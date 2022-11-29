The Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup continues, with Group F teams Croatia and Belgium kicking off at 10 a.m. ET. Croatia is coming off of an impressive 4-1 victory over Canada, but have not defeated Belgium since 2010. The Belgians, for their part, are facing the prospect of elimination after a shocking upset defeat at the hands of the Moroccan team. You’ll need Fox Sports to watch World Cup 2022 games this year, and if you don’t have it already and are looking for the best way to watch the free Croatia vs Belgium live stream on Thursday, there are a few live TV streaming services that will let you do it.

5 HOURS AGO