Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
Neighbor dispute in Trinidad ends with the arrest of shovel-wielding suspect
TRINIDAD, Calif. — A shovel-wielding Trinidad man was arrested on Saturday after reportedly attacking his neighbor. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Tyrone McDonald, 55, was arrested just before 4:30 Saturday night on the 1000 block of North Westhaven Dr. Officials believe McDonald assaulted his neighbor with a shovel...
krcrtv.com
Eureka family displaced by fire, loses 3 dogs
EUREKA, Calif. — Today Humboldt Bay Fire provided updates on a fire that broke out yesterday and displaced a Eureka family. In it's update on Facebook, HBF said that the residents were uninjured, but the family's three dogs, trapped inside the home, tragically died of smoke inhalation. According to...
krcrtv.com
Lewiston gets into the Christmas spirit at annual Bridge Lighting & Fireworks
LEWISTON, Calif. — The Christmas season really begins with the "rockets' red glare" in Trinity County. Downtown Lewiston was packed for the annual Bridge Lighting and Fireworks Show on Saturday night, Nov. 26. Organizer and Chief Cook & Bottle Washer, Katie Quinn, said the nice weather helps. But, really,...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for 'unprovoked' assault near Blue Lake
BLUE LAKE, Calif. — Humboldt County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) deputies recently arrested a man who allegedly assaulted another man, unprovoked. According to the HCSO, the assault happened on Nov. 23 at about 7:45 a.m. along the 1400 block of Glendale Drive near Blue Lake. Deputies investigated and learned that...
krcrtv.com
Man wanted on elder abuse charges found in McKinleyville homeless encampment
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — A man wanted on elder abuse charges was found and arrested at a McKinleyville homeless encampment on Wednesday. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Rob Harvey, 38, just before 8:15 Wednesday morning at an encampment along the Mad River. Officials said Harvey was wanted...
krcrtv.com
EPD: Driver fled scene after causing four-car collision on Broadway
EUREKA, Calif. — The Eureka Police Department has provided new information regarding a collision that occurred on Nov. 23 at the intersection of Broadway and West Henderson that left at least one person injured. According to officials, the incident occurred just before midnight when a driver reportedly ran a...
krcrtv.com
EPD's K9 Yeti finds drugs during traffic stop in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — A traffic stop on Broadway in Eureka led to the discovery of fentanyl and methamphetamine after K-9 Yeti was able to detect the drugs inside the car. According to The Eureka Police Department, on Tuesday around 10:37 p.m. an officer made a traffic stop on the 3000 block of Broadway for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as 46-year-old Carolyn Marie Baker of Carlotta.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County applies for another round of state homeless housing funding
EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County is again applying for a round of state funding to help those impacted by homelessness. On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors heard a presentation surrounding the Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention Program or HHAP. The presentation from the Department of Health and Human Services comes on the application deadline for the fourth round of homeless funding.
krcrtv.com
PG&E, Caltrans prepare for forecasted winter storm
EUREKA, Calif. — As Northern California braced for Wednesday night's forecasted storm, public utilities are prepping for potential road closures, power outages and possible post-storm weather events. "We know it's going to hit the hardest in Northern California. So, that's PG&E's Humboldt division, Sacramento North Valley, Sierra -- that's...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt Board of Supervisors to address cannabis tax suspension and offshore wind
EUREKA, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors is set to meet to address topics such as offshore wind development, a cannabis tax suspension and the appointment of a new chair and vice chair of the board. The supervisors will consider a resolution suspending Measure S,...
krcrtv.com
HCSO searching for suspected home invaders driving stolen truck
CARLOTTA, Calif. — Humboldt sheriff's deputies are searching for a group of suspected home invaders that assaulted a suspect and fled in his truck from Carlotta early Tuesday morning. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said it received a report of a home invasion and armed robbery on the 200...
krcrtv.com
New chair and vice chair appointed for Humboldt County Board of Supervisors
Humboldt County Board of Supervisors member Steve Madrone and Rex Bohn were appointed as the new chair and vice chair, respectively. Third District Supervisor Mike Wilson nominated Madrone and Bohn for the positions. The board acknowledged and thanked Virginia Bass for holding the position for two years due to the pandemic.
Comments / 0