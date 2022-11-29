ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Poland vs Argentina, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

Poland and Argentina surely didn’t plan to reach the marquee match of World Cup Group C with their knockout round status in doubt, but it’s been that kind of tournament in Qatar. Poland remains unbeaten in Qatar after beating Saudi Arabia 2-0 in Al Rayyan, adding to the...
The Guardian

World Cup organisers consider ditching three-team group format for 2026

World Cup organisers are increasingly open to discarding the new three-team group format for the 2026 tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada. It comes amid concerns that too many dead rubbers in the last round of matches could dilute the expanded 48-team event. Although Fifa’s official position remains unaltered,...
NBC Sports

Brazil vs Switzerland, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

Opening match winners Brazil and Switzerland meet Monday at Stadium 974 in Doha. FIFA world No. 1 Brazil broke through pesky Serbia for a 2-0 win In Lusail to start the tournament as Richarlison scored two goals — one a ridiculous bit of technique — to get the Brazilians off on the right (and left) foot.
Digital Trends

Croatia vs Belgium live stream: Watch the game for free

The Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup continues, with Group F teams Croatia and Belgium kicking off at 10 a.m. ET. Croatia is coming off of an impressive 4-1 victory over Canada, but have not defeated Belgium since 2010. The Belgians, for their part, are facing the prospect of elimination after a shocking upset defeat at the hands of the Moroccan team. You’ll need Fox Sports to watch World Cup 2022 games this year, and if you don’t have it already and are looking for the best way to watch the free Croatia vs Belgium live stream on Thursday, there are a few live TV streaming services that will let you do it.
Sporting News

France to contest last-gasp disallowed Griezmann equaliser in shock Tunisia World Cup defeat

France will file a complaint with FIFA over Antoine Griezmann's late equaliser being disallowed in their 1-0 World Cup defeat to Tunisia. WHAT'S HAPPENING? The French football association will submit a complaint to FIFA after Griezmann's late equaliser vs Tunisia was controversially chalked off for offside in the dying embers of the game, securing the underdogs a shock 1-0 victory.
Sporting News

Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds

Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.

