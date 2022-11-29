ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, OH

Water system upgrades coming to village of Nashville

By Kevin Lynch, The Daily Record
 2 days ago
MILLERSBURG ‒ The village of Nashville will finally get a long-overdue upgrade to its water system via a $1.35 million grant agreement by Holmes County commissioners.

On Monday, the three-member Board of Commissioners approved a grant agreement with the Ohio Department of Development Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Program Grant for the $1.35 million grant for the village of Nashville water project.

The project will include replacing some pumps and the installation of a new water tank, said Holmes County Planning Commission Director Arnie Oliver . A clear well filtration system is also going to be installed, Oliver said.

"This is an existing grant. It is not new money," Oliver said. "They are transferring the money to the commissioners so the project can start. Nashville and Quicksall Engineering will do the grant administration."

The village previously received some seed money of about $180,000 for the project through the Community Development Block Grant working with Oliver prior to pursuing this grant.

"The two grants had separate deadlines, but now they are going to be combined so they can all function together so everything can be installed in proper order," he said. "It will be a nice, long-overdue upgrade to Nashville's water system."

The grant agreement is good through Dec. 31, 2024.

