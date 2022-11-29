Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Sleeping medications used for insomnia may combat drug and alcohol addiction
Rutgers researchers think they have identified a biological process for drug and alcohol addiction, and believe existing insomnia treatments could be used to reduce or eliminate cravings. A review in Biological Psychiatry explains how ongoing work at the Rutgers Brain Health Institute and elsewhere demonstrates that the brain's orexin system—which...
cohaitungchi.com
Quitting Alcohol Timeline and Body Repair After Quitting Drinking
It’s important to note that, because we are all biochemically different, not everyone has the same symptoms or alcohol withdrawal timelines. Moreover, both the symptoms and timeline depend on the severity of alcohol dependence. With that said, the following chart is a general snapshot of the alcohol withdrawal timeline....
oprahdaily.com
How to Stop a Panic Attack, According to Therapists
I’ll never forget where I was when I had my first panic attack. I woke up in the middle of the night with my heart racing, hands trembling, arms tingling, and forehead sweating profusely. I paced around my bedroom screaming because I didn’t know what was going on and it quite literally felt like I was having a heart attack. At the time, I didn’t know how to stop a panic attack, so I just hoped it would subside on its own. I can’t tell you specifically what triggered my panic attack, but after a few sessions with my therapist, we think it was stress-induced, thanks to my never-ending to-do list.
Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?
A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.
Medical News Today
What to know about cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) for depression
Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is one type of psychotherapy that effectively treats depression. It is a short-term, goal-oriented therapy that helps people change their thoughts and behaviors to improve their mood and functioning. Depression is a serious mental health condition that can cause intense sadness, feelings of hopelessness, and changes...
Healthline
What Is Childhood Migraine?
Childhood migraine is similar to migraine in adults, but children may have a few unique symptoms, such as pain on both sides of their head. Treatment includes avoiding triggers, medication, and other lifestyle changes. Migraine in childhood is more common than you might think, affecting about 10% of kids. Because...
Medical News Today
The best sleep aids for chronic insomnia
Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that people associate with trouble falling asleep, waking in the middle of sleep, or not getting a restful sleep. Some medications may help someone with chronic insomnia, but a person should exercise caution when using them for a long period. Several prescription sleep aids...
WebMD
How Therapy for ADHD Helps -- and Doesn’t
Doctors often recommended therapy when a child or teen is diagnosed with ADHD. Sure, it can be helpful, but what should you expect?. Let’s start with the basic fact that ADHD is a neurological condition that’s mostly genetic. It doesn’t result from trauma, bad parenting, or other life experiences. Therefore, because therapy doesn’t change the fundamental brain wiring, it can’t cure ADHD itself or get rid of the symptoms. But it can definitely help kids, teens, and parents better understand how ADHD impacts someone (and their family members), learn better ways to manage it, and reduce some of its fallout.
Medical News Today
What to know about mixing Wellbutrin and alcohol
It is not safe to mix Wellbutrin and alcohol. notes that alcohol, on its own, acts as a depressant. It interferes with the brain’s communication pathways, increasing a person’s risk of injuries and other adverse outcomes. A person should avoid drinking any amount of alcohol if they take...
Medical News Today
What to know about the stages of depression
Depression affects people differently. Some people suggest that depression has stages similar to the stages of grief, but no research supports this. Studies suggest the stages of depression are a continuum of increasing symptom severity. Depression is a common yet serious mental health condition affecting millions of people worldwide. Approximately.
Perfectionist teens reported more depression and stress during COVID-19
Perfectionists are sometimes thought of as superheroes: people who are high achievers and seem to always have it all together. Perfectionism is different from simply trying to do a good job or even seeking excellence. Rather, perfectionism refers to rigidly requiring nothing short of absolute perfection and being highly self-critical. Our recent study, published in the journal Child Development, examined how perfectionism is affecting teens’ mental health and stress levels during the COVID-19 pandemic. Exacting standards While research shows some forms of perfectionism are related to small achievement gains, it also reveals perfectionism is commonly associated with experiencing more health problems along with...
Healthline
What Are the Symptoms Of Cocaine Withdrawal?
Cocaine withdrawal can cause intense physical and mental symptoms — some of which can be life threatening. However, there are support and resources to help get you through this time. (CDC) reports that more than 5 million Americans use cocaine. Cocaine overdose deaths have been increasing since 2012, and...
KevinMD.com
Prudence and promise in psychedelic-assisted therapy
Psychedelic-assisted therapy (PAT) represents one of the most promising developments in psychiatry in decades. The treatment typically involves the infusion of a compound such as LSD, psilocybin, or MDMA during an extended therapy session with licensed professionals. Although it lacks widespread regulatory approval or clinical use, significant advances have been...
Valley doctor offers tips to beat 'inflation anxiety'
Record-high inflation, the cost of the holidays, and fear of a recession are all factors leading to compound stress in patients Dr. Patrick Porter works with.
psychologytoday.com
Four Myths About Mental Illness
I am crazy, insane even, and I own it (and the words). I’m bipolar. My Twitter name is Madwoman Out of the Attic. Let me say next what I’m not: Anyone’s least favorite president. The billionaire who’s either heading for Mars or emailing pink slips. Or the neighbor who keeps telling you about lizard people.
psychreg.org
Sobriety – The Road from Addiction to Abstinence
Of all drugs available, alcohol is the most common cause of death. Alcoholism can happen quickly, but the sobering-up process takes time, focus, and conviction to change. What is abstinence, what is sobriety, and how do sober alcoholics behave?. What is sobriety?. For an addicted person, abstinence means the time...
purewow.com
The Unexpected Upside of Nightmares, According to a Trauma Counselor
There’s nothing better than drifting off to dreamland at the end of a long day…unless, say, your dreamland is infested with zombies and you wake up terrified and in a cold sweat. Yes, we’re talking about nightmares—the fairly common REM sleep event that can be seriously unsettling. Indeed, the only thing that distinguishes nightmares from other types of dreams is that they’re downright unpleasant for the dreamer. The good news, though, is that nightmares might serve a purpose beyond simply disrupting your beauty sleep.
