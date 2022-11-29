ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Insider: 10 thoughts on the Colts' 24-17 loss to the Steelers

INDIANAPOLIS - Ten thoughts on the Colts' 24-17 loss to the Steelers on Monday Night Football to drop to 4-7-1: The Colts' offense has found a way to go from a complex marriage of Matt Ryan's and Frank Reich's favorite concepts to a very simple, run-heavy, self-preserving unit. They've traded turnovers for a sheer lack of creativity and explosiveness. The coaching staff isn't hiding from that, with Jeff Saturday and Parks Frazier talking up the simplicity of the approach and how they're calling plays to avoid getting Matt Ryan hurt again. But it's gone too far in the other direction. You rarely see the motion that Parris Campbell helped execute so much earlier in the season. The run designs for Taylor are almost all between the tackles. The tempo has died down outside of two-minute scenarios. The designed plays to get receivers the ball in space are all limited to screens, and now they're going primarily to Taylor. I don't necessarily blame Saturday or Frazier, as they were thrown into jobs well above their heads or experience levels. It just adds to the puzzling nature of how this franchise has gotten here.
NFL Analysis Network

1 Insane Number For Steelers QB Kenny Pickett From Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up an impressive victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football to end Week 12. While the playoffs may be a longshot for Pittsburgh as they improved their record to 4-8, the rest of this season is about getting rookie Kenny Pickett as many reps as possible so that he can continue his development.
The Associated Press

Marcus Satterfield leaves Gamecocks to be Nebraska's new OC

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Satterfield will join new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule’s staff as offensive coordinator after serving in the same role at South Carolina for two seasons. Rhule announced the hirings of five on-field assistants and a strength coach Thursday. He was introduced as the Cornhuskers’ coach on Monday. The other on-field assistants will be E.J. Barthel, running backs; Evan Cooper, secondary; Ed Foley, special teams coordinator; and Terrance Knighton, defensive line. Corey Campbell is the strength coach. Satterfield worked six seasons for Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers. His 2022 South Carolina offense averaged 31 points and 381 yards per game to rank in the middle of the Southeastern Conference. The Gamecocks combined for 94 points and 1,008 yards in wins over top-10 opponents Tennessee and Clemson to end the regular season.
Yardbarker

Colts Top 5 Offensive Players

Indianapolis’s 2022 season has been disappointing and a disaster. The Colts are currently 4-17-1 and fans need some positivity. Indy has had many players who made big plays at Lucas Oil Stadium. Too many players to count. I have decided to highlight the Colt’s top offensive players. In this article, I provide five players who helped the Colts win games and created countless memories for fans. These players gave it their all on the gridiron and did a hell of a job representing the horseshoe. Read and enjoy, please.
