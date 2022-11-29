Read full article on original website
‘This looks like the real deal’: are we inching closer to a treatment for Alzheimer’s?
After years of setbacks, dementia researchers are getting excited about a new antibody drug called lecanemab. No one expects it to stop cognitive decline, but even slowing it would be a breakthrough. At the end of November, thousands of researchers from around the world will descend on San Francisco for...
MySanAntonio
Biogen falls on report patient died in partner's Alzheimer trial
Biogen shares fell Monday after a report of a second death potentially linked to the groundbreaking experimental drug for Alzheimer's disease the company is developing with Eisai Co. The case involved a 65-year-old woman who died of a massive brain hemorrhage after suffering a stroke and a type of brain...
Gizmodo
At Least Two Deaths Have Now Been Linked to an Experimental Alzheimer's Treatment
An experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease may pose a life-threatening risk of brain bleeding for certain patients, an investigative report out this week suggests. The paper, published Monday in the journal Science, details the case of a 65-year-old woman who died from massive hemorrhaging that could have arisen from taking a common blood thinner while on the experimental drug. The incident is believed to be the second similar death linked to the treatment, which will be reviewed for approval by the Food and Drug Administration early next year.
Second Death in Trial of Experimental Alzheimer's Drug Is Raising Concerns
Two fatal cases of brain hemorrhage have now been linked to the experimental Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab. The patients died after being treated with a blood thinner or a clot-busting drug. Doctors suspect that by stripping away amyloid deposits, lecanemab weakens blood vessels and leaves them vulnerable to bleeds. TUESDAY,...
Biogen Stock Slumps On Report of Death in Alzheimer's Drug Trial
Biogen (BIIB) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Monday following reports that a woman participating in a trial of the drugmaker's developing Alzheimer's treatment died from a brain hemorrhage. Science.org reported the 65-year-old woman's death Sunday, noting deposits of amyloid, a protein targeted by Bigoen's lecanemab, had been found...
studyfinds.org
Simple urine test may help diagnose Alzheimer’s years before symptoms develop
SHANGHAI, China — A simple and cheap urine test may be able to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease years before symptoms develop, according to new research. Scientists in China say the first signs of the disease are detectable in a chemical in urine. Alzheimer’s disease is incurable, and medications fail...
mdmh-bloomington.com
People suffering from the most common type of dementia, Alzheimer’s, might soon get a revolutionary drug for the disease
Individuals who have difficulty performing daily tasks due to Alzheimer’s, which is the most common cause of dementia, could be finally relieved as a new revolutionary cure for the disease is in sight. A leading specialist in this area said patients might be able to receive the treatment as...
New York Post
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Alzheimer’s drug works, but is it enough?
An experimental Alzheimer’s drug modestly slowed the brain disease’s inevitable worsening, researchers reported Tuesday -- but it remains unclear how much difference that might make in people’s lives.
NASDAQ
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Japanese drugmaker Eisai's shares drop on report of death in Alzheimer's trial
TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co fell more than 6% on Tuesday after a report that a woman who was enrolled in a trial of the company's Alzheimer's disease treatment had died from brain haemorrhage. The haemorrhage occurred after the woman, who was receiving the...
Biogen Stock Is Surging Today: What's Going On?
Biogen Inc BIIB shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced positive trial results for its experimental Alzheimer's drug lecanemab. Biogen presented the results from a large global Phase 3 confirmatory Clarity Alzheimer's disease clinical study of lecanemab at the 2022 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference. The primary...
Drug slows cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients, study reveals
Antibody therapy lecanemab removes clumps of protein called beta amyloid that builds up in brain
NASDAQ
US News and World Report
Roche Shutters Most Trials of Alzheimer's Drug After Failed Trials
CHICAGO (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche is closing down most clinical trials of its experimental Alzheimer's drug gantenerumab after it failed to slow advance of the mind-robbing disease in a pair of large, late-stage studies, the company said on Wednesday. Roche presented full results of twin trials at an Alzheimer's...
