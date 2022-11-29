ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcrtv.com

Neighbor dispute in Trinidad ends with the arrest of shovel-wielding suspect

TRINIDAD, Calif. — A shovel-wielding Trinidad man was arrested on Saturday after reportedly attacking his neighbor. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Tyrone McDonald, 55, was arrested just before 4:30 Saturday night on the 1000 block of North Westhaven Dr. Officials believe McDonald assaulted his neighbor with a shovel...
TRINIDAD, CA
krcrtv.com

Eureka family displaced by fire, loses 3 dogs

EUREKA, Calif. — Today Humboldt Bay Fire provided updates on a fire that broke out yesterday and displaced a Eureka family. In it's update on Facebook, HBF said that the residents were uninjured, but the family's three dogs, trapped inside the home, tragically died of smoke inhalation. According to...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested for 'unprovoked' assault near Blue Lake

BLUE LAKE, Calif. — Humboldt County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) deputies recently arrested a man who allegedly assaulted another man, unprovoked. According to the HCSO, the assault happened on Nov. 23 at about 7:45 a.m. along the 1400 block of Glendale Drive near Blue Lake. Deputies investigated and learned that...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

EPD: Driver fled scene after causing four-car collision on Broadway

EUREKA, Calif. — The Eureka Police Department has provided new information regarding a collision that occurred on Nov. 23 at the intersection of Broadway and West Henderson that left at least one person injured. According to officials, the incident occurred just before midnight when a driver reportedly ran a...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

EPD's K9 Yeti finds drugs during traffic stop in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — A traffic stop on Broadway in Eureka led to the discovery of fentanyl and methamphetamine after K-9 Yeti was able to detect the drugs inside the car. According to The Eureka Police Department, on Tuesday around 10:37 p.m. an officer made a traffic stop on the 3000 block of Broadway for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as 46-year-old Carolyn Marie Baker of Carlotta.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt County applies for another round of state homeless housing funding

EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County is again applying for a round of state funding to help those impacted by homelessness. On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors heard a presentation surrounding the Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention Program or HHAP. The presentation from the Department of Health and Human Services comes on the application deadline for the fourth round of homeless funding.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

PG&E, Caltrans prepare for forecasted winter storm

EUREKA, Calif. — As Northern California braced for Wednesday night's forecasted storm, public utilities are prepping for potential road closures, power outages and possible post-storm weather events. "We know it's going to hit the hardest in Northern California. So, that's PG&E's Humboldt division, Sacramento North Valley, Sierra -- that's...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

HCSO searching for suspected home invaders driving stolen truck

CARLOTTA, Calif. — Humboldt sheriff's deputies are searching for a group of suspected home invaders that assaulted a suspect and fled in his truck from Carlotta early Tuesday morning. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said it received a report of a home invasion and armed robbery on the 200...
CARLOTTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy