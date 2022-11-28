Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Related
lastwordonsports.com
Is Alabama Back in the College Football Playoff Hunt?
It has been a rough year for the Alabama Crimson Tide coming out of the 2022 regular season. The Tide’s two losses to rivals Tennessee and LSU by a combined four points are considered incredibly disappointing, despite a 10-2 record being a dream to many other teams. Alabama has a reigning Heisman winner in quarterback Bryce Young, one of the most dominant pass rushers in the history of college football in Will Anderson Jr., and one of the greatest head coaches in Nick Saban.
lastwordonsports.com
2022 Championship Week Heisman Rankings
We’ve made it to Championship Week, which is the last opportunity to impress the voters. Between injuries and unexpected losses at the top, there has been some clear separation at the top of our leaderboard this week, We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Championship Week Heisman rankings.
lastwordonsports.com
2022 Championship Week Bowl Projections
One of my favorite songs from the late David Bowie was called “Changes.” That’s certainly been the case with bowl projections since we last talked. If you haven’t been following along here’s a brief overview. Appalachian State and Army both had their bowl waivers denied by the NCAA so they are out. However, New Mexico State’s was approved so they are in at 5-6. Buffalo can clinch the last bowl bid later today by beating 2-9 Akron. Rice is in at 5-7 because they have the highest APR score. If Buffalo loses then UNLV gets the last slot. Oh yeah did we mention there’s a good chance Ohio State doesn’t play in the Rose Bowl? Let’s break it down with our 2022 Championship Week Bowl Projections.
lastwordonsports.com
Former Wolverine Cade McNamara Transfers to Iowa
One of the top quarterbacks in this year’s transfer portal Cade McNamara will transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes. The former Michigan Wolverine announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal just days after his team defeated Ohio State on the road in Columbus. The victory capped off an undefeated season and a second-straight Big Ten title game appearance. After playing in only the first three games of this season, McNamara decided to explore his options elsewhere.
lastwordonsports.com
2022 Sun Belt Championship Game Preview
One of the more under-the-radar conference championship games this weekend is the 2022 Sun Belt Championship Game. The contest will feature the 10-2 Troy Trojans and the 9-2 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. This will be just the fourth championship game for the conference. The previous three featured Appalachian State and Louisiana with the Mountaineers winning two. The game will be played at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama. Kick-off is set for 2:30 p.m. central time on ESPN with Dave Fleming, Rod Gilmore, and Tiffany Blackmon on the call.
lastwordonsports.com
Top Five Sean Payton Head Coach Destinations, Ranked
With only a month left in the 2022 NFL season, it’s time for some teams to start thinking about their next head coach. The end of the season inevitably means the end of several coaching tenures around the league, and it’s safe to assume that several organizations would love for Sean Payton to be their next head coach. The one-time Super Bowl champion reportedly said he would come back if he found the right situation, and there will likely be a few desirable landing spots out there.
lastwordonsports.com
Big 12 End Of Season Power Rankings
Coming into the last week of the season, most of the teams had entrenched their position in the Big 12 weekly power rankings. Now, with all 12 games in the books, the power rankings remain almost the exact same as last week. And while Kansas State and TCU prep this week to play for the conference title, what final lessons did we take away in the Big 12 end-of-season power rankings?
lastwordonsports.com
Kansas State Wins Overtime Classic Big 12 Championship
TCU and Kansas State played a great game in Fort Worth on October 22nd. In that game, the Horned Frogs trailed Kansas State 28-17. But the cardiac Hypnotoads made the comeback. In this classic Big 12 championship on Saturday, TCU trailed again 28-17 into the fourth quarter. It appeared TCU was going to conjure enough late-game magic once again. But the elixir of comeback spells ran dry in Arlington. So it was Kansas State defeating TCU by the score of 31-28 and are the new Big 12 champions.
lastwordonsports.com
Troubling Info About Chicago Bears’ New Acquisition Revealed
After a rash of injuries struck the Chicago Bears in Week 12, an obvious decision about the roster was made. They went out to find some depth. As Week 13 has gotten underway, a rather unflattering stat about one of those depth additions has surfaced. It has brought not only his signing but his entire career up to this point into question.
lastwordonsports.com
2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Candidates
The 2022 NFL season is coming to a close, which means it’s time to start looking at the Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates. Since 2010, five quarterbacks have won the award, but that probably won’t happen in 2022. Kenny Pickett is the only rookie quarterback to see significant snaps, and he’s only started seven games. The rookie has not played like a superstar, thanks in large part to the offensive line, poor playcalling, and an injured Najee Harris. So, if a quarterback won’t win the award, then who will?
lastwordonsports.com
Tyreek Hill is Unstoppable in 2022
Tyreek Hill’s 2022 season looks set to be a historic one. If he maintains his current pace (no pun intended) he will set a league record for receiving yards in a single season. He will also beat his own personal single-season record for receiving yards by 465. He’s on the way to becoming the first receiver to break the 2,000-yard mark. Oddly enough, however, Hill hasn’t dominated every opponent he’s faced this year. Four opponents have kept him under 100 receiving yards this season; all while five teams have seen him rack up at least 160!
lastwordonsports.com
Week 13 DraftKings Plays: Josh Jacobs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and More
Just like that, we already have 12 weeks of NFL football in the books. One of my favorite parts is fantasy football. One of my favorite aspects of fantasy football has become playing on DraftKings. Every week is like a new puzzle to figure out. Whether you are more of a cash game player or a tournament player, each presents a unique challenge. Let’s take a look at my favorite Week 13 DraftKings plays.
lastwordonsports.com
Defense is the Key for Dallas Against Indianapolis
The defense is the key for the Dallas Cowboys against the Indianapolis Colts this upcoming Sunday. Dallas is coming off an impressive Thanksgiving win against the New York Giants. The Cowboys were able to keep Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, and the run game in check most of the game, leading to a win on turkey day. Dallas will have to be great against the run again to keep Jonathan Taylor in check for a Cowboy win on Sunday.
Comments / 0