October and November convictions in Tillamook

On October 17, Bulmaro Lopez Gallardo, 44, pled no contest and was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on July 4. Gallardo was ordered to pay $2,255 in fines and fees to the court and a further $368 to his attorney. He was also placed on bench probation for 24 months, sentenced to 48 hours in jail and had his license suspended for one year.

On October 24, Jeffery Lane Pemberton, 59, was convicted of telephone harassment, a class A violation, committed on or about August 1. Pemberton was fined $440 and ordered to pay a further $368 in attorney fees.

On October 31, Joeli Ann Schroeder, 46, pled no contest to recklessly endangering another person, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about August 11. Schroeder’s license was suspended for 90 days and she was placed on bench probation for one year and ordered to serve two days in jail.

On October 31, Joshua Warren Hardesty, 48, pled no contest and was convicted of reckless driving, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about August 13. Hardesty’s license was suspended for 90 days. He was also sentenced to one year of bench probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine.

On October 31, Donovan Michael Stewart, 26, was convicted of failure to perform duties of driver-property damage, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about August 10, following a no contest plea. Stewart was sentence to six months of bench probation and a driver’s license suspension for 90 days.

On October 31, Draven Louis Hughes, 18, pled no contest and was convicted of criminal trespass in the second degree, a class C misdemeanor, committed on or about June 30. Hughes was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

On November 7, Anthony Donald Casady, 31, pled no contest and was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants on or about April 10, a class A misdemeanor. Casady was sentenced to two days in jail, two years on bench probation and a one-year license suspension.

On November 8, Leroy Richard Padilla admitted to being in contempt of court and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

On November 10, Timothy Nathanial Teegarden, 45, pled guilty to an attempt to commit a class C or unclassified felony, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about October 19, and to a count of harassment, also a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about the same date. Teegarden was sentenced to 90 days in jail on each count to be served concurrently.

On November 14, Robert Lee Farnsworth, 44, pled guilty and was convicted of harassment, a class B misdemeanor, committed on or about August 15. Farnsworth was sentenced to 20 days in jail and ordered to pay restitution of $25.