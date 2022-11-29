ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MySanAntonio

Biogen falls on report patient died in partner's Alzheimer trial

Biogen shares fell Monday after a report of a second death potentially linked to the groundbreaking experimental drug for Alzheimer's disease the company is developing with Eisai Co. The case involved a 65-year-old woman who died of a massive brain hemorrhage after suffering a stroke and a type of brain...
NEW YORK STATE
Gizmodo

At Least Two Deaths Have Now Been Linked to an Experimental Alzheimer's Treatment

An experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease may pose a life-threatening risk of brain bleeding for certain patients, an investigative report out this week suggests. The paper, published Monday in the journal Science, details the case of a 65-year-old woman who died from massive hemorrhaging that could have arisen from taking a common blood thinner while on the experimental drug. The incident is believed to be the second similar death linked to the treatment, which will be reviewed for approval by the Food and Drug Administration early next year.
HealthDay

Second Death in Trial of Experimental Alzheimer's Drug Is Raising Concerns

Two fatal cases of brain hemorrhage have now been linked to the experimental Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab. The patients died after being treated with a blood thinner or a clot-busting drug. Doctors suspect that by stripping away amyloid deposits, lecanemab weakens blood vessels and leaves them vulnerable to bleeds. TUESDAY,...
TheStreet

Biogen Stock Slumps On Report of Death in Alzheimer's Drug Trial

Biogen (BIIB) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Monday following reports that a woman participating in a trial of the drugmaker's developing Alzheimer's treatment died from a brain hemorrhage. Science.org reported the 65-year-old woman's death Sunday, noting deposits of amyloid, a protein targeted by Bigoen's lecanemab, had been found...
studyfinds.org

Simple urine test may help diagnose Alzheimer’s years before symptoms develop

SHANGHAI, China — A simple and cheap urine test may be able to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease years before symptoms develop, according to new research. Scientists in China say the first signs of the disease are detectable in a chemical in urine. Alzheimer’s disease is incurable, and medications fail...
Mindbodylifestyle.org

Researchers said coffee can decrease the risk of developing Parkinson's disease

Antioxidants found in most caffeinated beverages help protect against free radicals that cause many serious bone diseases, including Parkinson's disease. A new study published in the journal Neuroimage suggests that regular coffee consumption may reduce the risk of developing brain tumors, even if you are genetically predisposed to them. The logic seems multiple. On the other hand, drinking more coffee exposed participants to compounds known to reduce neurodegeneration. On the other hand, it has been shown that people with a genetic predisposition to Parkinson's disease have some aversion to drinking coffee more often.
New York Post

Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study

Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
MyArkLaMiss

Alzheimer’s drug works, but is it enough?

An experimental Alzheimer’s drug modestly slowed the brain disease’s inevitable worsening, researchers reported Tuesday -- but it remains unclear how much difference that might make in people’s lives.
NASDAQ

Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy protection

Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. cryptocurrency lender BlockFi said on Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection along with eight of its affiliates, in the latest casualty since FTX collapsed earlier this month triggering instability in the crypto market. New Jersey-based BlockFi had earlier paused withdrawals from its...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Benzinga

Biogen Stock Is Surging Today: What's Going On?

Biogen Inc BIIB shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced positive trial results for its experimental Alzheimer's drug lecanemab. Biogen presented the results from a large global Phase 3 confirmatory Clarity Alzheimer's disease clinical study of lecanemab at the 2022 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference. The primary...
NASDAQ

Here's Why You Should Hold OPKO Health (OPK) Stock For Now

OPKO Health, Inc. OPK is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its potential in RAYALDEE. Better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 revenues, along with a few strategic agreements, are expected to contribute further. Stiff competition and concerns regarding overdependence on RAYALDEE persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank #3...
NASDAQ

Wall Street Might Open Broadly Lower

(RTTNews) - A slew of economic announcements might be the highlight on Thursday. The weekly jobless claims, personal income, and spending and manufacturing activity might get attention on the day. Investors are keen to know more about the slowing of the pace of the rate hikes as Federal Reserve Chair...
NASDAQ

Daily Markets: Fed Signals Potential Easing in Rate Hikes

Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session up across the board following U.S. markets’ positive reaction to Fed Chair Powell’s comments about the possibility of a 50-basis point (bps) rate hike in December instead of another 75-bps rise. India’s SENSEX gained 0.29%, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.30%, China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.45%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.75%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX and Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.90% and 0.92% ahead, respectively. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries set the pace rising 0.98% led by Non-Energy Materials. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board.
ARIZONA STATE
NASDAQ

Power Corp. of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series B Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series B (TSX: POW-PRB.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3375), with shares changing hands as low as $20.51 on the day. As of last close, POW.PRB was trading at a 17.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
US News and World Report

Roche Shutters Most Trials of Alzheimer's Drug After Failed Trials

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche is closing down most clinical trials of its experimental Alzheimer's drug gantenerumab after it failed to slow advance of the mind-robbing disease in a pair of large, late-stage studies, the company said on Wednesday. Roche presented full results of twin trials at an Alzheimer's...

