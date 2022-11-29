OK, we’ll admit it — we’re kinda late on this Swell Story. Normally, we try to celebrate swells within a couple days of ’em happening, just so anyone involved might remember and connect with it. (And for everyone else, just to be reminded of the fact that there’s nearly always a great wave breaking in the world, every single day.) We could blame the Thanksgiving holiday, which would be partly true. We could also blame the surf itself, and the need to get slightly more experiential in our reporting, which would also be partly true. We could blame opening day at Maverick’s or opening day at Pipe, which also just went down, and those would also be partly true. Added together, and, well…let’s just say better late than never. This of course doesn’t take anything away from the gorgeous — as you’ll see below — run of late-season south swell SoCal enjoyed last week.

