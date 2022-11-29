As China grapples with rare protests, Shanghai Disneyland shuts over Covid curbs once again

Read full article on original website
China entering 'new stage and mission' for Covid-19 controls, says official, following protests
China's most senior official in charge of its Covid response told health officials Wednesday that the country faced a "new stage and mission" in pandemic controls, state media Xinhua reported -- potentially indicating an adjustment to Beijing's "zero-Covid" strategy which has sparked days of nationwide protests. "With the decreasing toxicity...
Shanghai Disneyland Shuts Down Just 4 Days After Reopening Due To China Covid Requirements
Shanghai Disneyland has again closed its gates, just four days after reopening them, in order to comply with “the requirement of pandemic prevention and control.” The park was last closed in late October and reopened on Friday. Since then, however, Chinese officials have stepped up their battle against a rise in cases and also a rise in protests related to the country’s long pandemic-related lockdown. The official statement on the Shanghai Disneyland website reads: In order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control, Shanghai Disneyland will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday, November 29, 2022. We will notify guests as soon...
What's happening in China after zero-Covid protests? Here's what you need to know
After unprecedented protests swept China, several cities have taken steps to ease some Covid-19 restrictions and a top official has signaled a softer approach to virus controls -- leading to speculation that an end to zero-Covid may be in sight. China's most senior official in charge of its Covid response...
Bob Iger Is Already Making Big Changes At Disney, But There's One More Chapek Decision That Needs To Be Undone Now
Bob Iger has reversed one big decision of his predecessor, now let's see another.
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
Ousted Disney CEO Bob Chapek will reportedly walk away with at least $23 million
Bob Chapek was abruptly ousted over the weekend and replaced by Bob Iger, who led Disney for 15 years. But Chapek won't be leaving empty-handed.
Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park
It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
Did Disney's woke agenda cause the CEO shakeup?
Disney's decision to give Bob Chapek the boot was likely due to a culmination of factors according to one investor, who says it was not just wokeness.
3 Huge Disney World, Disneyland Changes Bob Iger Could Make
When Bob Iger stepped down as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO, it was expected, but also curious. The long-time leader was at the top of his game with the entertainment giant poised to grow its film and theme park businesses while making a huge mark in streaming with Disney+.
Disney Park Makes Important Change to Iconic Ride
The "It's a Small World" ride is a beloved Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report parks experience that can be had at five different parks across the world. Even if you've never been to Disney, all you need to hear are the first few bars of that unforgettable song, and bang -- you're humming it all day.
The Rise and Fall of the Disney Store
Disney Parks fans who grew up in Orlando or Anaheim were lucky. Those kids got to go to the Parks whenever they wanted, spending endless hours going on their favorite rides, eating at their favorite restaurants, and buying merchandise at all the best stores. Those who grew up elsewhere (at least until the international expansion of the Disney Parks brought them to various “elsewheres”) weren’t so fortunate.
The EU leadership has reportedly settled on a $60-a-barrel cap for Russian oil prices — but now it has to get its members to agree
The European Union and G7 group of countries are working to hit Russian oil revenues as the war in Ukraine drags on.
In new role as G-20 chair, India set to focus on climate
India officially takes up its role as chair of the Group of 20 leading economies for the coming year Thursday and it's putting climate at the top of the group's priorities
Come With Us To Eat at Tomorrowland Terrace in Tokyo Disneyland
We love bringing you reviews of our favorite foods from around Disney World and Disneyland!. From Mickey pretzels and churros to beignets and Dole Whips, we’ve tried it all — and occasionally, we get to try foods from international Disney parks, too. We’ve been spending time in Tokyo Disneyland, and now it’s time for another snack review — so come with us to Tomorrowland Terrace at Tokyo Disneyland!
Disney Reports Major Workforce Rebound in 2022, But Still Falls Short of Pre-Pandemic Staffing
The Walt Disney Company reports growth in global employment throughout 2022, making a significant rebound in the size of its global workforce since the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic. In an annual report submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Walt Disney Company reported employing approximately 220,000 Cast...
Soarin’ Over California Returns for Limited Time in March 2023 at Disney California Adventure
As an extra delicious treat during the 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, Disney is bringing back Soarin’ Over California for a limited time. From March 3, 2023, through April 25, 2023, Soarin’ Around the World will make way for Soarin’ Over California. You’ve flown...
