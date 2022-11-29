ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to decorate your home for Christmas so it’s classy, not cluttered

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09gZPa_0jQmzErF00
Lifestyle

As the excitement builds in the count down to the big day, it’s very tempting to go down the ‘more is more’ decorating mantra – pile everything on the tree, mantlepiece, you name it… and just hope for the best.

But when you start cramming everything in, you may start to cancel out key pieces.

Treasured baubles and decorations get lost among the paper chains – and blinking fairy lights detract from garlands or the flickering flame of a candle.

Even tastefully placed tinsel can find it hard to have a voice and the result may look more messy than elegant.

Here, experts share their top tips on getting your festive decor right…

Stick to one theme

“Planning a coherent theme and colour scheme is the first point of call for avoiding a cluttered look, whilst still keeping it festive,” says Jess Martin, party decoration expert at Ginger Ray.

“Some of our favourite trends this season include contemporary, Scandi and rustic red schemes.”

She says the contemporary Christmas trend is a great way to get a chic and classic look. “Incorporating on-trend minimalism with modern and edgy monochrome colourways are the perfect way to embrace traditional Christmas silhouettes like stars and trees – with a contemporary twist,” explains Martin.

Sure to catch the eye, she says to try using black as your base colour to build off, with dark table cloths and metal ornaments to create contrast – such as a Christmas candle centrepiece.

“Then add touches of green foliage and wooden textures to soften the darker tones,” she suggests. “And bring back that classic homely feel Christmas is all about.”

Scale your ornaments

If you’ve got a huge tree, you can go for bigger ornaments, and on a tiny tree, miniature decorations look adorable,” notes Lucy Hood, home interiors and tablescaping expert, founder of Tableday.

“You don’t have to go overboard with the number of baubles either, you can still achieve some impact with just a dozen ornaments. You can get bigger packs of plain ornaments which look great mixed with a few more special baubles to add interest.”

https://www.fatface.com/accessories-home/gifts-home/gifts-for-her/paper-tree-decoration/976199.html?dwvar_976199_color=green

Choose simple decorations

She says it’s better to go with two or three simple elements and colours – such as traditional red and gold baubles, with white snowflakes.

https://www.freemans.com/products/abigail-ahern-set-of-4-paper-baubles/_/A-56H302_BRO

“This year, there are several companies doing colourful paper ornaments that look lovely – but are really cheap too,” adds Hood.

Incorporate metallics for a luxurious hint of sparkle

“Christmas isn’t complete without a little sparkle,” says Marie Goodwin, head designer at fabrics specialist Prestigious Textiles.

“To add a sophisticated shine to any interior, opt for semi-plain metallic finishes rather than glitter and sequins,” suggests Goodwin.

“Add some pale gold or cool silver soft furnishings like scatter cushions, throws and stockings to bring a glint of wonder to spaces around the home.”

Tip-top & tidy tablescaping

As Heidi Jackson, designer at Portmeirion, points out: “There’s a lot to think about and fit on your table when it comes to Christmas dinner – ensuring you properly tablescape is an essential step to avoid a cluttered display.”

When setting the table and assembling tableware, she says it’s a good idea to use the rule of three…

“Begin with your placemat, then place the dinner plate on top and, lastly, finish with a dessert plate.”

Jackson continues: “Top it all off with a carefully folded napkin, your chosen cutlery, and a Christmas cracker that matches your theme.”

As far as the centrepiece goes, she says the main thing to remember is you don’t want it to take up too much space on the Christmas table.

“Candles are a great choice for Christmas, inviting an ambient glow to your table. The shape and style of your chosen candles can be guided by the size of your table – if you’re struggling for space, slender candlesticks are a great option.”

Style it out with a decorative arch

“You can quickly make a TikTok-worthy statement with your Christmas decorations without having to fill a space – keeping floor space clutter-free,” says Wayfair’s resident style advisor, Nadia McCowan Hill.

Often used by stylists to create the wow-factor, she says a decorating arch is a clever way to dress an overhead installation for a dining table.

“Not only do they allow you to make the most of vertical styling space – leaving tabletop space free for all important serverware, candles and crackers – but also means no need for any drilling of fixtures,” notes McCowan Hill.

Faux Pinecone Christmas Swag

Available in a variety of shapes and finishes, she says you can tailor the design to suit your decor desires.

McCowan Hill continues: “Easy to assemble, the metal frame makes them super portable so can be moved into various rooms. If you’re looking for the festive wow-factor, without the clutter, they are a must for every celebration, inside and out.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Mother tells of ‘heart-breaking’ disappearance of daughter missing from yacht

The mother of a 41-year-old woman who went missing from a yacht in the US Virgin Islands has said her “heart is breaking” over her daughter’s disappearance. Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, Hampshire, went missing from the Siren Song, a catamaran owned and operated by her American boyfriend, Ryan Bane, while off the coast of St John in the early hours of March 8 2021.
newschain

Palace accused of institutional racism over remarks made to black charity boss

Buckingham Palace is facing accusations of “institutional racism” after the late Queen’s lady in waiting challenged a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse on where she “really came from”. Lady Susan Hussey, the Prince of Wales’s godmother, resigned from the household and apologised...
dcnewsnow.com

Best Christmas home decorations

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From trimming the tree to decking the halls, there is nothing quite like decorating for Christmas. Whether it’s your first time decorating or you’ve got a well-established collection, the amount of Christmas home decor available can make choosing something new an overwhelming experience.
Daily Mail

How a young family transformed a grungy garage into a lavish living space - and added $130k in value to their home

A family-of-five has revealed how they transformed their grungy old garage into a lavish living space, and added $130,000 in value to their property. Husband Rob, wife Sharon and their three young adult daughters had two garages on either side of their home filled with old junk when they enlisted the help of TV renovation queen Cherie Barber to give their property, in Kurnell, NSW, a facelift.
purewow.com

Royal Family Unveils Christmas Tree and Decorations at Windsor Castle

Now that the countdown to Christmas has officially begun, the British royal family has already started getting into the holiday spirit by decorating their glamorous tree at Windsor Castle. Last week, the official Instagram account dedicated to the Royal Collection Trust revealed an exclusive first look at the Christmas tree...
newschain

How to give your Christmas dining table according to the professionals

Want to bring a little magic to the Christmas table this year? Really put the pizzazz into plating up?. “Forget the minimal Christmas table design,” says Alysha Alli, head of interiors at Redrow. “Bringing a slice of your personality to the table will ensure you stand out.”. Indeed,...
newschain

Jury retires in trial of builder accused of murdering two escorts

A jury has retired to decide the verdict in a double murder trial. The trial of Mark Brown, who is accused of murdering two escorts six months apart in 2021, came to a close on Tuesday at Hove Crown Court, East Sussex. The jury of 10 men and two women...
newschain

Support for independence ahead after Supreme Court ruling, poll suggests

The proportion of people who support Scottish independence has risen ahead of those who do not following a Supreme Court ruling on the issue, a new poll suggests. The research found 49% of Scottish respondents said they would vote Yes and 45% said they would vote No if there were to be a referendum tomorrow on whether Scotland should be an independent country, with the remainder saying they do not know.
theartofdesignmagazine.com

Making Interiors smell as good as they look

Have you ever entered a space and instantly felt at home, or quite the opposite, uncomfortable or anxious?. The reason why is not always an evidence, be it the colours, the lighting, the furniture or perish the thought… the SMELL! A badly aligned interior may have you longing for more or running for the door.
newschain

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie dies aged 79 following short illness

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie has died following a short illness at the age of 79, her family have confirmed. The British-American rock band, founded in London in 1967, sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful groups ever. Their best-known songs include Dreams,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Ministers ‘considering plans to allow migrants to be held for up to 96 hours’

Ministers are reportedly considering changing the law to allow Channel migrants to be held at the Manston processing centre for up to 96 hours. According to The Daily Telegraph, the change would allow migrants to be held for three or four days – up from the current statutory limit of 24 hours – to give officials more flexibility in the event of another surge in Channel arrivals.
newschain

Google appeals against huge Android anti-trust fine to EU’s top court

Google is challenging a record European Union anti-trust fine that took aim at the Android operating system’s role in restricting mobile competition and consumer choice. The company said on Thursday that it filed the appeal against the 4.125 billion euro (£3.5 billion) penalty “because there are areas that require legal clarification from the European Court of Justice,” the EU’s top court.
newschain

Investigators estimate around 20 deaths are linked to blunder in Covid-19 lab

A blunder at a lab which saw thousands of positive Covid-19 cases reported as negative could have led to the deaths of at least 20 people, according to new estimates. The error at the Wolverhampton lab meant that around 39,000 PCR tests were reported as negative when they should have been positive between September 2 and October 12 2021 – mostly in the south-west of England.

Comments / 0

Community Policy