One of my favorite songs from the late David Bowie was called “Changes.” That’s certainly been the case with bowl projections since we last talked. If you haven’t been following along here’s a brief overview. Appalachian State and Army both had their bowl waivers denied by the NCAA so they are out. However, New Mexico State’s was approved so they are in at 5-6. Buffalo can clinch the last bowl bid later today by beating 2-9 Akron. Rice is in at 5-7 because they have the highest APR score. If Buffalo loses then UNLV gets the last slot. Oh yeah did we mention there’s a good chance Ohio State doesn’t play in the Rose Bowl? Let’s break it down with our 2022 Championship Week Bowl Projections.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO