kiow.com
Hancock and Winnebago County Sign Workforce 28E Agreement
Iowa Workforce Development is active in the promotion of employment in the northern Iowa area. The group works in other avenues too, but it assists area counties in job creation and promotion. As such, the group is governed by a 20-county committee which oversees the funding of the group. Hancock...
kiow.com
Forest City YMCA Asks the City Council for Funding
The Forest City Council was recently approached about helping to fund the childcare activities at the Forest City YMCA. According to the Forest City YMCA Director Bruce Mielke, his childcare program is vital to the city and its population. Mielke explained to the council that his programs are just like...
kiow.com
Kossuth County Board to Review Drainage Issues
The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday morning beginning at 8am and begin by addressing requests to groom trails in the event of snow for the 2022-2023 Kossuth County Drift Skippers and Lakota Sno-Eagles Snowmobile Clubs. the hope is to make the trails safer for use by the clubs.
kiow.com
Lake Mills Drainage Project to Move Ahead
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday to discuss a long-debated drainage project. Drainage District 92 which is situated near Lake Mills needs a culvert removed from a ditch that is impeding water flow. According to Winnebago County Drainage Clerk Kris Oswald, the drainage line needs to be one long ditch which means that the project would be an improvement.
kiow.com
Hancock County Proposes Changes to Road Department Schedules
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors were presented with a plan on Monday, that would make some changes to how and when their Secondary Road Department would be working. The changes would be beneficial to both the county and its citizens. Secondary Roads Director and Engineer Jeremy Purvis laid out...
KIMT
1 1/2 pounds of marijuana means no prison time for Forest city man
FOREST CITY, Iowa - No prison time for a man arrested after 1 ½ pounds of marijuana was found in his home. Brandice DeWayne Lewis, 23 of Forest city, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended drug treatment after pleading guilty to distributing drugs to someone under 18 near a school and possession with intent to deliver marijuana near a school.
KIMT
Osage man sentenced for punching and choking a woman
OSAGE, Iowa – Punching and choking a woman results in suspended sentences for a Mitchell County man. Bradly John Peck, 42 of Osage, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. Law enforcement says Peck violated a no-contact order to enter a woman’s home in Osage on July 2, punching her in the face and choking her unconscious.
KIMT
More information on Monday night shooting in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A few more details have been released about a shooting Monday night. Stephen Allen Tidemanson, 24 of Mason City, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail for attempted murder and first-degree theft. Tidemanson is accused of getting into a fight...
KIMT
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik under investigation for alleged misconduct
AUSTIN, Minn.-Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik has stepped away from some of his duties due to an undisclosed medical reason while the county said it is also investigating a complaint surrounding Sandvik's conduct at work. Trish Harren, who is the administrator for Mower County, said the complaint stems from Nov....
Emmetsburg man who misused thousands in funeral payments receives probation
A funeral home director who was accused of taking funeral service funds for personal use was granted a deferred judgment in the District Court for Palo Alto County.
voiceofalexandria.com
Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open
The Hartwood Inn on Gilbert Street in Charles City has been operating for one year without a license, despite dozens of health and safety violations. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa hotel has been operating for one year without the required state license, despite dozens of health and safety violations cited by regulators.
kiow.com
Forest City Breaks Ground on Soyland Homes Project
Forest City officials and distinguished guests officially broke ground on a new housing project in Forest City. Mike Stott, owner of Soyland Homes developed the company to address a growing and, in some cases, dire need. He began with an idea using common practices and standard ideas. He began to...
kiow.com
Possible Rail Strike May Have Local Impacts
Congress has been busy trying to come up with a solution to railroad labor issues and avoiding a national rail strike. How this will affect the local economy will not be in movement of area harvested grain according to Forest City Farmers Coop Director Randy Broesder. Movement across the area...
myaustinminnesota.com
Two people injured in two-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Freeborn County late Tuesday morning
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on westbound Interstate 90 in Freeborn County Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2018 International semi being driven by 51-year old Duane Eddy Travis of Red Oak, Iowa was eastbound on I-90 at approximately 11:36 a.m. Tuesday morning when his vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2023 Peterbuilt semi being driven by 40-year old Phillip James Hughes of Rochester at milepost 164 in Bancroft Township.
myaustinminnesota.com
Albert Lea man injured in accident between pickup and combine on Highway 65 in Freeborn County Monday evening
An Albert Lea man was injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a pickup truck and a combine on Highway 65 in Freeborn County early Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2015 Chevy Colorado pickup being driven by 72-year old John Gayhard Bolinger of Albert Lea and a 2009 Case-IH combine being driven by 24-year old Aaron Ellis Nasinec of Wells were both northbound on Highway 65 at approximately 5:24 p.m. Monday evening when the two vehicles made contact near trail road 517 in Albert Lea Township.
KIMT
Saying Goodbye to the McLuer Brothers
It's been two weeks since 4 boys tragically died in a fire in Mason City. Tonight -- they were laid to rest.
KIMT
$5,000 reward offered to help locate missing NE Iowa man
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to locating a missing northeast Iowa man. Jonathan Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his New Hampton home to visit a friend in Elma on Oct. 20. His car was located on Friday, Nov., 11, but...
hotelnewsresource.com
Lakeside Inn Hotel & Restaurant in Clear Lake, Iowa For Sale
CBRE is the exclusive advisor for a rare investment opportunity in Clear Lake, Iowa. This is a successful hotel and restaurant operation known locally as the Lakeside Inn and The Lakeside Landing Kitchen & Bar. The hotel consists of seventeen fully furnished bedrooms. The entire property from each individual unit...
kchanews.com
Snow Doesn’t Have to Fall to Cause Problems for North Iowa Motorists
After a mixed bag of precipitation in north Iowa Tuesday, the forecast for the rest of the week looks largely dry. However, Pete Hjelmstad with the Mason City District Office of the DOT, reminds motorists that snow doesn’t have to be falling to cause travel problems. Hjelmstad also cautions...
KIMT
John-Mikal McLuer Sr. talks about grief after deadly Mason City fire: 'Parents aren't supposed to bury their kids'
MASON CITY, Iowa - It was a tragedy that saddened all of North Iowa and Southern Minnesota. Back on November 16, four boys were killed in a house fire. The entire community has come out to support the McLuer family and grieve with them. KIMT News 3 had the opportunity...
