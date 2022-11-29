ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Adrian Chiles on how he cut down his drinking from 100 units a week

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ddbdQ_0jQmyTxX00
Lifestyle

When Brummie broadcaster Adrian Chiles started to investigate his drinking, he was in for a rude awakening.

He never thought he had a problem, going to the pub after work, downing a few pints most nights, enjoying a few glasses of wine with dinner.

He wasn’t a fall-over drunk, didn’t get hangovers or reach for a bottle in the morning, never woke up in shop doorways after a heavy night.

He was enjoying career success, having had high-profile TV jobs on The Apprentice: You’re Fired!, The One Show, Daybreak and football coverage on ITV Sport as well as numerous radio gigs including Radio 5 Live.

But then, conscious of how much he was drinking, he focused on himself for a 2018 BBC documentary Drinkers Like Me to test how his regular drinking affected his health. He discovered he was drinking up to 100 units a week and a doctor told him he had signs of liver damage.

Unlike other drinkers, who have completely stopped, Chiles, 55, believes he has worked out how to moderate his drinking, which he details in his new book The Good Drinker: How I Learned To Love Drinking Less.

Today, he says he drinks between 20 and 30 units a week, still greater than the recommended 14 but much less than he was.

These days, he’ll have a half-and-half pint of shandy (but with soda water instead of lemonade) and alternate his drinks with glasses of water.

He’s also quite taken with alcohol-free beer.

“A game-changer is draught alcohol-free beer in pubs because it’s got equal standing to other beers. When you’ve a pint of it in your hand, you look and feel the same as anybody else.”

He has been asked why he didn’t give up completely and reflects that alcohol is so woven into the fabric of his life that it would take a lot of unpicking, that most of his friends are drinkers and while there is some degree of alcohol dependence, he doesn’t regard himself as an alcoholic.

Christmas is now a different affair to how it was more than a decade ago, he reflects. This year he anticipates doing a lot of driving to see his wider family.

He recalls of years gone by: “I’d do all the cooking and would be eating as I cooked, then go to the pub for a couple of pints at lunchtime, then start drinking wine. By four-to-five o’clock, I would be absolutely stuffed and all foggy with booze. I’d doze off in front of the telly – where’s the enjoyment in that?

“I can’t stress how much more enjoyment I get out of it now for drinking less of it.”

Chiles started drinking enthusiastically in his teens, continued in his 20s and although by his 30s he had small children, he still spent a fair amount of time in the pub. By his 40s he was famous and successful, socialising a lot, which always involved drinking.

His pal, the comedian Frank Skinner, told him he envied his level of drinking, his ability to drink sociably without ending up falling asleep in a skip. Skinner hasn’t touched a drop in decades.

In the book, Chiles reflects on how many of those 100 units a week he really enjoyed, wanted or needed – which he reckons is no more than a third of them – and how to find a way of enjoying the drinks he wanted and ditching the rest.

The presenter, who was divorced from broadcaster Jane Garvey with whom he has two daughters in 2009, and married to Guardian editor-in-chief Katharine Viner in September this year (he’s a regular columnist with the paper), recalls: “I was looking at my drinking charts the week before my wedding and the week after and the numbers were very high. But the point is, I can see it and I forgive myself.

“It all boils down to what I call mindful drinking, being aware of what you’re drinking, not pointlessly drinking.”

These days he has mindful measures in place, he continues.

“If it’s somewhere where there’s wine flowing, I’ll have a glass of wine but when I’ve finished that I wouldn’t drink any more wine until I’d filled that same glass with water and finished that. That’s reducing the volume and stops you being dehydrated.”

He has thought hard about how much enjoyment alcohol realistically gives you.

“On any given night, why do you want to be smashed out of your head by nine o’clock? It’s only the first drink that gives you a change of state. Every subsequent drink is basically a vain attempt to recreate that feeling that you got with the first drink.”

KKBPAzaiAzh7y/giphy.gif" alt="Alcohol Drinking GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY" srcset="https://media1.giphy.com/media/KKBPAzaiAzh7y/giphy.gif 480w, https://media1.giphy.com/media/KKBPAzaiAzh7y/giphy.gif?w=320 320w, https://media1.giphy.com/media/KKBPAzaiAzh7y/giphy.gif?w=480 480w" sizes="(max-width: 480px) 100vw, 480px">

He doesn’t rule out giving up booze completely in future, but remains open-minded about it.

“The reason I drink less is because I really like drinking. When I’m an old bloke, I want to be able to wander down to the pub, sit there, have a pint and a read of the paper and shamble home. I don’t want it to be the case that my liver’s knackered or that I can’t drink one drink without drinking 10. I want to be a good drinker.”

Chiles offers the following tips to people who are considering moderating their drinking during the festive season.

1. Estimate how much you’re going to drink

“Try to work out what how much you are likely to drink over Christmas and New Year. Download an app like Drink Less. Use it to work out roughly what you will put away in the two weeks from Monday, December 19. Input what you think you’ll drink that day, and subsequent days, up to and including New Year’s Day.

“Be honest with yourself and err on the side of overestimating rather than underestimating. Consider it a bit of a win, an achievement, a marginal gain, if you end up drinking any less than what you’ve predicted.”

2. Work out if you really need it

“You might look at the number of units you’ve calculated and think, hang on a minute, do I really need that much? If that’s the case then figure out which of the drinks, on any particular day, you’ll definitely enjoy and benefit from. Then try to stick to them and not bother with the rest.”

3. Don’t let others persuade you

“Resolve not to drink anything that you’ve been guilted into drinking. I’ve taken a solemn oath never again to be pressured into having a drink.

“Without wishing to come across as ‘un-Christmassy’, I think there should be a special place in hell for anyone who says anything to you along the lines of, “C’mon, it’s Christmas, have another one! What do you mean you’re not drinking? Scrooge!’”

4. Use Dry January wisely

“If you’re planning on doing Dry January that’s good. But if you’re doing it to give yourself a free pass to drink like a fish over Christmas and New Year, that maybe isn’t such a good thing. Perhaps use it to incentivise yourself to have some days off the booze over Christmas – for every dry day you have, shorten your Dry January by a day.”

5. Alternate booze with water

“If wine is being freely poured, fill your glass with water once you’ve drunk the wine. Don’t drink any more wine until you’ve finished the water.”

6. Consider alcohol-free drinks

“If you’re the kind of drinker who struggles to stop drinking once you start, consider making your first couple of drinks alcohol-free.”

7. Give alcohol less credit for how you feel

“Remember at all times that if Christmas is great for you, it’s probably because you’re with your loved ones and people you like who you’ve not seen for a while. It’s not because you’ve drunk so much. Don’t give alcohol all the credit. Christmas will be just as great with a little bit less of it.”

The Good Drinker: How I Learned To Love Drinking Less by Adrian Chiles is published by Profile Books, priced £14.99 and is available now.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

5 times the Princess of Wales wowed in recycled outfits, from Chanel to Zara

With designers clamouring to create custom pieces for her, the Princess of Wales could step out in a brand new bespoke outfit every day if she wanted. These days, even some non-celebrities don’t like to wear the same ensemble twice. Kate, on the other hand, isn’t afraid to shop her own wardrobe (as the sustainable fashion saying goes), regularly rewearing some of her favourite garments – most recently during the Prince and Princess of Wales’ visit to the US.
newschain

Thirty-nine-year-old Dani Alves to captain Brazil against Cameroon

Veteran defender Dani Alves will become Brazil’s oldest World Cup captain in their final group game against Cameroon on Friday. The 39-year-old former Barcelona full-back was controversially included in head coach Tite’s squad for Qatar 2022 amid reports it was to act as a minder for close friend Neymar.
newschain

Palace accused of institutional racism over remarks made to black charity boss

Buckingham Palace is facing accusations of “institutional racism” after the late Queen’s lady in waiting challenged a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse on where she “really came from”. Lady Susan Hussey, the Prince of Wales’s godmother, resigned from the household and apologised...
newschain

Jury retires in trial of builder accused of murdering two escorts

A jury has retired to decide the verdict in a double murder trial. The trial of Mark Brown, who is accused of murdering two escorts six months apart in 2021, came to a close on Tuesday at Hove Crown Court, East Sussex. The jury of 10 men and two women...
newschain

More calls for South African president to quit over theft probe

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing calls to step down after a parliamentary panel’s investigation found he may have breached anti-corruption laws in connection with the alleged theft of a large amount of money from his farm. The calls follow allegations by the country’s former head of intelligence,...
newschain

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie dies aged 79 following short illness

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie has died following a short illness at the age of 79, her family have confirmed. The British-American rock band, founded in London in 1967, sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful groups ever. Their best-known songs include Dreams,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Tyson Fury promises ‘a Christmas cracker’ when he fights friend Derek Chisora

Tyson Fury promised his trilogy fight with Derek Chisora would be “a Christmas cracker” despite another cordial exchange between the pair on Thursday. The strapline for their last meeting in 2014 was ‘Bad Blood’ but a friendship has developed in recent years and more pleasantries were exchanged at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s world heavyweight contest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
newschain

Gender reform not being ‘rushed through’ Holyrood, insists Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has rejected accusations that controversial gender reforms are being “rushed through” the Scottish Parliament. The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill is currently working its way through Holyrood. It proposes to remove the requirement for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria as a condition of acquiring a gender recognition certificate.
newschain

Mother tells of ‘heart-breaking’ disappearance of daughter missing from yacht

The mother of a 41-year-old woman who went missing from a yacht in the US Virgin Islands has said her “heart is breaking” over her daughter’s disappearance. Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, Hampshire, went missing from the Siren Song, a catamaran owned and operated by her American boyfriend, Ryan Bane, while off the coast of St John in the early hours of March 8 2021.
newschain

Liverpool’s relationship with Dortmund means nothing in Jude Bellingham pursuit

Liverpool have been warned by Borussia Dortmund there will be no “gifts” in their pursuit of midfielder Jude Bellingham. The two clubs have a good relationship due to the Bundesliga side’s former manager Jurgen Klopp being in charge at Anfield. However, that will not count for much...
newschain

‘I am one truly humbled king’: Celebrities react to Spotify wrapped results

Music stars have taken to social media to thank fans for their support after Spotify released its much-anticipated annual Spotify Wrapped roundup. Lewis Capaldi, Dionne Warwick and Oasis were among the musicians sharing their results online with the #SpotifyWrapped. Spotify Wrapped is a yearly round-up that gives the audio app’s...
newschain

Henderson: Cheltenham still the most likely destination for Honeysuckle clash

Nicky Henderson on Thursday said he “couldn’t rule out” a trip to Ireland with Constitution Hill – but feels the Cheltenham Festival is the ideal location for a showdown between his stable star and reigning two-mile champion Honeysuckle. Constitution Hill made an impressive return to action...
newschain

I’ve never seen a day like that – Record-breaking England delight Zak Crawley

Zak Crawley hailed an “unbelievable” day as England’s attacking approach scaled new heights, with four players hitting centuries in a record-breaking opening day of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook all reached three figures as England racked up...
newschain

Craig Gordon expects Hearts to kick on after World Cup break

Craig Gordon believes Hearts are nicely poised to push for third place when the cinch Premiership resumes after the World Cup break. The Jambos struggled for momentum in the early months of the season as a dire injury list and the demands of Europa Conference League group-stage football combined to take a heavy toll on Robbie Neilson’s squad.
newschain

Just Stop Oil protesters ‘much less assertive’ without leaders, says Met boss

Just Stop Oil protesters have become “much less assertive” because their suspected leaders are in custody, according to the boss of Britain’s biggest police force. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley suggested efforts by officers are having an effect and said he is “absolutely determined” that anything that goes beyond lawful, reasonable protest will be “dealt with robustly”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy