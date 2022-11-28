ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Holiday Gifts and Tips for Pets on Coast Live

Hampton Roads, VA - One happy holiday challenge is finding the perfect gift for our favorite pets. Kristen Levin, a pet expert and author of "Pampered Pets on a Budget" has some ideas for your furry friend. Presented by PetSmart, Project Watson® Dog Care, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, HICC PET™....
Get younger-looking skin with Plexaderm on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Scott DeFalco joins Coast Live to share how to look more youthful without breaking the bank with Plexaderm, plus an exclusive deal for Coast Live viewers for the holiday season!. Presented by Plexaderm. 1 (800) 361-8395.
How to Know it's Time to Change Your Doctor on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - The Medicare annual enrollment period is an important time for older Americans. However many don't realize it may be a good opportunity to change your doctor to get the care you need. We discus that with Dr. Alexandria Beranger, the National Director for Quality and Patient Experience at JenCare Senior Medical Center.

