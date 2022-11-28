Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
William ‘Bill’ Charles Dille — PENDING
William “Bill” Charles Dille, 92, Warsaw, formerly of the Argos community, died at 12:05 p.m. Nov. 29, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at this time with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Timothy Lee Anglin
Timothy Lee Anglin, 62, rural Columbia City, died at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. He was born March 18, 1960. On July 27, 2002, he married Cheryl L. Hartzell; she survives. He is also survived by a daughter, Ashley Anglin, Columbia City; a...
inkfreenews.com
Matthew R. Haroulakis
Matthew R. Haroulakis, 37, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Parkview North Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Matthew was born Feb. 25, 1985, Leominster, Mass., to Richard and Ann (Creighbaum) Jensen. He was a resident of the area since 2000 and lived several locations during his military career. He worked for LaSalle Bristol in Elkhart in the human resources department in addition to his military positions. He graduated from Triton High School in 2003, then he went on to get his master’s degree in business administration from Bethel College and Midwest Horse Shoeing School in Macomb, Ill. He loved his family. He was an artist, horse fairer and a great metal worker, and he enjoyed fishing and animals. He was also an outdoorsman.
inkfreenews.com
Paula Grimes
Paula Grimes, 71, Fort Wayne, formally of Knox, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Fort Wayne. She was born Monday, Nov. 19, 1951. Surviving are son, Jeff Plis, Laporte; stepsons, Michael (Joyce) Grimes Jr., Mesa, Ariz., Richard Grimes, Laporte and Gena (Darin) Mandeville, Lexington, Ky.; stepdaughter, Shannon Grimes, Knox; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Sandy (Bob) Palen, Laporte, Sherrie (Neil) Gerdan, Bremen and Linda Friend, North Liberty.
inkfreenews.com
Jose Jaime Mendoza
Jose Jaime Mendoza, 60, Warsaw, died at 9:10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Sept. 7, 1962, in La Cuevita, Municipio Apaseo Alto Guanajuato, Mexico, to Maria De Carman (Vega) Mendoza and Juan Mendoza. On Aug. 17, 1985, he was married to Estela Mendoza Rodriguez, and they were blessed with 37 years of marriage before Jose died.
inkfreenews.com
Marjorie Conwell Coleman
Marjorie “Marge” Conwell Coleman, 93, Pierceton, formerly of Alexandria, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows, Warsaw. She was born Dec. 25, 1928. She married Richard Conwell; he preceded her in death. She later married Charles Guion; he preceded her in death. She then married Cecil Coleman; he preceded her in death.
inkfreenews.com
Matthew Caleb Gregory — UPDATED
Matthew Caleb Gregory, 35, Rochester, formerly of Alabama, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Peru. Matt was born Oct. 26, 1987. He is survived by his father and stepmother Mark (Kristi) Gregory, Warsaw; and siblings Daniel Gregory, Hueytown, Ala., Joshua Gregory, Cleveland, Ala., Tabitha Langford, Mentone, Jason Gregory, Sylacauga, Ala., Joel Gregory, Alabaster, Ala., Ashley Gregory, Syracuse, Jordan Gregory, North Webster, Nicholas Gregory, Warsaw and Brittany Gregory, Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Michael A. Bryant
Michael A. Bryant, 67, Plymouth, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Michael was born Jan. 6, 1955. He married Sharon in 1977; she survives in Plymouth. He is also survived by his son, Jonathan Bryant, Plymouth; and his three grandchildren. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Mark Andrew Hamilton
Mark Andrew Hamilton, 57, Columbia City, formerly of Warsaw, died surrounded by his family at 12:27 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. He fought for as long as he could, but he lost his battle with cancer. He was born Dec. 31, 1964, in Mount Clemens, Mich., to Walter A. Hamilton...
inkfreenews.com
Arvada Lee Trickle
Arvada Lee Trickle, 74, Laketon, died Nov. 29, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. Arvada was born May 26, 1948. Arvada married Kent Trickle on Oct. 5, 1969; he survives in Laketon. She is also survived by her son, Andy (Melanie) Trickle, Fort Wayne; daughter, Amanda (Kevin) Shambarger,...
inkfreenews.com
WCHS Class Of 1955 Donates $1K To WCPL
WARSAW — Recently, the Warsaw Community High School Class of 1955 made a donation to the Warsaw Community Public Library. The class of 1955 had a reserve of money to be used for future class reunions. However, due to the pandemic, they were unable to use the funds. This year, they decided they wanted to take the money they collected and donate it to a local organization.
inkfreenews.com
Brian E. Woolet
Brian E. Woolet, 65, died at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Majestic Care of South Bend. He was born Feb. 5, 1957. In 1990, Brian married Wanda Stewart. Brian is survived by his children Breanna (Chad) Dill, Plymouth, Bethany (Kyle) Pantelleria Woolet, Walkerton and Rodger Dale (Tiffany Shank) Woolet, Walkerton; stepchildren Bridgette (Josh) Gard and Wayne (Amanda) Thomas; 10 grandchildren with one on the way; and brother Mike (George) Woolet of Oregon.
inkfreenews.com
Kellie Jo King
Kellie Jo King, 62, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home in Warsaw. She was born Aug. 27, 1960. She is survived by three sons, Darren Diaz, Warsaw, Homer J. Knight, Columbia City and Kyle Knight; one grandchild; brothers, Robert (Marlene) Addison, Columbia City and John Kramer, Fort Wayne; and a sister, Jane Cole, Columbia City.
inkfreenews.com
Linda Lou Gosnell
Linda Lou (Burnworth) Gosnell, 80, Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at her home in Fort Wayne. She was born May 6, 1942 in Pierceton. She married William “Bill” Gosnell, who preceded her in death. Linda is survived by her daughters, Michelle (Don Fisher) Rentfrow and Wendy...
inkfreenews.com
Jennifer Phlegar
Jennifer Phlegar, 64, North Webster, died Nov. 23, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born June 14, 1958. Jennifer is survived by her three sons, Chris (Bobbi) Leitch, Cromwell, Josh Winebrenner, Syracuse and Thomas (Michelle) Denton, Raliegh, N.C.; one daughter, Autum Ilkanic, Illinois; 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; father, Gale Black, Cromwell; one sister, Janna Nuckolls, Eatonton, Ga.; and two brothers, Jimmy Phlegar Jr., Rome City and Mike Black, West Lafayette.
inkfreenews.com
Virginia ‘Lee’ Hewitt
Virginia “Lee” (Creighton) Hewitt, 87, Bremen, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Bourbon. Lee was born Oct. 15, 1935. Lee married William D Hewitt; he preceded her in death. Lee is survived by her daughter Kurta Miller-Addington, Bremen; son Ken Hewitt, New York; stepdaughter Cathy Packard, South Bend;...
inkfreenews.com
Brian Wordinger
Brian Wordinger, 52, Mishawaka, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born Aug. 22, 1970. He is survived by his father, Gary Wordinger, North Manchester; and a daughter, Sophie Wordinger, Wisconsin. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Rita Fae Pennington — PENDING
Rita Fae (Wright) Pennington, 66, Argos, died at 5:35 a.m. Nov. 30, 2022, at her residence in Argos. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Connie Sue Smith-Boyer
Connie Sue Smith-Boyer, 68, North Judson, died Nov. 27, 2022, at her home on Grand Pause Farm, North Judson. Connie was born July 3, 1954. She married Hiram Smith; she later married Dan Boyer, who survives her. She is survived by three daughters, Becky (Bob) Trenner, Indianapolis, Katie (David) Meyers,...
inkfreenews.com
Klusman Gives Back To Hometown Community
WARSAW — When Lauren Klusman graduated from Warsaw High School in 2012, she probably didn’t realize a decade later that she’d be making such a positive impact in the same community in which she grew up. Following high school, the Winona Lake native attended Indiana Wesleyan University,...
Comments / 0