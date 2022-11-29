ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WCPO

Fan makes $75K half-court shot at Lakers game

A Los Angeles Lakers fan is $75,000 richer. Jamie Murry won the money Monday night after hitting a half-court shot at Crypto.com Arena. Immediately after the ball went through the net, Murry began celebrating with the team and crowd. He even got a hug from superstar Anthony Davis. Murry told...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Are Furious After Blowing 17-Point Fourth Quarter Lead To The Indiana Pacers: "LeBron Actively Hurt Us Tonight"

The Los Angeles Lakers just choked a 17-point fourth-quarter lead to the Indiana pacers. After a strong performance through 40 minutes of the game, the Lakers completely fell apart to a shooting barrage from the Pacers at the end of the fourth quarter, capped off by a buzzer-beating 3 by Andrew Nembhard to give the game to the Pacers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis fires chilling warning to rest of NBA about LA’s form after win vs. Blazers

The painful loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday is a thing of the past now for the Los Angeles Lakers, who recovered their moxie right away by flattening the Portland Trail Blazers at home Wednesday night, 128-109. The win was just another reminder to the rest of the league that the Lakers are hitting their stride at last and have seemingly turned the corner after a horrible start to the 2022-23 NBA season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110

Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the Detroit Pistons 140-110 on Tuesday night. Randle added seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson had 16 points apiece while Immanuel Quickley tossed in 15 points for New York, which won for just the second time in six games.
DETROIT, MI

