Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
PHOTOS: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Marries While in RehabAMY KAPLANGibsonburg, OH
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Which northwest Ohio schools received grants for school safety and security?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 4, 2022. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday the third round of grants awarded as a part of the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program, including a combined total of $1.8 million to Anthony Wayne, Maumee and Sylvania school districts, among other local schools.
utoledo.edu
UToledo Online Receives National Award for Quality in Online Learning
UToledo Online recently received the 2022 Quality Matters (QM) “Making a Difference for Students: Outstanding Impact by a U.S. Higher Education Organization” award for their significant contribution to the education industry. The prestigious honor is bestowed upon an institution that demonstrates evidence of a positive impact on student...
utoledo.edu
Emotional Support Plants Available to Students
To promote the importance of self-care and support the mental health and well-being of students, student leaders of The University of Toledo Student Green Fund are giving away free potted plants through the end of fall semester. UToledo students can pick up an emotional support plant and a care card...
Inclusive playground in Bowling Green opens to public
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — One day, 4-year-old Holden Stroudinger could be a mailman or chef. But for now, he's Holden. "An actual miracle child," Margie Harris, the treasurer of Wood County Plays, said. He's also the only child of Kelly and Travis Stroudinger. "He was born missing the center...
WTOL-TV
Does Toledo have the best zoo lights in the country? Vote for the Toledo Zoo here
TOLEDO, Ohio — Do you think the Toledo Zoo has the best Christmas lights display in the country? To show your support, you can vote for the Lights Before Christmas on USA Today's 2022 "10 Best Zoo Lights" list. As of Wednesday, Toledo's own Lights Before Christmas sits in...
mlivingnews.com
Two New Infusion Centers Open in Toledo
Infusion Associates and Horizon Infusions have both recently opened to Toledoans with chronic or other conditions that need ongoing intravenous or injection therapies. Infusion treatments are prescribed medications that are injected directly into the vein. John Crawford, Director of Operations for Infusion Associates, explains why they opened a facility in...
13abc.com
Local teacher helps bring Christmas to her students
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Every year, a local teacher turns her classroom into Santa’s Workshop because she knows if she didn’t, her students may go without. For 13 years, Luanne Williams, a kindergarten teacher at Chase STEMM Academy, has collected hundreds of toys for her kindergarten class. Williams said she got upset one year after her kids told her that Santa never came to their house.
13abc.com
Sheetz announces plans to expand to Toledo, Detroit in 2025
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sheetz has announced that it will be expanding to new locations in Toledo and Detroit in the coming years. According to a spokesperson for Sheetz, the Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain will be expanding to the Toledo area in 2025. Sheetz also confirmed it will be expanding into Michigan, with the first location projected to open in 2025 starting in the Detroit market.
wlen.com
Man Dies in Ohio Crash on US 24 Near Perrysburg
Perrysburg, Ohio – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 24 near SR 64 in Waterville Township, near Perrysburg in Lucas County. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:07 p.m. A 2006 Kenworth T800 was eastbound on US...
utoledo.edu
UTMC to Open New Surgical Intensive Care Unit Dec. 5
The University of Toledo Medical Center will open a new surgical intensive care unit on Monday, Dec. 5, enhancing the hospital’s ability to care for the most complicated trauma and surgical cases. As a provisional Level II trauma center, UTMC is prepared to provide life-saving care for the most...
Beacon
Port Clinton’s famed time keeper Dick Sneary celebrates 100th
PORT CLINTON — Dick Sneary, who kept Port Clinton running right on time for more than three decades, celebrated his 100th birthday at his Taft Street home last weekend with family and friends, and a little help from the Ottawa County Senior Resources. Sneary and his late wife, Eleanor,...
utoledo.edu
Deadline to Provide Proof of Flu Vaccine is Thursday, Dec. 1
The deadline for those required by The University of Toledo to receive a seasonal flu vaccine is Thursday, Dec. 1. Individuals on Main Campus who still need to get their influenza vaccine can do so this week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University Health Center. On Health...
herosports.com
An Unexpected Matchup In MAC Championship
The final two weeks of the regular season were a little crazy in the MAC. It seemed nearly every game provided us with an upset. Those outcomes helped shape what was once an unanticipated championship game between Toledo and Ohio. Among the Group of Five championship games, this matchup might...
utoledo.edu
Campus Availability of Electric Scooters Extended Through Dec. 17
Students and employees have through Commencement — Saturday, Dec. 17 — to continue to use electric scooters on campus. Initially, VEO’s fleet scooters were scheduled to be removed from The University of Toledo campus for winter Wednesday, Nov. 30, but the deadline was recently extended based on a continued high level of usage at UToledo, and to accommodate the removal of the scooters throughout the city of Toledo.
utoledo.edu
Throwback Thursday
The University of Toledo’s football team played its first game in 1917 against the University of Detroit, losing 145 to 0. The 2022 Rockets football team will represent the MAC West Division in the 2022 MAC Championship Game at noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at Detroit’s Ford Field. The...
Kris Kringle Markt to celebrate holidays with a German twist in Tiffin
TIFFIN, Ohio — The city of Tiffin will be celebrating the holiday season this weekend with some German flair. Local business owners Kate Wertz and Donna Gross brainstormed an idea for a holiday celebration in Tiffin: the Kris Kringle Markt. The Markt is based on traditional German holiday celebrations...
Tuba Christmas fills Franklin Park Mall with music
TOLEDO, Ohio — Tubas don't usually get to play the melody, but on Sunday an unusual ensemble gave tubas the starring role in a performance of holiday classics. Dan Corfman, the band director at Gibsonburg schools, said the annual Tuba Christmas event is an opportunity to make joyous music in an unusual way.
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Northeast Ohio: Several counties once again have 'high' community spread
CLEVELAND — As we move into the holiday season and the weather gets colder, COVID-19 cases again appear to be on the rise in Northeast Ohio, and some residents are being urged to take further precautions. According to the CDC, Ashtabula, Erie, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, and Trumbull counties are...
13abc.com
13abc First Alert Winter Forecast
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather Team is predicting that you may need the snow blower or snow shovel more than you did last year. Also, get those hats and gloves ready! Here’s your 13abc First Alert Winter Forecast. See a spelling or grammar error in...
Toledo City Council fires auditor Jaksetic
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council voted Tuesday to fire suspended city auditor Jake Jaksetic during a special meeting. The motion to fire Jaksetic passed by a vote of 7-4. Council members Theresa Gadus, John Hobbs, Cerssandra McPherson and Katie Moline voted no. Council president Matt Cherry declined an...
