Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
BBC
Ukraine war: New images show Russian army base built in occupied Mariupol
Russia is consolidating its military presence in the captured port city of Mariupol by constructing a large army base, satellite photos released from the Earth observation company Maxar appear to show. The new, U-shaped compound sits near the centre of the city. On its roof, the red, white and blue...
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
BBC
Ukraine war: Animal eye packages sent to eight embassies across Europe
Parcels containing animal eyes have been sent to eight Ukrainian embassies in Europe, its foreign ministry says. "Blood-soaked" packages were found in Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Austria and Spain, it said. Czech police said packages were also found there. It is not clear who sent the packages to the...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Putin's war in Ukraine looks more and more like a failure. Past Russian leaders haven't survived similar mistakes.
For now, Putin's rule appears secure, but the experiences of past Russian leaders show how failure at the front can lead to downfall at home.
BBC
Ukraine war: Price cap on Russian oil will hit Putin immediately - US
A cap on the price of Russian oil will restrict Russia's revenues for its "illegal war in Ukraine", the US says. The cap, approved by Western allies on Friday, is aimed at stopping countries paying more than $60 (£48) for a barrel of seaborne Russian crude oil. The measure...
BBC
Ukraine war: Kyiv displays dummy nuclear-capable missile fired by Russia
Russia is now using nuclear-capable missiles with non-explosive warheads to exhaust Ukraine's air defences, the Ukrainian military has said. It displayed what it said were fragments of Soviet-made X-55 cruise missiles - designed for nuclear use - found in Ukraine's two western regions. The rockets are being launched to "exhaust...
Donald Trump's Call to 'Terminate' Constitution Sparks Fury
"Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned," a White House spokesman said.
BBC
Archbishop of Canterbury: Russian invasion must not succeed
Sarah Rainsford in Bucha and Andre Rhoden-Paul in London. The Archbishop of Canterbury has said Ukraine must not be forced to accept a peace deal with Russia, while on a visit to the war-torn nation. The Most Reverend Justin Welby told the BBC "justice demands that there is defeat" of...
BBC
Iran to disband morality police amid ongoing protests, says attorney general
Iran's morality police, which is tasked with enforcing the country's Islamic dress code, is being disbanded, the country's attorney general says. Mohammad Jafar Montazeri's comments, yet to be confirmed by other agencies, were made at an event on Sunday. Iran has seen months of protests over the death of a...
BBC
BP 'stands to receive blood money’ from Ukraine war
BP stands to receive "blood money" through its investments in Russia, a leading adviser to Ukraine's president has warned. Oleg Ustenko said BP is entitled to hundreds of millions of pounds from its stake in Russian energy giant Rosneft. BP said it was no longer receiving any profits from Rosneft.
BBC
West Bank footage throws spotlight on Israel's use of lethal force
Israeli troops had entered the village warning of plans to demolish a Palestinian home. Footage shows a group of men and teenagers throwing rocks - then pulling back - as two shots ring out. Raed al-Naasan runs around a corner and collapses, blood seeping into his top, fatally wounded. He...
BBC
Ukraine war: Learning to survive in Ladyzhyn, a town with no heating
Hundreds of kilometres from the front line, a state of emergency has been declared in Ladyzhyn, a town whose 18,000 residents lost their heating for a week. Their only source of heating is a private, coal-based thermal power plant, which has come under repeated Russian attack, just like other energy facilities across Ukraine.
BBC
North Korea hit with sanctions after ballistic missile tests
The US and its Asian allies have imposed sanctions on three North Korean senior officials associated with the country's recent missile tests. Pyongyang launched a record number of ballistic missiles more than 60 - this year, and tested several intercontinental ballistic missiles. Jon Il Ho, Yu Jin, and Kim Su...
