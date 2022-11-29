Read full article on original website
Schools closures: snowstorm cancels school in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, some school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more for areas near Spokane. The snow is...
Driver injured in vehicle accident on snowy U.S. 2 near Libby
Several inches of heavy, wet snow and daytime temperatures in the high teens helped to create slippery road conditions in the region on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to Montana Highway Patrol's incident log, several accidents and slideoffs occurred across northwest Montana. One accident, just south of Libby near the Montana Department of Transportation building on U.S. 2, resulted in injuries to a female driver. She was taken to the hospital by Libby Volunteer Ambulance Service. Her condition is currently not known. In addition to MHP and the ambulance service, Lincoln County Rural Fire District 1, Libby Volunteer Fire Department, the state Department of Transportation...
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Economic Development Authority Seeking New Tenant for Gateway West Mall
The Flathead County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) is seeking a new tenant for the Gateway West Mall, a large, multi-use space in west Kalispell that the development authority has owned a piece of since 1999. The departure earlier this year of inbound call center Teletech, now called TTEC, left the 63,000-square-foot property vacant.
mtpr.org
Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week
Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
montanian.com
Libby Outdoor Recreation Association announces completion of South Flower Creek/Old Snowshoe Recreation Development Plan
Libby Outdoor Recreation Association (LORA) has completed the draft plan for development of recreational trails in the Flower Creek and Granite Creek area. The purpose of the plan is to guide development of more opportunities in the area for outdoor enthusiasts. The South Flower Creek/Old Snowshoe plan draft was presented...
Troy School District commended on safety policies
The Troy School District was evaluated by a safety consultant earlier this fall and received high marks. Secure Education Consultants (SEC), based in Michigan, performed its evaluation of Troy Schools on Sept. 29 as part of the company's broader voluntary safety evaluations throughout the state of Montana. “Troy School District has done a remarkable job in developing and executing extremely comprehensive safety and security plans, and it currently provides very safe and secure environments for its staff and students,” SEC said in its report. The company provided a report to the Troy School District which will help the Troy School District...
montanarightnow.com
Flathead Avalanche Center warns of possible dangerous avalanche conditions
KALISPELL, Mont. - Dangerous avalanche conditions may develop in the Flathead, Lake and Lincoln County areas. The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a special avalanche bulletin ahead of forecasted snowfall and warming temperatures. Heavy snow may create slabs one to two feet thick that break on buried layers of old...
Elk harvest up, deer harvest down in northwest Montana
For hunters still trying to fill a deer or elk tag, this is it as Montana’s general season wraps up Sunday, Nov. 27. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Dillon Tabish, more than 7,300 hunters have appeared at game check stations in northwest Montana. The overall number of hunters with harvested elk is up compared to a year ago while the number of hunters with deer is down. In Region 1, 54 elk have been reported by hunters in 2022 compared to 37 in 2021. The check station on U.S. 2 west of Kalispell has had 28 elk reported....
Flathead Beacon
Compassionate Healthcare at The Kalispell Collective
As Dr. James Berry was attending school to become a licensed acupuncturist, he convinced his sick father to try Chinese Medicine to help manage his various illnesses and pain that he suffered after he was exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam during the war. His veteran dad was skeptical, but...
Look! Popular Montana Music Festival Announces Epic 2023 Lineup
One of Montana's most popular music festivals just released its lineup for 2023. Check it out!. The Under the Big Sky Festival is truly one of a kind. Since the inaugural festival in 2019, it has grown into the biggest in the state. The UTBS Festival takes place on Big Mountain Ranch near Whitefish, Montana. The festival features three days of some of the finest in folk, Americana, and outlaw music. There's even a rodeo! The 2023 festival is scheduled for July 14, 15, and 16.
Paint it Pink fundraisers return in 2022
Since Paint It Pink fundraising efforts began in 2007, the fund has helped to provide a digital mammography machine, helped raise funds for 3D mammography, as well as over 300 free diagnostic and screening mammograms and breast ultrasounds to uninsured men and women in Lincoln County. In 2022, fundraising efforts were back in full swing after cancelling events in the past two years due to COVID. October 2022 proved to be another successful year for the Paint It Pink program. “Our community pulled together and raised just under $12,000 for the detection and treatment of breast cancer for the people of...
Daniel Gawain Waters
Daniel Gawain Waters, 78, of Libby passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, of natural causes. He was born Dec. 8, 1943, in Tacoma, Washington, to Gerald R. and Marguerite (Ward) Waters. He was raised in the Tacoma, Washington, area and worked in various saw mills throughout Washington and as a longshoreman in Seattle. He thoroughly enjoyed televised football. Daniel was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Waters; his parents; daughter, Korina S. Vermilya; and some siblings. Survivors include his son, Nathaniel D. Waters of Kettle Falls, Washington; granddaughter TrueDarlin Vermilya of Glasgow, Scotland; brother Kenneth Waters of Troy; former spouse, Sharon Vermilya of Kettle Falls, Washington; and other nieces and nephews. No public services are planned. Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby, Montana. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Libby, Troy Cub Scouts collect food for local pantries
In the spirit of giving, two local Cub Scout Packs worked to collect a substantial amount of food recently. The Cub Scouts of Pack 4925 in Libby and Troy collected nearly a ton of food for local food pantries on Nov. 12, 2022. The Libby Cub Scouts gathered 1,217 pounds of food for Libby Food Pantry. Troy Scouts gathered food for Troy Baptist Food Pantry, but they didn’t have a scale to get a weight. Both packs are thankful to the residents of Libby and Troy for their donations. A few Den Chiefs from Troop 1971 also assisted in the drive. Area scouts have been busy...
Joy A. Scott
Joy A. Scott, 77, of Libby, Montana, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Libby Care Center of natural causes. She was born Jan. 13, 1945, in Eureka, Montana, to John William and Clara (Beaurdy) LaRoque. She graduated from Columbia Falls High School. Joy married Lloyd A. Scott in Columbia Falls on Jan. 17, 1964. Joy was a hard worker and that was evident from a young age. In her youth, she began helping her mother care for two sisters who were born with severe health issues and were unable to care for themselves. Following the loss of her mother,...
Turkey Dash supports Libby area charitable groups
A temperature of 10 degrees at race time didn’t deter several dozen runners and walkers from participating in the Eighth Annual Turkey Dash last Saturday at J. Neils Park. The event raised money for two area non-profits - the Libby Food Pantry and the Kootenai Valley Partners chapter of Habitat for Humanity. Runners covered a 5k course while walkers covered 2.5 kilometers. Habitat for Humanity Board President Eric Dickinson said his group will be building a new home in 2023 once the weather allows construction to begin. Dickinson said the group builds a house every other year and on the years in between, group...
Annual Holiday Stroll returning to downtown Kalispell
The Holiday Stroll will return to downtown Kalispell on Friday, Dec. 2, and will run from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Sharon L. Richards
Sharon L. Richards, loving mother and grandmother passed away on Oct. 14, 2022, after battling Parkinson’s in South Florida where she has resided for the last 10 years. Sharon was born Oct. 31, 1942, in Baraboo, Wisconsin. She married Darrel Jensen in 1962 and moved to Libby in 1962 where her mother Ada Richards and her siblings lived. Sharon worked for the county Sheriff’s department off and on from 1980-1994, then for the Justice of the Peace until 2011. She had many friends in Libby and Troy that adored her all the years she spent there. She loved fishing, hiking, camping and most of all her family!! Sharon is survived by her loving children and grandchildren, including Tammy Jensen-Field (husband Tylor), daughter Shannon Jensen, David Jensen (wife Shelley), sons Matt, Marc, Mitch, Morgan and Adam. Also, Chris Jensen (wife Maite’) kids Nathan and Carly, Carla Russo (husband Robert Russo passed away in 2016), sons Austin and Christopher and several great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in Libby in June, 2023.
Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office investigates Saverite West burglary
In the early morning hours of Nov. 20, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a report of a burglary that had just been discovered at the Saverite West gas station and convenience store. Deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded and met with the store owners. It was determined that someone had used a key to enter the store and had stolen a bank bag containing about $2,000 in cash, receipts and checks. The investigation is ongoing.
County's election process questioned at commission meeting
Questioning how elections are conducted has grown dramatically in the last few years and even Lincoln County is not immune from it. At the Nov. 9 county Commission meeting, District 3 Commissioner Josh Letcher said he wanted more races added to the post election audit in an effort to build confidence in the process. Letcher cited four examples of human error in county elections between 2016 and 2022. The purpose of the audit, which is conducted by a hand count, is to ensure the tabulation was correct. The audit, which will occur at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the county Election Center at...
