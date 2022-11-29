Read full article on original website
Man hospitalized after being shot in Cathedral City
A man suffered three non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in Cathedral City Monday evening and underwent surgery. Cathedral City Police Department officers responded at 6:54 p.m. to the intersection of Via De Anza and Dinah Shore Drive after receiving a 911 call regarding shots fired at the location, said Sgt. Mark Robles. During the call, a woman The post Man hospitalized after being shot in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Suspected in Family Stabbing That Killed One Charged With Murder
(CNS) – A 34-year-old man suspected of stabbing three of his family members, one fatally, following a dispute in Indio was charged with murder Wednesday. In addition to the murder charge, Anthony William Piña-German of Indio was charged with two felony counts of attempted murder, according to court records. He also faces sentence-enhancing allegations of using a weapon during a felony and causing great bodily injury.
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Gunning Down Hemet Man, Wounding Woman Arraigned
A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 20-year-old man and wounding his female companion near downtown Hemet pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and attempted murder. Roman Ralph Mendez, 21, of Castro Valley was arrested earlier this month following a Hemet Police Department investigation into the double shooting in October.
Fontana Herald News
Man is murdered in Colton on Nov. 29
A man was murdered in Colton on Nov. 29, according to the Colton Police Department. At about 8:46 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of South Mt. Vernon Avenue and located the victim in the rear of the location, suffering from upper body trauma. The victim succumbed to his...
mynewsla.com
Triple Homicide Result of `Inappropriate Romance’ Between Child, Predator
The slaying of three family members in a Riverside home stemmed from an “inappropriate romance between a predator and child” that spun out of control without any warning signs of an imminent threat, the older sister of one of the victims said Wednesday. “Nobody could imagine this crime...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (December 1, 2021)…Woman Charged with Falsely Accusing Family of Abuse Pleads Not Guilty
One Year Ago Today (December 1, 2021)…A Desert Hot Springs woman who accused a mixed-race family of neglecting and sexually assaulting a young Black female family member pleaded not guilty to charges of providing false information to police. Angelica Marie Mendez, 23, is facing one misdemeanor count each of...
KTLA.com
Family breaks silence on Riverside triple homicide, ‘catfishing’ abduction case
Fighting back tears, Michelle Blandin recounted her final Thanksgiving with her parents and sister, the victims of last week’s triple homicide in Riverside that authorities say began with a “catfishing” case involving Blandin’s niece. “We had a family debate and it got heated – if the...
Daily Beast
Aunt of Teen ‘Catfished’ by Alleged Killer Cop Speaks Out
As authorities scrambled to learn more about how a Virginia cop allegedly “catfished” a California teenager before driving across the country and killing three of her family members and burning down their house, a surviving relative grieved over the shocking crimes. “Catfishing led to the deaths of the...
mynewsla.com
Six-Vehicle Wreck in Jurupa Valley Sends Three to Hospital
Three people were injured Wednesday in a six-vehicle wreck at a Jurupa Valley intersection. The crash happened at about 2:40 p.m. at Mission Boulevard and Country Village Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said multiple engine crews were sent to the location and found a total...
mynewsla.com
Hemet Man Who Stole Pickup and Was Found by Bloodhound Sentenced
A 35-year-old man who stole a pickup truck in Hemet while allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and hid from police officers until a bloodhound tracked him down pleaded guilty Tuesday to receiving a stolen vehicle and was immediately sentenced to 24 months probation. Felix Alexis Nieves of Hemet admitted the...
mynewsla.com
Felons Who Robbed Perris Residents During Sales Exchange Sentenced
Two convicted felons who robbed a pair of Perris residents during a sales transaction involving products advertised via the internet pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery, and each was immediately sentenced to 10 years, four months in state prison. Diamond Franklin Crummie, 30, of Moreno Valley and Airron Deprese Willis,...
Authorities shoot armed murder suspect after chase ends in Riverside County, video shows
Authorities have released video that captured the dramatic ending to a wild pursuit in Riverside County.
News 8 KFMB
Autopsy: Woman died of meth overdose on ranch near Idyllwild
SAN DIEGO — Riverside County Sheriff Department homicide detectives have unsealed the autopsy report of Jodi Newkirk, a horse handler who died nearly a year ago under suspicious circumstances on a ranch near Idyllwild. Newkirk was reported to have died in a rollover ATV accident on the ranch two...
KTLA.com
Community mourns victims of Riverside triple murder; new details emerge in ‘catfishing’ case
A memorial continues to grow outside of a Riverside home where three people were murdered on Friday, allegedly by a man who had traveled across the country to meet a teenage girl. Authorities say Austin Lee Edwards, 28, drove from Virginia to the home in the 11200 block of Price...
mynewsla.com
Woman Fatally Injured in I-215 Crash Identified
A 23-year-old motorist killed when her sedan slammed into a utility pole alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta was identified Tuesday. Stephanie Bettini-Barbutti of Portland, Oregon, was fatally injured shortly before noon Saturday on southbound I-215, near Clinton Keith Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said the...
Man arrested after deadly triple stabbing homicide of family members in Indio
Indio Police have announced an arrest after they said a man stabbed three of his family members. The incident happened Saturday night before 7 p.m. in the area of Via Venecia off Jackson Street. When officers got to the home, they found the three victims, and they all were taken to the hospital. One man died, a second The post Man arrested after deadly triple stabbing homicide of family members in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Man Hit by Van and Killed in Lancaster Area
A San Bernardino County man was hit by a van and killed in the Lancaster area over the weekend, authorities said Monday. The 28-year-old Colton man was fatally injured about 5:45 a.m Sunday on Avenue I east of 80th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Convicted DUI Offender Accused of Killing Dad, Daughter in Wreck Arraigned
(CNS) – A multi-convicted DUI offender accused of killing an off-duty Riverside County sheriff’s deputy and his 19-year-old daughter in a driving under the influence wreck north of San Jacinto pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of second-degree murder and other charges. Scott Brandon Bales, 47, of...
zachnews.net
News Update: Newberry Springs, CA: Fatality vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Fort Cady Road killed man from Winchester, California afternoon last Sunday.
Sources: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Division and California Highway Patrol (Information) Newberry Springs, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Division and California Highway Patrol has confirmed and released the identity of the person who died in a fatality vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Fort Cady Road on Sunday, November 27th, 2022.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Kelso, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirms La Sierra South, California triple homicide suspect shot and killed after police pursuit ends afternoon last Friday.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Public Information Officer Gloria Huerta (Information) Kelso, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed to ZachNews that a suspect connected to a triple homicide house fire in La Sierra South, California was shot and killed after police pursuit ends during the afternoon on Friday, November 25th, 2022.
