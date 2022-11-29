ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP is divorced from reality on gay marriage | BIDLACK

By Hal Bidlack
 2 days ago
Hal Bidlack

My regular reader (Hi Jeff!) will likely recall my many references to my regular reader, Jeff. As it turns out, Jeff is a real person and is a regular reader. He’s been a very close friend for decades, and he’s a remarkable chap. He is just returned from an adventure that fulfilled a life-long goal — walking on the ice of Antarctica. Through the magic of modern technology, even near the bottom of the Earth (though I hear Australians and folks from New Zealand disagree) Jeff was able to keep his many social media followers up to date on such things as penguins, blue ice and a near-constant feeling of seasickness while transiting the Drake Passage, the roughest waters in the world.

Jeff made it through with the help of anti-nausea patches and lots of movies on his trusty iPad. And here, dear reader, is where I will start to tie this back to Colorado Politics (ed: finally!).

It seems that as Jeff was leaving the waiting area of the monster that is the Atlanta airport, he foolishly left his beloved iPad under a seat in said waiting area. On the plane he realized his error, and because of the tracking ability of the “Where am I?” app, he was able to see exactly where his gizmo was located, under a chair in the waiting area.

He immediately contacted Delta Air Lines, giving them the exact location, a location that soon moved to inside an office in the Delta complex. Huzzah, right?

Not so much. Delta lied and lied and lied. They said it could not be found, despite an exact location being given. Later, the iPad was tracked to a room in a nearby hotel used by lots and lots of Delta personnel, including pilots and flight attendants. And in that hotel room, the iPad was finally shut down and is now lost forever, except to the Delta employee who has it in his or her carry on. And yet Delta continues to insist it has no knowledge of where the device is. Frankly put, either Delta looked in the exact place it was located and couldn’t find it, or more likely, they never looked at all. Delta lied, a lot, and that’s troubling and will influence my future airline choices.

Which, of course, brings me to the national GOP and its opposition to marriage equality and same-sex marriage (ed: really?). I swear that it is true that my mind really did jump from Jeff’s frustrations to gay marriage, as I was pondering big organizations that find lying easier than telling an unflattering truth.

You may recall that back before the Supreme Court ruled in favor of marriage equality in the case of Obergefell v. Hodges, back in 2015, we often heard from national GOP leaders ranting on about how gay marriage was an attack on “traditional marriage” and how such traditional marriage would be wounded, if not destroyed, if gay marriage was allowed.

This was, of course, before the GOP stole a Supreme Court seat in the last year of the Obama administration and then snuck two more far-right (and dishonest) people onto what is now a radically right and wholly partisan court (I say dishonest because all three said, in their confirmation hearings, that Roe v Wade was settled law, though Barrett said it wasn’t a “super precedent,” whatever that means).

Now, here in Colorado, we’ve just seen the nation’s first openly gay governor get reelected, and by a huge margin. It is clear that most folks in Colorado, to our credit, care a whole lot more about the issue positions and actions of a candidate than whom he or she loves. But nationally, at least in the GOP, this bigotry is not rejected and is in fact, often embraced, especially by the MAGA crowd.

So, I thought to myself, I wonder how devastating to traditional marriage the ruling on traditional marriage has actually been. I started close to home and asked my wife if she wanted a divorce because gay people can get married. She said no. Or rather, she said, “well, not for that reason,” so I’m feeling pretty comfortable here.

A quick internet search of the phrase “list of Republican divorces because of marriage equality” did not return a single example of a GOP marriage that just couldn’t go on, knowing that gay people were getting married. The search did return a number of examples of GOP hypocrisy on the issue, such as GOP Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, who represents Pennsylvania’s 15th district, who recently voted against the “Respect for Marriage Act” and then three days later attended his son’s marriage. More specifically, his son’s marriage to another man. You know, a gay marriage. And the list of hypocritical behaviors does not stop there.

Now, to be clear, a simple search of social media is not exhaustive. Perhaps there does exist somewhere in a deeply red state a couple that truly loved each other but decided that they must now divorce because of gay marriage. But, frankly, I doubt it.

I’m so pleased to live in Colorado, where I did not see (though of course, there might have been some) a single anti-Polis advertisement that focused on his private life (which, by the way, includes a happy marriage and a couple of great kids). Perhaps in the Centennial State, we have moved past homophobia being a dominate political force. And congratulations to the Republican couples who decided that, as it turns out, their own marriages were in no way impacted by marriage equality.

And so, just as Delta Air Lines has repeatedly lied (or been grossly incompetent) to my friend, the national GOP apparently lied (or was grossly incompetent) when it came to marriage equality destroying their “traditional” marriages (ed: I was wondering if you were going to tie things together).

I hope this means that, just perhaps, there are more and more on the far right who are coming to the realization that a same-sex couple being happily married doesn’t impact them one bit.

Hal Bidlack is a retired professor of political science and a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who taught more than 17 years at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Comments / 0

The Denver Gazette

Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide. The bill, which would ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are enshrined in federal law, was approved 61-36 on Tuesday, including support from 12 Republicans. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the legislation was “a...
WNCT

Senate set to vote on bill protecting same-sex marriages

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is set to vote Tuesday on legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages, putting Congress one step closer to passing the landmark bill and ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law. Senate Democrats are moving quickly, while the party still holds the...
FOX8 News

Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill

Twelve Senate Republicans on Tuesday supported final approval of a bill securing federal protections for same-sex marriage, allowing it to surpass the 60-vote threshold needed for passage. The Republicans in the upper chamber who backed the bill were Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Mitt Romney (Utah), Roy […]
FloridaDaily

Florida’s Senators Vote Against Respect for Marriage Act

This week, the U.S. Senate passed the “Respect for Marriage Act” from U.S. Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., and U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, which “would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), enshrine marriage equality for the purposes of federal law, and provide additional legal protections from individuals seeking to undermine marriage equality at the state level.”
The Hill

To regain voter trust, the GOP should start with marriage equality

The vaunted “red wave” that never materialized was a gut punch for Republicans nationwide, but nowhere more so than in New England. Come January, our entire six-state U.S. House delegation will again be devoid of any GOP representation. Nationally hyped races in Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut stayed in the blue column. On the Senate side, Susan Collins (R-Maine) remains the lone exception.
Washington Examiner

US Senate passes gay marriage bill

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Senate voted Tuesday to pass a bill that would federally codify same-sex and interracial marriages. A handful of Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the “Respect for Marriage Act,” which passed 61-36, and will now head to the House of Representatives.
The Denver Gazette

Federal judge declines to toss wrongful prosecution lawsuit alleging fabricated and withheld evidence by former investigator for District Attorney Office in El Paso

A federal judge declined to toss out a developer’s wrongful prosecution lawsuit claiming a former investigator for the district attorney’s office in El Paso County fabricated evidence and withheld evidence from his defense lawyers. In a Nov. 14 ruling, U.S. District Judge Nina Wang ruled that Ray Marshall’s...
The Independent

Dozens of Republicans try to block same-sex marriage law weeks after Club Q massacre

Thirty-six Senate Republicans voted against codifying same-sex and interracial marriages just weeks after a shooting at gay club in Colorado Springs left five people dead. The measure ultimately passed 61 to 36, and now heads to the House for final passage.Every Democrat (save for Raphael Warnock, who was not present) joined 12 Republicans in voting to extend protections for same-sex and interracial couples.Democrats decided to take action on same-sex marriage after the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v Wade in its Dobbs v Jackson decision. Justice Clarence Thomas also wrote a concurring opinion saying that the court should re-examine...
Advocate

Senate Advances Religious Freedom Amendment to Marriage Equality Bill

The U.S. Senate Monday advanced a religious freedom amendment to a marriage equality bill, the Respect for Marriage Act, moving the legislation a step closer to passage. The Respect for Marriage Act would write marriage equality into federal law, protecting it from Supreme Court action. The amendment is meant to allay concerns that the act would interfere with religious liberty. The amendment confirms that no nonprofit religious organization would have to provide goods, services, or facilities for wedding ceremonies or receptions, and it clarifies that the federal government would not have to recognize polygamous marriages. A coalition of faith groups has endorsed the amendment.
The Denver Gazette

U.S. gun death rates hit highest levels in decades: Study

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. gun death rate last year hit its highest mark in nearly three decades, and the rate among women has been growing faster than that of men, according to study published Tuesday. The increase among women — most dramatically, in Black women — is...
