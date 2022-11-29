Read full article on original website
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas DUI Blitz results in over a dozen arrests
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) held a DUI Blitz on Saturday evening, resulting in 15 DUI arrests. In total, 199 stops were made, 71 people were cited, and 15 DUI arrests were made, including charges of possession of a firearm under the influence, Metro stated in a tweet.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect in custody following fiery standoff near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect is in custody after a standoff with Las Vegas police during the thick of rush hour traffic late Wednesday afternoon. Police tell FOX5 officers attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle near Winnick Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police said the driver then started driving recklessly. They said he drove on sidewalks during the course of the chase.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police arrest suspect in connection with human remains found in barrel
Las Vegas police arrested a suspect Tuesday evening after human remains were found in a barrel that afternoon. Las Vegas police arrest suspect in connection with …. Las Vegas police arrested a suspect Tuesday evening after human remains were found in a barrel that afternoon. 8 News Now interview with...
Suspect in custody after Las Vegas police barricade situation on strip
Las Vegas police are on scene near the Strip on Flamingo and Koval Lane Wednesday evening, RTC says to use other routes.
Father, son shot rocks at cars on Las Vegas Strip with slingshots, leading driver to lose eye: police
A father and son are accused of shooting rocks at buildings and cars on the Las Vegas Strip with a slingshot, leading to one person losing an eye, police said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed.
KTNV
SWAT STANDOFF: Armed man on rooftop near Lake Mead, Pecos in North Las Vegas
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police officers in North Las Vegas are trying to come to a "peaceful resolution" with an armed man atop a roof on Tuesday morning. SWAT officers are on scene in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road, the public information officer for North Las Vegas Police Department confirmed.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Metro Police Department held 'Coffee With A Cop' event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department is working to help our local LGBTQ+ community feel safe. Officers with the downtown area command held a "Coffee With A Cop" event at The Center, a Las Vegas LGBTQ+ community hub. With the recent Club Q mass shooting in...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police make arrest after human remains found in barrel in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was arrested in connection with human remains that were discovered in a barrel in the southeast valley. According to a news release, on Tuesday at approximately 1:18 p.m., Las Vegas police responded to a report of...
Las Vegas neighborhood site of 2 murders across street from each other
The location where police said a man murdered his neighbor in a dispute over a parking spot is across the street from the home where investigators suspect a man killed a 22-year-old woman and his father then helped him move the body.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police begin unloading, sorting merchandise connected to recent theft ring
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Police have begun sorting out thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in connection to a recent fencing operation where three men were arrested. Various retailers assisted the LVMPD Robbery and Organized Retail Crime Section with unloading a truck filled with recovered stolen merchandise at an undisclosed warehouse Monday morning.
news3lv.com
Sunrise Hospital holds drunk and distracted driving demonstration for local teens
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thousands of teenagers die in car crashes across the country each year due to distracted driving and driving under the influence. Sunrise Hospital is helping teens realize how bad the consequences can be. On Wednesday, dozens of Las Vegas High School students watched a demo...
KTNV
NLVPD: Truck fled after hitting moped, driver deceased
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a hit and run Wednesday night in the area of Belmont and Dillon. Police said a driver and a passenger of a moped was hit by a truck around 6:07 p.m. When officers arrived at the...
Fox5 KVVU
8 homicides reported in 5 days in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas law enforcement investigated eight homicides over the past five days during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. There were three homicides alone reported Saturday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Of the eight homicides, six were gun-related. APARTMENT STABBING. On Wednesday, LVMPD responded to a...
Maine Family Moves to Las Vegas and Immediately Regrets it After U-Haul is Stolen
A little over a week ago, Mainers Adam, Melissa Bair, and their six children packed up and moved everything they had from Maine to Las Vegas. The family loaded up a Ford Expedition and a U-Haul, and planned to start a new chapter of their lives in Vegas. What they did not know was just how soon they would miss Maine, and why.
SWAT: When is their response needed?
Now retired SWAT Lieutenant William Huddler, shares first-hand knowledge of what it's like to respond to these types of incidents.
‘I’m already dead,’ Las Vegas man allegedly shot, killed victim in retaliation for friend’s death on same street
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of shooting and killing another man in the north valley told police he did it because the victim had killed his friend on the same street a day before, according to an arrest report. Jason Spellman, 38, faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, […]
Fox5 KVVU
You can meet the famous Budweiser Clydesdales Saturday in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your cameras! The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday. According to a news release, the iconic team, which features eight horses pulling the famous red, white, and gold Budweiser wagon that’s carrying two drivers and a Dalmatian coach dog, will serve as grand marshal of Downtown Summerlin holiday parade at 6 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Driver in Thanksgiving suspected DUI had suspended license, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The woman accused of driving in a suspected DUI crash on Thanksgiving Day that killed one and injured five had a suspended license, registration and no insurance, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Tierra Richardson, 24, faces charges of DUI and reckless driving after the...
Man arrested in north Las Vegas valley shooting, police say
A man was arrested in connection with a murder in the north Las Vegas valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Argument between husband, wife leads to murder-suicide, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An argument between a husband and a wife led to a murder-suicide Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Ardmore Street, near Eastern and Oakey, for reports of a shooting. Police found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene.
