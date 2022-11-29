Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Mailchimp vs ActiveCampaign
Email marketing software (opens in new tab) is critical for every business that wants to send emails to customers. They make it easy to craft and deliver emails to subscribers to drive growth for your business. Without them, you’ll find yourself typing in the email addresses of hundreds of subscribers whenever you want to send out emails, which is futile.
TechRadar
Mailchimp vs Hubspot
One of the most indispensable tools for any business with an online presence is email marketing software (opens in new tab). This type of software enables brands to easily send email campaigns to connect with customers. Without an email marketing tool, you’d find it too difficult or even possible to create and manage effective email campaigns.
TechRadar
Mailchimp vs Convertkit
Email marketing software (opens in new tab) is a vital tool for every business that wants to build a strong relationship with their customers. They make it easy to craft and deliver visually-appealing emails to many subscribers at the click of a button. Without them, you’d have to type each subscriber’s email address manually before sending, which is futile.
TechRadar
MailChimp vs SendGrid
Email marketing software (opens in new tab) is one of the most vital tools you can get for your brand. They enable you to craft professional messages and deliver them to as many email addresses on your subscriber list with the click of a button. Without one, you’ll find it virtually impossible to run an effective email marketing campaign.
TechRadar
Mailchimp vs Mailerlite
One of the most vital things you can get for your business is email marketing software (opens in new tab). This type of software helps you craft professional email messages to deliver to your customers and keep them engaged. Without it, you’ll find it difficult or even impossible to perform effective email marketing.
Digital Trends
Airbnb is finally fixing the annoying way it shows prices in the app
Airbnb has taken user feedback to heart and is adding a more transparent way for app users to see how much a stay in a rental property actually costs. For years, users have been hit with additional hidden fees and checkout requirements, but with the addition of a single slider to the Airbnb app, the company will be giving users all of the information they need in order to make much more informed bookings.
TechRadar
Proton Mail is looking to topple Gmail with new features
Privacy-focused email provider Proton has announced a complete overhaul of its Mail and Calendar apps. The Swiss company's service, whose USP is end-to-end encryption of user emails, has fallen behind the likes of Gmail and Apple Mail in recent years, both of which tout more advanced features. Proton now hopes...
The Verge
Now 1Password remembers sites that use third-party accounts like Google or Facebook to log in
Password management provider 1Password just launched its new “sign-in with” feature that automatically saves and fills logins using third-party credentials. 1Password thus is now able to give customers an option to sign in to sites or apps that require, say, their Google, Apple, GitHub, or Facebook credentials with just one click.
TechRadar
Dropbox is bringing end-to-end encryption for business users
Dropbox is bringing end-to-end encryption for business users, and is buying a firm’s assets to make it happen. In a blog post (opens in new tab) published earlier this week on the company website, Dropbox said it signed an agreement to acquire “several key assets” from Boxcryptor, a company that provides end-to-end “zero-knowledge” encryption for cloud backup services.
Digiday
The state of affiliate marketing for publishers in 2022
As consumers return to pre-pandemic shopping behaviors, publishers are now learning what affiliate marketing will look like for them in the coming year. One challenge they’re facing: merchants recalibrating budgets with the evolving economic climate. To explore how affiliate marketing has evolved as a strategic revenue play for publishers,...
Gizmodo
Don't Use Facebook? Here's How to Check if It Has Your Phone Number and Email, and Delete Them
When you sign up for Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media app, it typically asks you to upload your contacts. Doing so helps the app find and surface friends who have accounts, but there’s a tradeoff: your contacts often contain a trove of data about people who don’t use their apps.
TechRadar
How to use File Explorer's new tabs in Windows 11's new update
Tabs have been part of web browsers for quite some time now, making it easier to have multiple sites open at the same time. In its first major update, Windows 11 gained the ability to have tabs in File Explorer, released in October 2022, to the relief of many. Managing...
aiexpress.io
Twitter API security breach exposes 5.4 million users’ data
In July this yr, cybercriminals started promoting the person knowledge of greater than 5.4 million Twitter customers on a hacking discussion board after exploiting an API vulnerability disclosed in December 2021. Not too long ago, a hacker launched this info without cost, simply as different researchers reported a breach affecting...
Gizmodo
Hackers Release Millions of Twitter IDs and User Info for Free
Twitter’s API once held such an easily exploitable flaw that hackers managed to grab 5.4 million user details. Now, according to reports and mentions from users in hacker forums, there are several million more points of user data floating around on the internet. BleepingComputer reported Monday that the 5.4...
TechRadar
A fake Android app is turning victims' phones into SMS relays
Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...
TechRadar
What is the best defense against malware?
The internet can be a dangerous place, whether you're a big organization or just an everyday user. And, while digital technologies open up to new possibilities, cybercriminals are getting smarter and smarter in taking advantage of them. According to the CrowdStrike 2022 Global Threat Report (opens in new tab), there...
TechRadar
Gmail now learns from your behaviour, but there's a catch
Gmail is set to get a huge improvement to its search function that will actually work for more users, so long as you turn on the right settings. The email provider has long provided a search function, even offering specific filters and parameters to help its users find the right content in an overflowing inbox, but despite these advanced efforts don’t make use of the platform’s full capabilities.
TechRadar
How to protect yourself from ransomware
Ransomware is a nasty kind of malware that locks down files and programs so you can’t open them. In order to get to these files, the ransomware maker requires you to pay money or a ransom. Sometimes the cybercriminal will release your files. Other times they will disappear and keep the files locked.
Ars Technica
Influencers were paid by Google to promote a Pixel phone they never used
Google and iHeartMedia—the US's biggest radio station operator—are being hit with a false advertising lawsuit for ads they ran about the Pixel 4 (which we found to be overpriced and full of half-working experiments). The FTC and four states say the companies aired "nearly 29,000 deceptive endorsements by radio personalities" during 2019 and 2020, with Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Samuel Levine saying that “Google and iHeartMedia paid influencers to promote products they never used, showing a blatant disrespect for truth-in-advertising rules.” The two companies have settled the lawsuit and will be required to pay $9.4 million in penalties.
AdWeek
Instagram Begins Testing Sharing to Reels Via Third-Party Apps
Instagram began running a limited alpha-test in which creators can share video content directly to Reels from select third-party integrated applications, enabling them to use the tools they are comfortable with minus interruptions to their workflow. The platform said it began the test with a small group of developers that...
Comments / 0