has his share of suitors, and it looks as though he'll decide between Colorado, South Florida and Cincinnati. He could also decide to stay at Jackson State. Colorado and South Florida were rumored as potential destinations earlier this month, and Cincinnati (9-3, 6-2 in AAC) joined the fray following Luke Fickell's decision to take the Wisconsin job.
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles puts 'leaders' on notice ahead of Week 13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has called out some of his players ahead of their crucial Week 13 "Monday Night Football" game against the New Orleans Saints. "The leaders lead and everybody else follows. So it’s time for our leaders to lead and step up. And everybody else has to follow, and make plays. Not just lead but make plays. And show them by example, show them by being vocal, show them by how they practice. And they’ve been doing that for the most part but, you know, we can’t piss away any more ball games sort of speak," Bowles said, via JoeBucsFan.com. "So it’s time for us to step up and make plays. We got six games left until we’ve got to get in the tournament."
Potential top pick Will Levis to enter NFL Draft, undecided on playing in Kentucky’s bowl game
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis said he will enter the NFL Draft after two seasons at Kentucky. Levis said he will make a decision about playing in a bowl game soon.
What we’re hearing about why this Hurricanes season went so poorly and the fallout
Now that this nightmarish first season for Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal has ended, some things we’re hearing before turning the page to what’s ahead:
More support, confidence has altered Tua Tagovailoa's career
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa’s career-altering turnaround can be traced in part to a confidence-inducing moment with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel. Before the season, McDaniel compiled a highlight reel of about 700 of Tagovailoa’s best plays in an attempt to boost his young quarterback’s self-assurance. That detail was first reported on the CBS broadcast of Miami’s 30-15 win over Houston on Sunday.
McDaniel shares great story of Bosa's dedication as pass rusher
Mike McDaniel knows what it's like for his offense to face off against Nick Bosa, probably better than any coach in the NFL. The former 49ers offensive coordinator and current Miami Dolphins head coach had seen Bosa up close every single day for four seasons. In speaking with Dolphins reporters...
Ravens OC Greg Roman on radar for Stanford HC job
Longtime Stanford head coach David Shaw stepped down from his post heading the Pac-12 program. The Cardinal will conduct their first coaching search in many years, and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is believed to be a part of that process. Stanford has discussed the position with Roman, according to...
Ian Rapoport Basically Tells Pat McAfee That Kyler Murray is Short and Hard to Coach
Ian Rapoport appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday to discuss the situation with Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals following their latest loss to the L
Robert Saleh wants Jets to keep focus on the process
If the season eneded today, the Jets would be the seventh seed in the AFC playoffs and that would mark their first postseason berth since 2010. It’s November 30, though, and that means there is still a lot of football to play before the final playoff schedule is set in stone. That leaves a lot of time for the 7-4 Jets to move up or down the standings, which is why part of head coach Robert Saleh’s message to his team is that they “haven’t accomplished anything” at this point.
Tyrique Stevenson blog: 50/50 chance I'll be back next season, will have a decision in the next few weeks
SENIOR DAY EMOTIONAL, BUT I MAY STILL RETURN TO MIAMI. Being part of Senior Day it was just raw emotion. Honestly, I didn’t know how to feel based on the fact that this could possibly be my last game going out here with these guys. I’ll graduate in the spring, and it was just raw emotions. Just happy to be out there, happy to be around the guys, around this coaching staff despite the year that we had. It was just pure happiness, was also a little bit of sad emotion there but I couldn’t let it get the best of me. Just wanted to go out there and be able to play my heart out. Possibly this could be my last game … or not. So I wanted to go out there and bless the fans and bless everybody who came out there to support me, my mom, my grandma, everybody who just came out there and wanted to see us play hard. So I was more focused on that, not even focused on the fact that it was Senior Day. And I was just out there and this could be my last game so I wanted to play my heart out.
