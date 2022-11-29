ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Las Vegas DUI Blitz results in over a dozen arrests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) held a DUI Blitz on Saturday evening, resulting in 15 DUI arrests. In total, 199 stops were made, 71 people were cited, and 15 DUI arrests were made, including charges of possession of a firearm under the influence, Metro stated in a tweet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect in custody following fiery standoff near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect is in custody after a standoff with Las Vegas police during the thick of rush hour traffic late Wednesday afternoon. Police tell FOX5 officers attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle near Winnick Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police said the driver then started driving recklessly. They said he drove on sidewalks during the course of the chase.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Metro Police Department held 'Coffee With A Cop' event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department is working to help our local LGBTQ+ community feel safe. Officers with the downtown area command held a "Coffee With A Cop" event at The Center, a Las Vegas LGBTQ+ community hub. With the recent Club Q mass shooting in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police begin unloading, sorting merchandise connected to recent theft ring

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Police have begun sorting out thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in connection to a recent fencing operation where three men were arrested. Various retailers assisted the LVMPD Robbery and Organized Retail Crime Section with unloading a truck filled with recovered stolen merchandise at an undisclosed warehouse Monday morning.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

NLVPD: Truck fled after hitting moped, driver deceased

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a hit and run Wednesday night in the area of Belmont and Dillon. Police said a driver and a passenger of a moped was hit by a truck around 6:07 p.m. When officers arrived at the...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

8 homicides reported in 5 days in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas law enforcement investigated eight homicides over the past five days during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. There were three homicides alone reported Saturday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Of the eight homicides, six were gun-related. APARTMENT STABBING. On Wednesday, LVMPD responded to a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

You can meet the famous Budweiser Clydesdales Saturday in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your cameras! The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday. According to a news release, the iconic team, which features eight horses pulling the famous red, white, and gold Budweiser wagon that’s carrying two drivers and a Dalmatian coach dog, will serve as grand marshal of Downtown Summerlin holiday parade at 6 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Argument between husband, wife leads to murder-suicide, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An argument between a husband and a wife led to a murder-suicide Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Ardmore Street, near Eastern and Oakey, for reports of a shooting. Police found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV

