Effective: 2022-12-01 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-02 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Ynez Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley. * WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO