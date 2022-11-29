ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sailing through a winter wonderland: Guide to South Florida’s holiday boat parades

South Florida will boast an embarrassment of holiday boat parade riches in December, with yachts sailing waterways decked out in twinkling lights and inflatable Santas, American flags and glowing candy canes. Here are eight boat parades from North Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale to Miami to keep the holiday spirit afloat. North Palm Beach What: The rain-or-shine 28th annual Palm Beach Holiday ...
wqcs.org

Port St. Lucie City Manager Russ Blackburn to Retire in February

Port St. Lucie - Monday November 28, 2022: After leading the City of Port St. Lucie through several milestone projects -- including the development of the Southern Grove jobs corridor, the completion of the Crosstown Parkway and the acquisition of the City Center property – City Manager Russ Blackburn has announced he will retire in February.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Ocean Ridge: Sale of aging co-op to developer is next wave, some say

Duncan Burke fell in love some 50 years ago with the understated individually owned apartments next to Ocean Club of Florida. His godparents owned in Ocean Maisonettes across the street and he bought into the apartments. “My wife and I loved it. It was small but wonderful,” said Burke, who...
OCEAN RIDGE, FL
wqcs.org

SFWMD: Buckhead Ridge S-127 Boat Lock Re-Opened

Glades County - Wednesday November 30, 2022: The Buckhead Ridge S-127 Boat Lock on Lake Okeechobee's North Shore re-opened after being temporarily closed to navigation for maintenance work. To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation and follow SFWMD on Facebook and Twitter. Anglers...
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seaside bars, golf equipment face penalties

The city of West Palm Beach is cracking down on the nightlife scene along Clematis Street. Five bars are facing thousands of dollars in fines and some may even be forced to temporarily close down early after a hearing Wednesday afternoon. Owners and representatives of Pawn Shop, Off the Hookah,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WESH

Longtime Central Florida anchor and journalist Nancy Alvarez joins WESH 2 News

ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 announced Tuesday that award-winning Central Florida anchor Nancy Alvarez will join the WESH 2 News team beginning in January. Alvarez is a bilingual journalist with more than twenty years on the anchor desk and in the field covering the biggest stories in the nation and in Central Florida in both English and Spanish. She started her broadcast journalism career in the Orlando market in 2000 and has reported on various hurricanes, the Pulse nightclub massacre, and launches from the Space Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Top Most Luxurious Resorts in Florida

Whether you are looking for a luxurious resort, or a quaint and charming beachfront property, there are plenty of Florida resorts on the beach to choose from. Some of the most famous beach resorts in the area include The Ritz-Carlton Naples, The Ritz-Carlton Key West, and The Ritz-Carlton Marco Island. These beachfront resorts offer a variety of amenities, including luxury spas, restaurants, and more.
FLORIDA STATE
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Port St. Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie is a city in St. Lucie County, Florida, with hundreds of stories every tourist wants to hear. The settlement was founded on St. Lucia’s Day in 1566, hence the name “St. Lucie.”. Before the area became a thriving city in a quaint setting, it already...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy