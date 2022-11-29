ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OR

Coos County Airport District ratifies senior center agreement

Commissioners from the Coos County Airport District have approved a long-term agreement with the North Bend Recreation and Senior Activity Center located at 1470 Airport Lane, North Bend. The unanimous decision was approved at the commissioner's monthly meeting Thursday, November 17. It includes a long-term lease agreement that benefits the senior community.

Southwest Oregon Regional Airport Executive Director, Theresa Cook, says the 15-year lease for the building and parking lots provides stability, knowing the organization will have a home. It also simplifies and saves money.

"The agreement allows the organization to focus funding on its mission of providing activities and programs for the senior community. That fits very well with the goals of the airport and business park. In return, the center will provide in-kind promotion of the airport and district at its events. Above all, the location makes sense because of its proximity to the Department of Human Services and the Airport Heights neighborhood."

The center has been located within the airport district boundaries for nearly 30 years and provides meals and activities for senior citizens. The senior activity center previously operated under an arrangement with the city of North Bend that held an agreement with CCAD. The former lease agreement expired in June of 2021. It was extended for one year by a mutual agreement.

Senior Center Board President Rick Wetherell told the CCAD board, "We are forever grateful for the idea now that we have a contract with you. The agreement is very generous, and we appreciate it."

CCAD Board Chair Helen Brunell-Mineau said she has used the facility and encouraged everyone to have lunch. "Every time you go, there's always something new."

The center was founded in 1963 and currently offers approximately 10 programs. Those include lunch four days a week, exercise classes, music programs, and games. Leaders are already planning to expand those opportunities. The center's building and parking area are within the airport district boundaries. Information is available on the North Bend Senior Center website. For more information about the Coos County Airport District, contact the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport at (541) 756-8351 or visit the website www.flyoth.com

