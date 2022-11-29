ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Punk Icon Blag Dahlia Shares An Exclusive Playlist Of Influential Songs Along With New Americana Album

The mythic origin story of punk puts the genre as a middle finger to the mainstream, born in a leather jacket with a safety pin through its nose, all the while sneering at the pop, country, arena rock, and disco of the mid-1970s. Yet, punk wasn’t always so…antisocial to these sounds. For Blag Dahlia — the frontman of Dwarves, the sardonic (and sometimes obscene) kings of the punk world – this music built the bedrock of a career that has been going strong since the mid-1980s. It’s also a career that has shown many different facets, the latest being Introducing Ralph Champagne.
The Independent

Apple Music Replay: How to find your top songs and artists of 2022

Apple Music has launched its own look back at 2022 in music, Apple Music Replay.The company’s take on Spotify Wrapped, which allows users to look back at their most played songs and artists of the year, arrived on Wednesday 30 November.Apple Replay compiles the biggest songs into a personalised playlist, basing their findings on a user’s Apple Music listening history, the number of plays for a song, artist, album, playlist, genre and station and the amount of time spent listening in those categories.It has been redesigned for 2022.How to find your Apple Music ReplayIn order to find your year...
Loudwire

Top 80 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1980s

The 1980s are perhaps the most defining decade in hard rock and metal. Bands like AC/DC, Judas Priest and Black Sabbath, who emerged in the '70s, continued to release stellar discs, but a whole new form of metal burst onto the scene in the '80s when thrash took over and bands like Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth came to the forefront. Within the '80s also came the advent of glam, death metal, black metal, grindcore, goregrind and anything in between.
Distractify

Metallica Proves That They're Still the Kings of Metal on "Lux Æterna"

If there's one undisputed king of heavy metal music nowadays, it goes without saying that its Metallica. The San Fransisco-based creation of vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich has taken the metal world by storm ever since its inception in 1981, and to this day, the band still commands the respect and adoration of millions of fans worldwide.
Action News Jax

Apple Music reveals top music in 2022 and listener charts

NEW YORK — (AP) — “Stay,” the smash hit by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber topped Apple Music's global song chart in 2022 as the giant music streamer released its end-of-year lists and provided listeners with data on their own most listened-to tunes. "Stay," which...
American Songwriter

Brian Eno Remixes 2019 Soundwalk Collective and Patti Smith Collaborative Track “Peradam”

Brian Eno has remixed the Soundwalk Collective and Patti Smith collaborative track, “Peradam,” as part of a deluxe box set (Bella Union), out Nov. 25. Featuring a reissue of three of their albums— The Peyote Dance, Mummer Love, and Peradam—the deluxe release also includes an additional seven-track remix album, The Perfect Vision: Reworkings, featuring new interpretations of their songs by director Jim Jarmusch, Laraaji, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Lotic, Lucrecia Dalt, and Atom TM, as well as the Eno-reworked “Peradam,” which shaves the track down from its original length and sets it around more ominous pulses.
Page Six

Punk legend Danny Fields spends his time explaining Iggy Pop’s past to him

Punk rock midwife Danny Fields tells Page Six that he now spends much of his time setting Iggy Pop straight on what happened in his own life. Fields was at the center of the nascent punk rock scene and variously signed, managed or acted as a publicist for key acts including Iggy and the Stooges, the MC5, the Ramones and others. Fields made an appearance at the Chelsea Hotel at an exhibition of his late pal Edie Sedgwick’s artwork, and when we asked him what he’s up to these days, he told us he’s often “setting the record straight.” “It’s like, ‘Iggy, come...
American Songwriter

5 Bewitching Live Performances in Honor of Christine McVie

Christine McVie was a show-stopping artist, armed with a voice full of complexities—rich with velvety blues, peppered with breathy delicacies, and tinged with an unwavering grit. With piano chops to match, she had the ability to bewitch audiences and leave them completely spellbound for a song. The rooting force...
411mania.com

Metallica Announces New Album 72 Seasons, First Single Released

Metallica have announced their first new album since 2016, with the first single officially out. The metal band announced on Monday that their 12th studio album 72 Seasons is set to release on April 14th, 2023 via their Blackened Recordings label. The first single from the album, “Lux Æterna,” is now online and you can check it out below.
NME

Olivia Rodrigo teases new music in Spotify Wrapped message

Olivia Rodrigo has continued teasing her hotly awaited second album, casually mentioning in her Spotify Wrapped message that “new music” is on the cards for 2023. The short video message was sent to Rodrigo’s top listeners on Spotify, coinciding with the launch of this year’s Spotify Wrapped effort.

