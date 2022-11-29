Stripping Down! Grimes Reveals Her Nearly Naked Halloween Costume

mega

While the world is ready for Christmas, pop sensation Grimes is throwing it back to Halloween, sharing a few steamy snaps of her Elden Ring -themed attire — though her saucy post has since been removed.

“Never got around to posting my Halloween costume,” the artist captioned the nearly nude snap depicting her donning only a red wig, white helmet and a sword. “MALENIA, BLADE OF MIQUELLA ⚔️🛡.”

Grimes’ selfie comes weeks after Vanity Fair reporter Devin Gordon alleged the “Oblivion” artist told him that her former flame Elon Musk theorized she wasn’t a real person, instead, a simulation the Tesla mogul had created.

“She told me repeatedly that Musk has this theory of her that she’s not real," the reporter revealed while appearing in the BBC docuseries The Elon Musk Show . “That she’s a simulation who was created by him and exists in his cerebral cortex as sort of the perfect companion to him, which sounds a little crazy and maybe even a little creepy, except, she agrees with it.”

"She said she does feel like this simulation which was perfectly created for him,” Gordon continued of the “Player of Games” artist.

Grimes and Musk have dated on and off since 2018. The pair had their first child together, X Æ A-12 — pronounced “X A.I. Archangel,” per Vanity Fair — two years later in May 2020. Though the Canadian artist and the South African entrepreneur would go on to welcome a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk via surrogate in late 2021, Grimes revealed that despite announcing they had broken up in September, they briefly reconciled following the birth of their youngest.

“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid," Grimes said during an interview published in March 2021.

"We live in separate houses . We’re best friends. We see each other all the time,” she continued. “We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand."

The musician later confirmed she and Musk had split yet again shortly after the article’s publication.