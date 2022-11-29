ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson deletes profane tweet

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ckpZY_0jQmzZ9G00
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) and linebacker Josh Allen (41) try to run down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during early fourth quarter action. Offsetting penalties negated the play. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Baltimore Ravens at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, November 27, 2022. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 112722 Bs Jaguars Vs Ravens 44 Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson tweeted -- and then deleted -- a profane response to a social-media critic after the Ravens' loss on Sunday.

The Ravens fell 28-27 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, with Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker coming up short on a 67-yard field-goal attempt at the last second.

A person on Twitter posted, "When someone is asking for over 250 mil guaranteed like (Jackson) ... games like this should not come down to (Tucker). Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well-rounded team."

Jackson's response started by using an abbreviation telling the person to shut the (bleep) up, adding that the his critic "never smelt a football field," and then using a swear and a phrase that members of the gay community called homophobic.

When an ESPN reporter tweeted that Jackson used "an anti-gay phrase," Jackson responded on Monday by tweeting, "This is Defamation of my character, Because not once have I ever mentioned or disrespect anyone's Sexuality, sexual orientation, gender, Religion or Race."

Ravens coach John Harbaugh, asked about the controversy, stood up for his quarterback.

"(I) just beg guys to not to get into the Twitter world right after the game, especially after a loss," Harbaugh said Monday. "It's never going to be positive. It's not going be a nice place, you know? That's kind of reflected in Lamar's response because ... that's not the way he speaks. It's not the way he talks. It's not the words he ever uses. I've never heard him say things like that before. ...

"Lamar Jackson, you've been around him. He's got one of the biggest hearts of anybody I know. You all have seen him the way he treats people, the way he treats kids, the way he treats the media. And he is also one of the biggest competitors I've ever met. So those kind of conversations he takes very seriously.

"You get trapped sometimes by someone that's baiting you just a little bit. And you can't live there. I think that's not a place he wants to be, and that's certainly not things that he wants to say."

The Ravens (7-4) saw their four-game winning streak end on Sunday, leaving them tied for first place with the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson completed 16 of 32 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown, and he ran 14 times for 89 yards at Jacksonville.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s vulgar tweet was ‘so out of of character for him,’ coach John Harbaugh says

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that quarterback Lamar Jackson’s postgame tweet Sunday in which he lashed out at a fan was “so out of character for him” and a reminder of the perils of social media. About an hour after the Ravens’ 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jackson, a pending free agent, responded to a fan who’d tagged him in a tweet saying the Ravens should not commit to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III has bold message for Packers

Robert Griffin III delivered a bold message for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin was speaking on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program ahead of the Week 12 Monday Night Football game between Indianapolis and Pittsburgh. RG3 said that he thinks the Packers should hold out the injured Aaron Rodgers in order to give Jordan Love an opportunity.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Exponent

Report: Bears S Eddie Jackson has Lisfranc injury

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson is out indefinitely with a Lisfranc injury, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The two-time Pro Bowl selection is still receiving opinions on the non-contact foot injury sustained during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday he was not sure whether...
CHICAGO, IL
The Exponent

Aaron Rodgers got 'good news,' plans to play vs. Bears

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he plans to play in Week 13 at Chicago after getting "good news" from his scans. Rodgers made the comments on the "Pat McAfee Show." Rodgers left Sunday night's loss in Philadelphia with a rib injury. He was already dealing with an...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Exponent

Cowboys' interest in Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't waned

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys remain interested in landing Odell Beckham Jr. despite the free agent receiver's removal from a recent flight. "His overall team compatibility, his judgment, his behavior is not an issue with him," the Cowboys owner said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "It is with many. It isn't with him."
DALLAS, TX
The Exponent

Report: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase to return this week

The streaking Cincinnati Bengals are set to get star wideout Ja'Marr Chase back for their Week 13 game, NFL Network reported Monday. Chase returned to practice last week but wasn't quite ready to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. He has missed the past four games. Chase is working his...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Exponent

Steelers at Colts: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

Indianapolis' Matt Ryan is trying to keep the Colts' faint playoff hopes alive as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit on Monday night. Ryan regained the starting quarterback job after interim coach Jeff Saturday replaced the fired Frank Reich. In two games since, the Colts (4-6-1) have split a pair of close contests while Ryan has avoided turnovers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
982K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy