Texas State

Top Ten Christmas Customs of Texans

The Christmas season is here and it hits a little differently here in West Texas. There are traditions we Texans hold dear that you won't encounter anywhere else. Altogether these traditions define what makes the holiday season so special here in Texas. These are Some of the Top Texas Christmas...
Can you Catch Covid From A Deer in Texas?

I know this sounds crazy. Scientists in Texas say many white-tailed deer here in Texas are carrying the virus that causes Covid. Further, scientists say there are documented cases of deer giving humans the virus. Not many cases, but it has happened. How psycho is that?. This could be especially...
You Don’t Need A Wedding License to Be Legally Married in Texas

Weddings are often a complicated and expensive affair. You could hardly blame any couple for eloping. In Texas, there are three ways a person can become married. 1) Ceremonial process: This is the traditional marriage. It complies with all the statutory requirements of the State of Texas Family Code. This requires obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony.
What Year Round Daylight Savings Time Means for Texas

In March, The United States Senate passed a bill to make Daylight Savings Time permanent. No more "springing forward" in the Spring or "falling back" in the Fall. Unfortunately, the United States House of Representatives never took up the bill. Here in Texas, our legislature has considered legislation on daylight...
Magic Mushrooms Legal in Colorado, Is Texas Next?

For me, conversations about magic mushrooms remind me of films I've seen of people tripping at Woodstock in 1969. There were some pretty crazy-looking things happening there. Not all of them were related to mushrooms, but there was a fair amount of "shrooms" present if you talk to those who were there.
Is It Illegal to Sleep in Your Car In Texas?

The busy holiday travel season is upon us. Try finding a hotel for less than one hundred dollars a night. Hotels used to be reasonably priced, but nowadays, like everything else, overnight accommodations are more expensive. Hearing the call of the road today often means hearing the sound of a...
Why Thanksgiving is Better in Texas Than Anywhere Else

Thanksgiving this year is November 24th. Time to start thinking about that all-important holiday meal. There are tons of surveys about the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in this state or that state. The most recent poll says green bean casserole is the number one Thanksgiving side dish in Texas. What? A vegetable?
Help to Better Protect Your Home and Property From the West Texas Wildfires

Due to the recent catastrophic wildfires earlier this year here in West Texas and since it is now tree planting season we should all take a look at how to better protect our homes, landscape, and our land from destructive wildfires. While our county commissioners, area Volunteer Fire Departments, and Texas A&M Forrest Service are working together to keep us safe we too must work to fireproof our properties.
