Photos: Coquille Chess Tournament November 19th, 2022

There was new blood at the Coquille Chess Tournament as players from Coos Bay and Bandon came to compete and actually outnumbered Coquille players.

No actual blood was spilled but there were intense battles on the chess boards. When finished with the tournament, most begged to continue so a mini tournament was held combining all sections. Everyone had a blast and promised to come again to the December 17th Tournament to be held in Coquille.

Novice winners:

1st place Nadia von Dassow 3rd grade Coos Bay

2nd place Miles Jennings 2nd grade Coquille

3rd place Anya von Dassow 3rd grade Coos Bay

Intermediate winners:

1st place Gabe Dunn 8th grade Coquille

2nd place Erik Thrash 9th grade Coquille

3rd place Noah Ish-Shalom 4th grade Coquille

Advanced winners:

1st place Frank Morse 10th grade Coquille

2nd place Matthew Bottoroff Adult Myrtle Point

Combined mini tournament:

1st place Frank Morse 10th grade Coquille

2nd place Dillian Richardson 10th grade Coquille

3rd place Julian Liga 7th grade Coos Bay