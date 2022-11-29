Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona police make 'largest drug bust' in department's history, seize more than 700k fentanyl pills
Arizona police arrested four men in two different drug busts, confiscating over 700,000 fentanyl pills along with other drugs and cash, police said.
Police Finally Arrested This 65-Year-Old Transnational ‘Drug Queen’
At 65, she was one of Vietnam’s most elusive crime bosses, evading capture in a series of busts that yielded drugs worth millions of dollars. Despite Interpol issuing a warrant for her arrest, the fugitive managed to recruit a fresh network of young criminals to keep her transnational smuggling ring alive, hiding drugs inside car engines and sending them to the country’s busiest cities.
Sheriff: 10K fentanyl pills seized, 11 arrested during north Minneapolis raid
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities say they seized eight guns and 10,000 fentanyl pills and arrested 11 people during a recent raid in north Minneapolis.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said it was a joint effort with the Minneapolis Police Department.The sheriff's office said the Violent Offender Task Force executed a search warrant Friday night as part of "an active investigation on suspects involved in narcotics sales and illegal weapons possession in the area of Broadway and Emerson Ave in North Minneapolis."No one was injured, according to the sheriff's office.The raid was part of Operation Endeavor, a law enforcement partnership between about a dozen local state and federal agencies.
BBC
Gang members who stole up to 100 cars jailed
Members of a teenage gang who stole up to 100 cars have been jailed after police linked them to a string of burglaries and violent carjackings. The West Midlands force said seven were responsible for dozens of high-performance car thefts in its area and the West Mercia and Warwickshire areas between December 2020 and 2021.
Almost 1,700 suspects, including drug dealers, arrested over six weeks by Met
Almost 1,700 suspects – including violent criminals, drug dealers and sex offenders – have been arrested in London over the past six weeks during a surge in operations, the Metropolitan Police has said.As part of Operation Yamata, an off-shoot of the force’s county lines response, officers have charged a high-risk sex offender who had been on the run for more than four years, and closed 27 drugs lines over the course of one week.Commander Alexis Boon, who leads on the project, said the Met has been taking a “much more precise and strategic” approach to tackling crime.It comes after new...
Teenager caught with 40 pounds of meth during traffic stop, deputies say
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. — A California teenager is facing charges after investigators said he was stopped while driving a car filled with 40 pounds of drugs. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, identifying the suspect only as a 17-year-old Fontana resident. Investigators said that deputies on patrol conducted a traffic stop on Nov. 1 at 3:20 p.m. and pulled over a 2006 Honda Accord for vehicle code violations.
CBS News
Undercover officer beaten while retrieving tracking device from suspect's truck
An undercover detective with the Fort Collins Police Services was hospitalized in critical condition after he was caught trying to retrieve tracking equipment that was used in an arrest earlier in the summer. The detective, whose identity is not being released by authorities, was attempting to remove a tracking device...
18 charged with meth trafficking, gun crimes in massive drug bust
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Eighteen people were arrested this week and charged with federal methamphetamine and gun crimes, federal officials announced Friday.U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad Meacham said that twelve of the eighteen people accused were arrested in a "large-scale" operation in Levelland, Texas on Nov. 16, 2022. The other six people were already in state custody.Those charged include:Bobby Joe Gonzales – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamineRance Devin Jordan – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamineMichael Salazar – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamineTimothy John Perez – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent...
Daily Beast
Florida Doc Found Dead in Ditch Days After Arrest for Allegedly Raping Unconscious Patients
The Florida doctor who was arrested last week for allegedly raping two patients while they were blacked out on sedatives, tequila, and laughing gas was found dead on Monday evening in a ditch near his home, an incident report says. Cops have emphasized that the death of 54-year-old Dr. Eric...
Popculture
Police Demand Popular Actress' Arrest
Authorities have demanded the arrest of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Fernandez, a Sri Lankan beauty pageant winner and model who made her Bollywood debut in 2009, is currently being investigated for a financial misdemeanor for a case involving an alleged conman and accusations of money laundering. However, despite her alleged involvement in the case, a court in India recently granted her bail, prompting the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Indian government agency that investigates financial crimes, to state their desire to place Fernandez in custody.
Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
Miracle as missing boy, 5, who vanished with a relative from Western Australia is found on the other side of the country in NSW
A missing little boy from Western Australia has been found safe and well on the other side of the country hours after a desperate nationwide search was launched. Western Australia Police launched an urgent public appeal on Tuesday night with serious concerns for the safety and whereabouts of Avkan Oso Vorkoeper, 5, amid fears he may have been taken interstate.
Complex
Social Media Influencer Robbed at Gunpoint, Thieves Reportedly Steal $1 Million Worth of Property
Authorities are investigating a home-invasion robbery involving Nour Atta, a New York-based influencer who specializes in stock trading content. According to CBS News, the incident took place early Wednesday in a Hollywood Hills rental property. The Los Angeles Police Department said two individuals were sleeping in the house when several armed individuals broke in. Atta, who was in L.A. on a business trip, claimed the intruders were armed and wearing dark clothing and ski masks. He said one of the suspects pistol-whipped him during the confrontation.
Locked Up 8-Year-Old Who’s ‘Never Seen the Outside World’ Finally Freed, Authorities Say
The mother and grandparents of an 8-year-old German girl are accused of locking her away in a room for nearly her entire life, stunting her development so much that she now struggles to walk up stairs or “overcome uneven ground,” local authorities say.The child, referred to only as “Maria” by German media, was reportedly freed on Sept. 23 after being cut off from society for seven years.“The girl has never seen the outside world,” senior prosecutor Patrick Baron Von Grotthuss told the German news agency DPA.Maria was freed after cops caught wind of a rumor earlier this year that a...
Cops: Man arrested after trying to sell $95K stolen ring to Cobb jewelry store
A man who attempted to sell a stolen ring to a Cobb County jewelry store last Friday was arrested, police said.
Man knocks himself out trying to flee store with luxury stolen goods, video shows
The teen suspect tried to flee a Louis Vuitton in Bellevue, Washington, with an armful of pricy designer handbags but knocked himself out by running into a plate glass window.
Police officer arrested on suspicion of driving while on drugs after man killed in crash
A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs after a man was killed following a car chase.Leicestershire Police said an officer from its roads policing unit (RPU) had attempted to stop a black BMW shortly before 4am on Friday, but the driver refused, according to the police. Senior officers authorised a pursuit and the BMW left the road a short time later, hitting a tree close to the junction with Richmond Avenue, in the Aylestone area of the city.The driver, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while his...
BBC
Women drugged victim with GHB - murder trial
A 33-year-old man was murdered after two women drugged him in his flat with the sedative GHB, a court heard. Saul Murray died in the early hours of 27 February in New Town Street, Luton. Luton Crown Court heard that one of the women made contact with the victim...
$1 million worth of property stolen in violent Hollywood Hills home-invasion robbery, police say
Two victims woke up early Wednesday to screaming and a handgun pointed at them as the suspects demanded property in Hollywood Hills, the LAPD said.
TMZ.com
Afroman Missing $400 in Cash Seized During Police Raid
Afroman says he's hundreds of dollars short after cops returned the cash they seized during a raid of his home ... and he believes it's the cops who may have their hands on his missing dough. Afroman joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday, telling us after he counted the returned...
Comments / 0