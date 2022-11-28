ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Catfish 100.1

The Scariest Thing In Alabama Is?

A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question. What is the scariest thing in Alabama?
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

Downtown Prattville gets $37M “gin shop” revamp

Downtown Prattville’s iconic landmark, “The Gin Shop”, is getting a revamp. Say hello to The Mill, a $37M revitalization project bringing modern living spaces to a historic location. About Prattville. Did you know Prattville has a strong industrial history? It’s true. In 1839, New Englander Daniel Pratt...
PRATTVILLE, AL
altoday.com

Power Moves: Sheron Rose helps Montgomery keep moving forward

Since 2015, Sheron Rose has been a leader in the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce, where she is exposed to opportunities that foster economic and community growth. She has been a pioneer in the city of Montgomery, helping to pave the way for growth and development that will benefit the city for generations to come.
MONTGOMERY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Alabama consumers near $18B in holiday spending, topping last year

Holiday shopping is in full swing and according to Alabama Retail Association, our state has spent nearly $18 billion in gifts so far this season. Read on for a closer look plus some places to get your shopping done. Inflation who?. We’ve all been affected in some way by recent...
ALABAMA STATE
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Prattville (AL)

Prattville is situated in Alabama, United States. It is a beautiful city in Autauga and Elmore counties. This growing city has a population size of 38,286, making it one of the most populated cities in Alabama. It is fondly called “The Fountain City” due to the beautiful Artesian wells all...
PRATTVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama marching band selected (and will host) Battle of the Bands

A marching band from Alabama will perform in and play host to the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands next year. The votes are in and six marching bands have been selected to perform at the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), the nation’s premier showcase for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands and dance teams.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

In-State 2024 Linebacker Commits to Alabama

A year ago today, Alabama had no commitments for the 2023 class. On Thursday, four-star linebacker Sterling Dixon committed to Alabama, making him the fifth commitment for Alabama's 2024 recruiting class. Dixon hails from Mobile Christian High School, the same school Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson attended. According to On3, Dixon...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Holiday closures announced for Alabama Post Office locations

The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced the dates they'll be closed for the upcoming holidays. Since Christmas and New Year's Day fall on Sundays, the USPS locations in Alabama and nationwide will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The USPS says there will also be...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Morning storm system causes damage across southwest Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early morning line of severe weather has caused damage across southwest Alabama. Reports coming into FOX10 News indicates extensive damage in Washington County. Among the damage reports there:. Damage to Fruitdale High School. Damage to home along Sawmill Road northwest of Tibbie. Trees down along...
ALABAMA STATE

