Johnny Ford, 1st Black mayor of Tuskegee, shares millennial economic message
Johnny Ford wants to move Tuskegee, Alabama, forward economically. The 80-year-old former longtime mayor of the city and now councilman attended the National Alliance of Black Business retreat at Clark Atlanta University on Nov. 18. At the retreat, Ford spoke with rolling out about his plans to continue to advance...
wbrc.com
Recent fentanyl deaths causing some to look at consequences for dealers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fentanyl deaths continue to increase across the state. A former Alabama prosecutor says we need tougher laws to stop dealers from selling it. Two of the more recent overdoses are connected to central Alabama and two people face serious charges, including murder. It is on most...
The Scariest Thing In Alabama Is?
A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question. What is the scariest thing in Alabama?
Texas-based Giovannie and the Hired Guns ready to take Alabama by storm
When Texas-based band Giovannie and the Hired Guns take the stage in Alabama Thursday night, they’ll be doing it with a large amount of accolades and accomplishments earned throughout this year behind them. Among those accomplishments is getting their first number one song on the Billboard charts, as well...
thebamabuzz.com
6 HBCU marching bands will perform in the Battle of the Bands at Alabama State, Feb. 18
Fans have voted and chosen the six marching bands that will perform at the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands This special event showcases marching bands and dance teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) from all over the country. Who is marching into the competition on February 18? Read on to find out.
thebamabuzz.com
Downtown Prattville gets $37M “gin shop” revamp
Downtown Prattville’s iconic landmark, “The Gin Shop”, is getting a revamp. Say hello to The Mill, a $37M revitalization project bringing modern living spaces to a historic location. About Prattville. Did you know Prattville has a strong industrial history? It’s true. In 1839, New Englander Daniel Pratt...
altoday.com
Power Moves: Sheron Rose helps Montgomery keep moving forward
Since 2015, Sheron Rose has been a leader in the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce, where she is exposed to opportunities that foster economic and community growth. She has been a pioneer in the city of Montgomery, helping to pave the way for growth and development that will benefit the city for generations to come.
thebamabuzz.com
Alabama consumers near $18B in holiday spending, topping last year
Holiday shopping is in full swing and according to Alabama Retail Association, our state has spent nearly $18 billion in gifts so far this season. Read on for a closer look plus some places to get your shopping done. Inflation who?. We’ve all been affected in some way by recent...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Prattville (AL)
Prattville is situated in Alabama, United States. It is a beautiful city in Autauga and Elmore counties. This growing city has a population size of 38,286, making it one of the most populated cities in Alabama. It is fondly called “The Fountain City” due to the beautiful Artesian wells all...
Alabama man battled sea creatures, ate stick during 20 hours adrift after falling from cruise ship
The cruise ship passenger rescued from the Gulf of Mexico said he battled sea creatures and ate a stick during his 20 hours adrift after falling off the ship last week. James Grimes, 28, told ABC News he doesn’t remember falling off the Cozumel, Mexico-bound Carnival Valor ship Nov. 23.
Alabama Dollar General Staff Tired, Abused And Ready To Walk Out
In Alabama, you can drive a mile and see five Dollar General locations. They are everywhere and everyone loves them. ESPECIALLY IN NOVEMEBER/DECEMBER. HAPPY HOLIDAYS? Well...... NOT, in many cases, IF you work at DG. Now, an employee has posted a TikTok video on "how bad it is" at the...
Alabama marching band selected (and will host) Battle of the Bands
A marching band from Alabama will perform in and play host to the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands next year. The votes are in and six marching bands have been selected to perform at the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), the nation’s premier showcase for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands and dance teams.
In-State 2024 Linebacker Commits to Alabama
A year ago today, Alabama had no commitments for the 2023 class. On Thursday, four-star linebacker Sterling Dixon committed to Alabama, making him the fifth commitment for Alabama's 2024 recruiting class. Dixon hails from Mobile Christian High School, the same school Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson attended. According to On3, Dixon...
Why Almost No One’s Being Let Out of Prison in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala.—Alonzo Goines was 19 when he says he “tried to fit in with the wrong crowd” and was arrested and sentenced to 25 years in an Alabama prison for a string of three robberies. He’s now 34 and says he’s a changed man, desperate for his freedom.
wvtm13.com
Holiday closures announced for Alabama Post Office locations
The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced the dates they'll be closed for the upcoming holidays. Since Christmas and New Year's Day fall on Sundays, the USPS locations in Alabama and nationwide will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The USPS says there will also be...
wdhn.com
Michigan man pleas guilty in federal court on the kidnapping of a Geneva Co. teen
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN)—A MICHIGAN MAN HAS PLED “GUILTY” IN MONTGOMERY FEDERAL COURT OF ABDUCTING A GENEVA COUNTY. TEENAGE GIRL AT GUNPOINT IN FRONT OF HER PARENTS AT THEIR HOME OUTSIDE OF SLOCOMB. 21-YEAR-OLD “IZIQUEL VANG” HAD PREVIOUSLY MET THE 16-YEAR-OLD ON SOCIAL MEDIA… THE ABDUCTION LED TO...
wtvy.com
Morning storm system causes damage across southwest Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early morning line of severe weather has caused damage across southwest Alabama. Reports coming into FOX10 News indicates extensive damage in Washington County. Among the damage reports there:. Damage to Fruitdale High School. Damage to home along Sawmill Road northwest of Tibbie. Trees down along...
Alabama’s new concealed carry law won’t apply to Redstone Arsenal
A new bill repealing the permit requirement to carry a concealed weapon in Alabama goes into effect Jan. 1, however, firearm possession is still restricted on the Redstone Arsenal.
Tribe’s recognition, school demolition, leaving the state: Down in Alabama
In the final weeks of Sen. Richard Shelby’s career in politics, we could see a push to get federal recognition for the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians. Demolition is taking place at the old Huntsville High School building that dates back to 1928. When folks leave Alabama, they’re usually...
Etheridge has kept Auburn in mix for 5-stars Russaw, Smith; Freeze aims to close
Year in and year out, Madhouse Training in Montgomery, Ala. is home to some of the best high school football prospects in the state. With that, new Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze made a stop there on Friday, the first day college coaches can be on the road recruiting as we approach Dec. 21, the first day of the Early Signing Period.
