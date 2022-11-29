Effective: 2022-12-01 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-02 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley and San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO